Huntsville, AL

WAFF

Head-on collision in Huntsville leaves two critically injured, one with life-threatening injuries

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are on the scene of a head-on accident at the intersection of Hobbs Island Road and Carabell Drive. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, two people were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. One person was transported with life-threatening injuries.
The Cullman Tribune

Fatal wreck on Hwy. 91

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – A single-vehicle wreck early Friday morning on Alabama Highway 91 near County Road 549 has left at least one person dead, confirmed Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.   The roadway remains closed at this time.   The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 11.   Kilpatrick is still on the scene. There is no information available at this time about the status of others in the vehicle.  More information will be provided as it becomes available.   Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
WRBL News 3

3 teens killed in Cullman County crash identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three minors were killed in a car wreck in Cullman County Friday morning when the car they were travelling in left the road, hit a tree and caught on fire, police report. Adam Hadder, assistant police chief with the Hanceville Police Department, said the accident happened in the early morning hours […]
WAFF

Marshall County crash claims lives of 2 teens

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two teenagers were killed in a late-night crash near Grant on Thursday. According to Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent, his office responded to the scene of an apparent fatal crash on Merrill Mountain Rd. around 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 10. The crash scene involved one car and two victims.
ABC 33/40 News

Crews respond to multiple grass fires on I-65 in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — There were multiple grass fires burning on Interstate 65 in Cullman County Tuesday night. The Cullman County Sheriff's Office said crews responded to the fires which were located in between mile marker 291 and 361. No additional details about the fires were immediately provided...
WHNT News 19

Powell Police arrest man after afternoon manhunt

POWELL, Ala. (WHNT) — The Powell Police Department (PPD) said it has arrested a man after asking for the publics help in finding him Thursday afternoon. The PPD said it has arrested Breylon Willis, 26, in connection with a pursuit on Thursday. The department said Willis was spotted in a field on County Road 38 […]
WHNT-TV

Athens Police investigate shooting at local Walmart

Authorities are investigating what led to a shooting incident at the Walmart in Athens Tuesday night. Athens Police investigate shooting at local Walmart. Authorities are investigating what led to a shooting incident at the Walmart in Athens Tuesday night. State Democrats Search for Cohesion. Long before the start of the...
WAFF

Fire continues to grow in Marshall Co.

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A fire in Marshall County has nearly doubled in size since being reported by a pilot Tuesday night. According to Jason Dockery with the Alabama Forestry Commission, the fire was reported near Morgan’s Cove Tuesday night and was about 75 acres. Due to dry...
