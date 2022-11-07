ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nye County, NV

Eileen Padgen
4d ago

Blundo is not entitled to a public defender- he’s a local businessman, has property and investments. This entire case will magically disappear

4
Concerned Citizen
4d ago

Figures. People are subpeonas, and they refuse to show. Sounds familiar huh? Let the judge issue a bench warrant for them, like anyone else not showing up would get! Lock Blundo up already!

4
