NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox owner John Henry is a possible bidder for the Commanders
The ultra-rich keep lining up for ways to get ultra-richer. According to the New York Post, Boston Red Sox owner John Henry possibly will be bidding on the Washington Commanders. Henry recently commenced the process of selling Liverpool of the Premier League. The transaction reportedly is expected to generate $4...
NBC Sports
A ton of money comes off Phillies' payroll as MLB free agency begins
The five-day window preventing MLB free agents from signing with new teams ends Thursday, though there won't be the same sort of mad dash as in the NFL or NBA where top names come off the board in the first 48 hours. MLB's offseason tends to move at a slower...
NBC Sports
How Giants are approaching big-name shortstops with BCraw in mind
LAS VEGAS -- As Farhan Zaidi took questions for an hour on Wednesday afternoon, it became clear how much is about to change for the Giants. Brandon Belt, their longest-tenured player, is a true free agent for the first time, and Zaidi said the club would wait and see how his knee surgery rehab goes before deciding on next steps. After five seasons in San Francisco, there is uncertainty for Evan Longoria. Buster Posey, formerly the longest-tenured Giant, is now one of Zaidi's bosses, and he will be involved as the Giants chase a new generation of stars.
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox, Angels interested in Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson
The Boston Red Sox need to add another quality starter to their pitching staff before the 2023 season, and Tyler Anderson is one option to keep an eye on. The Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander is among the top starting pitchers who could hit the MLB free agent market when it opens Thursday.
NBC Sports
How Red Sox' qualifying offers impact Bogaerts, Eovaldi in free agency
The Boston Red Sox are on the clock with two of their top free agents. The Red Sox extended $19.65 million qualifying offers to shortstop Xander Bogaerts and pitcher Nathan Eovaldi on Thursday as both players enter free agency. Bogaerts and Eovaldi have until Tuesday, Nov. 15, to accept their...
NBC Sports
Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb react to OBJ-Cowboys rumors
Could momentum be building for the Dallas Cowboys to sign Odell Beckham Jr.?. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb endorsed the potential signing of Beckham amid rumors that the team has interest in the free-agent wideout. "Any time you have a chance to add a talent like...
NBC Sports
Kenny Golladay questionable, Evan Neal out for Giants
Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay said this week that he is pushing to return to the lineup after missing four games with a knee injury, but final word on his status will have to wait a little longer. The Giants listed Golladay as questionable to play against the Texans on...
NBC Sports
Tomase: Red Sox rotation taking shape, but badly needs top-end stability
The Red Sox haven't made a move yet in free agency, but already the shell of a rotation is taking shape. James Paxton's somewhat surprising decision to exercise his $4 million option, along with the announcement that ace reliever Garrett Whitlock will shift to the rotation, provides some early clarity to a group that should still receive significant reinforcements this winter.
NBC Sports
10 former Eagles who are crushing it for other teams
There are former Eagles all over the NFL, from the very obscure - "Did you know Grayland Arnold is on the Texans' practice squad?" - to former Super Bowl starters like Rodney McLeod, Jalen Mills and Nelson Agholor. With the season virtually halfway over, we figured we'd take a look...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady, Todd Bowles have differing takes on the Buccaneers’ game-day effort
As the Buccaneers try to put early-season dysfunction in the rear-view mirror and chase an NFC South championship, the head coach and the team’s most important player have differing takes on the key question of whether, when it’s time to play games, the players are showing enough effort.
NBC Sports
Ex-Broncos star shares damning criticism of Josh McDaniels as HC
Josh McDaniels seemed set up for success in Las Vegas. He had a quality starting quarterback in Derek Carr and a fellow New England Patriots alum as his general manager in Dave Ziegler, who acquired All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to pair with slot man Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller.
NBC Sports
Packers claim Johnathan Abram
Former Raiders first-round draft pick Johnathan Abram is heading to Green Bay. Abram, a safety who was waived by the Raiders yesterday, has been claimed by the Packers today, according to multiple reports. The Raiders selected Abram with the 27th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft and he suffered...
NBC Sports
Red Sox minor leaguer suspended 60 games for PEDs
A Boston Red Sox minor leaguer was one of three players suspended Friday for performance-enhancing drugs. Starlin Santos, a left-handed pitcher for the Dominican Summer League Red Sox, received a 60-game suspension after testing positive for Stanozolol. Free-agent infielder Luis Curbelo was suspended for 80 games and Miami Marlins outfielder Deivis Mosquera received a 60-game ban for PED use.
NBC Sports
Zaidi explains why Giants have ability to chase best free agents
LAS VEGAS -- The media availability at the annual GM Meetings is very informal, with a large hotel space set aside for reporters and team executives to mingle and discuss the offseason. There are no set podiums or speaking areas for executives, but you wouldn't have had to look around much on Tuesday and Wednesday to figure out which teams will be in the spotlight over the coming months.
NBC Sports
Most valuable MLB franchises heading into 2023 season
Less than a week ago, the Astros won their second World Series title after defeating the Phillies in six games. Even though the Astros came out on top, they are not the team in the league that brings in the most revenue and they certainly do not have the highest net worth in baseball.
NBC Sports
A's GM anticipates heavy Murphy trade interest from other teams
The A’s enviable catcher depth could mean interesting things for Sean Murphy. A’s general manager David Forst admitted Tuesday that “there’s no shortage of interest” in Murphy, per the San Francisco Chronicle, and anticipates teams will continue to call about potentially trading for the slugging backstop this offseason.
NBC Sports
Longo's heartfelt goodbye to Giants fans: 'We will miss you!'
As he sat on a barstool in the visiting clubhouse at Petco Park last month, Evan Longoria spoke honestly about his future in the game. He made it clear that day, a few hours after a season-ending injury, that he hoped to be back for a sixth season in the Orange and Black.
NBC Sports
NFL Week 10 picks: Bills-Vikings, Chargers-49ers and more
FALCONS (4-5) at PANTHERS (2-7) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime. The NFL has had some bad luck when it comes to primetime games this year; this contest between Atlanta and Carolina certainly isn't the one to change that. However, when these two teams met a few weeks ago it was one of the best games on the day. Don't be surprised if this one is closer than people expect.
NBC Sports
Report: Raiders to sign Jacob Hollister off Vikings practice squad
The Raiders will be without tight end Darren Waller for at least the next four games and they’re making a move to add a player to help fill in for him on offense. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Raiders are signing tight end Jacob Hollister off of the Vikings practice squad. The team is putting Waller on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury that’s kept him out since Week Five.
NBC Sports
Matt LaFleur: It’s looking unlikely Eric Stokes will play again in 2022
The Packers took several hits injury hits during their Week Nine loss to the Lions and now it looks like one of them will keep a player out for the rest of 2022. Via Ryan Wood of PackersNews.com, head coach Matt LaFleur said “it’s looking unlikely” that cornerback Eric Stokes will play again this season. While it’s not official yet, it’s heading in that direction.
