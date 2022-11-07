ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

abc27.com

Police looking for suspect in Harrisburg 7-Eleven robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for the suspect in a robbery that took place at a 7-Eleven on Derry Street in Harrisburg. According to the Swatara Township Police Department, on Nov. 7 at 3:21 a.m., Swatara Police responded to a report of a robbery that occurred at the 7-Eleven store located at 4811 Derry St. in Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Police searching for suspects in Harrisburg grocery and jewelry store robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are actively searching for multiple suspects who they say robbed a grocery store and a jewelry store in Harrisburg. According to the Swatara Township Police Department, on Nov. 10 at 6:40 p.m., Swatara Police responded to the report of a robbery at the South Asian Grocery Store located at 5450 Derry Street in Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Suspect allegedly involved in Mifflin County shooting still missing

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for a 28-year-old man who allegedly fled the scene of a reported shooting in Mifflin County on Nov. 9. State police responded to the 5800 Block of Route 522 in Decatour Township at 10:17 p.m. on Wednesday. However, when police arrived, the suspect had fled the scene.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

NJ Family Of 35-Year-Old Man Who Led PA Police On Deadly 100 MPH Chase Asks For Donations

The New Jersey family of a 35-year-old man who was shot and killed during a 100 mph chase on US 22 in Pennsylvania has launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover the funeral cost. Krysten Harland Pretlor, who had been living in Johnstown, Pennsylvania prior to the deadly shooting on Thursday, Nov. 3, had a lengthy criminal record including getting caught while hiding out in New Jersey, authorities say.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WGAL

Man threatens tellers, robs bank in West Manchester Township

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man robbed a bank Monday morning in West Manchester Township, York County, according to police. The robbery happened around 9:15 a.m. at the York Traditions Bank on White Street. - Watch the video above to see the surveillance images. "The pictured suspect entered...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Reading Woman Shot On Residential Street, Police Say

Police are investigating after a Berks County woman was found with a gunshot wound to the gut, authorities say. First responders were called to a home on the 2100 block of Fremont Avenue in Reading around 2 a.m. on Friday, city police said in a release. There, a 40-year-old woman...
READING, PA
abc27.com

Crash seriously injures man in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County are investigating a crash that seriously injured a man on Nov. 10. According to police, at approximately 4:52 p.m., East Lampeter Township Police responded to a report of a vehicle crash at the intersection of East Main Street and South Maple Avenue in Upper Leacock Township.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Thief stole check worth thousands

Watsontown, Pa. — A thief cashed a personal check at a home improvement store for thousands of dollars, police say. A 28-year-old man reported the stolen check to troopers at the Milton State Police on Oct. 24. The check was for $3,895 to Home Depot Pro, said Trooper Jacob Horan. Police say someone cashed the check at the Muncy Bank and Trust. Anyone with information is asked to call the barracks at 570-524-2662.
MILTON, PA
FOX 43

Police locate missing elderly man in York County

RED LION, Pa. — Update, 2:14 p.m.: Reichard was found safely according to the York County Regional Police Department. Previously: Police in York Township are searching for a missing elderly man. Ronald Reichard, 75, of the 200 block of Palomino Way, Red Lion, has been missing since 9 a.m....
YORK COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Shooting in Reading leaves one person injured

READING, Pa. -- The Reading Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2100 block of Fremont Street in Reading. The incident happened at approximately 2 a.m. Friday morning. A 40-year-old female victim received a gunshot wound to her stomach and was taken to Reading Hospital Medical Center for...
READING, PA
sanatogapost.com

Oley Man Victim of Road Rage in Brecknock Twp.

BRECKNOCK TOWNSHIP PA – A 21-year-old Oley man who was the victim of a Monday night (Nov. 7, 2022) road rage incident, while driving northbound on Lancaster Pike in Brecknock Township, Berks County, escaped injury. However, the 2016-model Kia Optima he was driving sustained rear-end damage, Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
