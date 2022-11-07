Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)

New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.

The Public Information Officer at LA County Dept. of Medical Examiner-Coroner told HollywoodLife in a statement that Aaron “was examined on 11/6/2022 and the cause of death was deferred. Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies. Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination.”

Aaron Carter died on Nov. 5 at 34 years old (Photo: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA)

HollywoodLife got more EXCLUSIVE intel about the “I Want Candy” hitmaker’s passing from a source close to Aaron. “Aaron spoke to his PR team early [that] morning. They found out he was dead at 11am when they got a call from the family,” the insider shared. They revealed that Aaron’s fiancee Melanie Martin “found him unresponsive in the bathtub and alerted the cops and his family.”

“He was so full of hope in recent weeks,” the source also said about Aaron, who battled addiction and struggled with mental health for years. “He was fighting for his life and was doing great. He had projects. He was loving his new role as a father. He was in a good place the past couple of days. Aaron really did want to recover and he was trying so hard these past couple of weeks. This is so beyond tragic,” the insider added.

Since his death, Aaron has been remembered by so many people including his older brother Nick Carter. Nick took to Instagram to pay tribute to his younger sibling with a heartbreaking message. He also honored Aaron during the Backstreet Boys concert at London’s O2 arena on Nov. 6. Melanie, who shared 11-month-old son Prince with Aaron, paid tribute to her late fiancé with a message on her Instagram Story where she reflected on the “simple life” they had together.

Aaron had been open about his struggles with addiction and specifically pill abuse. He sought professional help for rehab in 2017, and went back almost immediately due to a relapse. Aaron went to rehab three additional times, including most recently in Sept. 2022 in an effort to regain custody of his son. Beyond his addictions, Aaron also struggled with his mental health and took medications for his multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia and acute anxiety.

Aaron died ten years after the passing of his sister Leslie Carter. Leslie died of an overdose in January 2012. Aaron later accused his sister Leslie of raping him while he was off his bipolar medication in a shocking 2019 Twitter rant.