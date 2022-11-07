Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Village of Promise Hosts 'One Table' Event to Celebrate Diversity With a Free Thanksgiving Meal at Big Spring ParkZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Exciting Kayak Expansion to Apollo Park is Coming to MidCity in Huntsville, AL and Kayak Bass Fishing NewsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Despite Many Urban Growth Projects, There is a Growing Concern About the Lack of Affordable Housing in Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting MailZack LoveMeridianville, AL
Related
Police: 3 injured in Huntsville crash, charges likely
Three people were injured in a head-on crash on Hobbs Island Road in Huntsville Thursday night.
WAFF
Head-on collision in Huntsville leaves two critically injured, one with life-threatening injuries
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are on the scene of a head-on accident at the intersection of Hobbs Island Road and Carabell Drive. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, two people were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. One person was transported with life-threatening injuries.
Fatal wreck on Hwy. 91
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – A single-vehicle wreck early Friday morning on Alabama Highway 91 near County Road 549 has left at least one person dead, confirmed Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick. The roadway remains closed at this time. The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 11. Kilpatrick is still on the scene. There is no information available at this time about the status of others in the vehicle. More information will be provided as it becomes available. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
3 teens killed in Cullman County crash identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three minors were killed in a car wreck in Cullman County Friday morning when the car they were travelling in left the road, hit a tree and caught on fire, police report. Adam Hadder, assistant police chief with the Hanceville Police Department, said the accident happened in the early morning hours […]
WAFF
3 teenagers killed in Cullman County wreck, 1 taken to local hospital
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Three teenagers are dead and a fourth was flown to a hospital after an early morning wreck on Friday. That’s according to multiple law enforcement and county officials. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) are investigating the single-vehicle wreck. They say it...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Victims identified in Cullman Co. wreck that killed 3 teens, injured 1
The three teenagers killed in a Cullman County crash Friday morning have been identified as students of Susan Moore High School in Blount County. The Cullman County coroner identified the teens as 15-year-old Cayden Blake Britt of Oneonta, 16-year-old Dailan Kameron Jennings of Oneonta and 15-year-old Evan Magana of Snead.
Alabama man dies after being shot by mom during fight with brother
When authorities arrived the day after the shooting, they found the suspect unresponsive.
3 Alabama high school students killed, 1 critically injured in early-morning fiery crash
Three Alabama high school students were killed and a fourth critically injured in an early-morning crash in Cullman County. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Alabama 91 near County Road 549, said Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick. The vehicle lost control in curve, hit a guardrail and then struck a tree.
WAFF
Marshall County crash claims lives of 2 teens
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two teenagers were killed in a late-night crash near Grant on Thursday. According to Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent, his office responded to the scene of an apparent fatal crash on Merrill Mountain Rd. around 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 10. The crash scene involved one car and two victims.
Three Alabama high school students killed, another critical after fiery car crash
An Alabama high school was left in shock Friday as they learned three students were killed and a fourth critically injured in an early morning, fiery car crash. The crash occurred shortly after 1 a.m. on Alabama 91 in Cullman County. Law enforcement investigators said the vehicle left the roadway...
Residents still without a home one month after a fire
Eight families are still not home after a fire that occurred during a thunderstorm on October 13th.
ABC 33/40 News
Crews respond to multiple grass fires on I-65 in Cullman County
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — There were multiple grass fires burning on Interstate 65 in Cullman County Tuesday night. The Cullman County Sheriff's Office said crews responded to the fires which were located in between mile marker 291 and 361. No additional details about the fires were immediately provided...
WAAY-TV
Death investigation underway after Town Creek man wanted for assault found dead at his mother's
Sheriff's deputies in Lawrence County arrived at a home in the Hatton community Thursday with the intention of arresting a man for assault. Instead, they found him unresponsive at his mother's home, and now, a death investigation is underway to find out what happened to 43-year-old Lucas Harville. The Lawrence...
Powell Police arrest man after afternoon manhunt
POWELL, Ala. (WHNT) — The Powell Police Department (PPD) said it has arrested a man after asking for the publics help in finding him Thursday afternoon. The PPD said it has arrested Breylon Willis, 26, in connection with a pursuit on Thursday. The department said Willis was spotted in a field on County Road 38 […]
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Burglary suspect sought by 3 North Alabama law enforcement agencies caught near crash scene
UPDATE: Powell Police Department said its chief and assistant chief spotted Breylon Willis in a field on County Road 38. Willis allegedly fled the scene on foot but was caught and arrested a few hundred yards away. He is now in custody. The police department thanked the DeKalb County Sheriff's...
Guntersville man charged in fatal overdose released from jail
A Guntersville man who was charged in connection to three overdoses, including one death, has been released from jail, according to court documents.
WHNT-TV
Athens Police investigate shooting at local Walmart
Authorities are investigating what led to a shooting incident at the Walmart in Athens Tuesday night. Athens Police investigate shooting at local Walmart. Authorities are investigating what led to a shooting incident at the Walmart in Athens Tuesday night. State Democrats Search for Cohesion. Long before the start of the...
Athens man facing 20 counts of theft, breaking into vehicles
An Athens man has been arrested on a grand jury indictment warrant, accusing him of over 20 counts of theft and breaking into vehicles.
FOUND: Lincoln County authorities locate missing teen
A 15-year-old girl who had been reported as missing from Lincoln County was recently found, authorities say.
WAFF
Fire continues to grow in Marshall Co.
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A fire in Marshall County has nearly doubled in size since being reported by a pilot Tuesday night. According to Jason Dockery with the Alabama Forestry Commission, the fire was reported near Morgan’s Cove Tuesday night and was about 75 acres. Due to dry...
Comments / 0