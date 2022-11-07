LAS VEGAS -- As Farhan Zaidi took questions for an hour on Wednesday afternoon, it became clear how much is about to change for the Giants. Brandon Belt, their longest-tenured player, is a true free agent for the first time, and Zaidi said the club would wait and see how his knee surgery rehab goes before deciding on next steps. After five seasons in San Francisco, there is uncertainty for Evan Longoria. Buster Posey, formerly the longest-tenured Giant, is now one of Zaidi's bosses, and he will be involved as the Giants chase a new generation of stars.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO