FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These 2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Offers Award-Winning Wine Along With Locally Sourced Food [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Asian business owners targets of burglariesLauren JessopHarrisburg, PA
Major retail chain opens another new store in Pennsylvania, bringing 200+ jobs to the areaKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
This Massive Antique Mall in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenLemoyne, PA
Pennsylvania campers photograph sphere UFO drifting off mountain sideRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Swatara Township police investigating seven-man robbery of Harrisburg business
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Swatara Township Police are investigating a robbery that occurred in the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 10. According to police, officers responded to a reported robbery at the South Asian Grocery Store at 5450 Derry Street in Harrisburg at 6:40 p.m. Upon arrival, officers learned that...
abc27.com
Police looking for suspect in Harrisburg 7-Eleven robbery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for the suspect in a robbery that took place at a 7-Eleven on Derry Street in Harrisburg. According to the Swatara Township Police Department, on Nov. 7 at 3:21 a.m., Swatara Police responded to a report of a robbery that occurred at the 7-Eleven store located at 4811 Derry St. in Harrisburg.
Swatara Township Police Department investigating 7-Eleven robbery
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Swatara Township Police are investigating a reported robbery on Nov. 7 at a 7-Eleven. According to police, the robbery occurred at the convenience store at 4811 Derry Street in Harrisburg. Police are searching for a Black male wearing a black ski mask and a black hooded...
abc27.com
Police searching for suspects in Harrisburg grocery and jewelry store robbery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are actively searching for multiple suspects who they say robbed a grocery store and a jewelry store in Harrisburg. According to the Swatara Township Police Department, on Nov. 10 at 6:40 p.m., Swatara Police responded to the report of a robbery at the South Asian Grocery Store located at 5450 Derry Street in Harrisburg.
Suspect allegedly involved in Mifflin County shooting still missing
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for a 28-year-old man who allegedly fled the scene of a reported shooting in Mifflin County on Nov. 9. State police responded to the 5800 Block of Route 522 in Decatour Township at 10:17 p.m. on Wednesday. However, when police arrived, the suspect had fled the scene.
NJ Family Of 35-Year-Old Man Who Led PA Police On Deadly 100 MPH Chase Asks For Donations
The New Jersey family of a 35-year-old man who was shot and killed during a 100 mph chase on US 22 in Pennsylvania has launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover the funeral cost. Krysten Harland Pretlor, who had been living in Johnstown, Pennsylvania prior to the deadly shooting on Thursday, Nov. 3, had a lengthy criminal record including getting caught while hiding out in New Jersey, authorities say.
Police searching for homicide suspect believed to be hiding in Lebanon
LEBANON, Pa. — The Reading Police Department is searching for a homicide suspect who they believe may be hiding with family in Lebanon. Jabar Hill (also known as Jabar Marquis), 24, allegedly shot a victim in the 400 block of South 16th Street in Reading, Berks County, on Nov. 5.
MULTI-COUNTY MANHUNT: Shooter, Robber Sought By Pennsylvania State Police
An accused robber and shooter in central Pennsylvania is sought by state police in Central Pennsylvania according to multiple police releases. 28-year-old, Adam Douglas Fink of McVeytown allegedly shot someone in the leg in the 5800 block of State Route 522 in Decatur Township on Wednesday, Nov. 9 around 10:15 p.m.
WGAL
Man threatens tellers, robs bank in West Manchester Township
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man robbed a bank Monday morning in West Manchester Township, York County, according to police. The robbery happened around 9:15 a.m. at the York Traditions Bank on White Street. - Watch the video above to see the surveillance images. "The pictured suspect entered...
State police surprise eight-year-old 'Officer Isaac' with special event
HERSHEY, Pa. — Eight-year-old Isaac Pruitt is already practicing his dream job of becoming a police officer. The Harrisburg area native posts videos on Tik Tok of himself as his alter ego, “Officer Isaac.” His videos show him patrolling, investigating and catching bad guys. “I’ve been arrested...
Reading Woman Shot On Residential Street, Police Say
Police are investigating after a Berks County woman was found with a gunshot wound to the gut, authorities say. First responders were called to a home on the 2100 block of Fremont Avenue in Reading around 2 a.m. on Friday, city police said in a release. There, a 40-year-old woman...
local21news.com
Thieves use stolen credit cards to buy $10K in gift cards, police attempting to identify
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Springettsbury Township Police Department is looking to uncover the identities of two individuals relating to a purse theft taking place on November 8. Police say the two individuals stole a wallet at Sam's Club on E Market Street, then went to Walmart where they...
abc27.com
Crash seriously injures man in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County are investigating a crash that seriously injured a man on Nov. 10. According to police, at approximately 4:52 p.m., East Lampeter Township Police responded to a report of a vehicle crash at the intersection of East Main Street and South Maple Avenue in Upper Leacock Township.
Thief stole check worth thousands
Watsontown, Pa. — A thief cashed a personal check at a home improvement store for thousands of dollars, police say. A 28-year-old man reported the stolen check to troopers at the Milton State Police on Oct. 24. The check was for $3,895 to Home Depot Pro, said Trooper Jacob Horan. Police say someone cashed the check at the Muncy Bank and Trust. Anyone with information is asked to call the barracks at 570-524-2662.
WGAL
Man with dog vandalizes Dallastown church, looks right into security camera, police say
DALLASTOWN, Pa. — A man who brought his dog along as he vandalized a church in York County gave investigators a nice look at him when he walked up to a surveillance camera and tried to cover it with his hand, police say. The incident happened Tuesday around 10:45...
Police locate missing elderly man in York County
RED LION, Pa. — Update, 2:14 p.m.: Reichard was found safely according to the York County Regional Police Department. Previously: Police in York Township are searching for a missing elderly man. Ronald Reichard, 75, of the 200 block of Palomino Way, Red Lion, has been missing since 9 a.m....
WFMZ-TV Online
Shooting in Reading leaves one person injured
READING, Pa. -- The Reading Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2100 block of Fremont Street in Reading. The incident happened at approximately 2 a.m. Friday morning. A 40-year-old female victim received a gunshot wound to her stomach and was taken to Reading Hospital Medical Center for...
Police seek help in identifying vehicle break-in, check fraud suspect in Lancaster County
WILLOW STREET, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are seeking help in identifying a suspect believed to be involved in several theft and fraud cases. West Lampeter Township Police believe the woman pictured above was involved in multiple vehicle break-ins and check fraud cases that occurred in its jurisdiction in August and September.
sanatogapost.com
Oley Man Victim of Road Rage in Brecknock Twp.
BRECKNOCK TOWNSHIP PA – A 21-year-old Oley man who was the victim of a Monday night (Nov. 7, 2022) road rage incident, while driving northbound on Lancaster Pike in Brecknock Township, Berks County, escaped injury. However, the 2016-model Kia Optima he was driving sustained rear-end damage, Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading said.
PennDOT sued over ditch at issue in fatal motorcycle wreck
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania’s transportation agency dug a ditch and didn't tell anyone, and it cost a motorcyclist her life, the victim's family says in a new civil lawsuit. Leslie Gingrich, a mother of three who was training to get her commercial driver’s license, was riding her Harley...
