Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its FutureJourneyswithsteveAlexandria, VA
Related
NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Election Result
Herschel Walker has surely been through a run off or two in his day, but this upcoming one will be much different. The former college football and NFL star is heading toward an official election runoff with his opponent in the Georgia U.S. Senate race. Walker and his opponent, Raphael...
Raleigh News & Observer
Brian Robinson’s Teammates ‘Upset’ Over Commanders Dragging Him Into Controversy
The behind-the-scenes turmoil surrounding the Commanders made its way into the locker room this week thanks to an insensitive reference the team made regarding rookie Brian Robinson Jr. Wednesday night. Responding to an anticipated announcement that D.C. attorney General Karl Racine filed a consumer protection lawsuit against the team, the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Wilks: PJ Walker to Remain Starting QB After Falcons Win
Following a win over the Falcons on Thursday night, the Panthers are prepared to keep the quarterback situation as is for yet another week. Speaking to reporters Friday, Carolina interim coach Steve Wilks said that as he “stands here today” PJ Walker will remain the team’s starter for the team’s game against the Ravens in Week 11. He did, however, acknowledge that he’ll evaluate the prospects of backups Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold during the long week of preparation.
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers vs Saints One of Easiest Games to Get Into in Week 10
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are back in action as they host the New Orleans Saints in Week 10 at Acrisure Stadium. The 2-6 Steelers are looking to climb back, and as always, they're looking for the fans to help make that happen. The North Shore is always filled on Sundays, and Week 10 won't be any different. For those looking to attend the game, it now carries the third-cheapest ticket of the weekend on SI Tickets.
Raleigh News & Observer
Q&A: Penei Sewell Says Run Game ‘Not Really to Our Standard’
The Detroit Lions offensive line does not get caught up in hype or any sort of outside noise. For second-year right tackle Penei Sewell, each day is meant to strive towards becoming one of the National Football League's all-time great offensive linemen. “I know he has his own goals and...
Raleigh News & Observer
NFL Draft Profile: Emanuel Wilson, Running Back, Fort Valley State Wildcats
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Raleigh News & Observer
Jeff Saturday Updates Matt Ryan’s Role With Colts for Raiders Game
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan will be active this week. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday announced Ryan will back up Sam Ehlinger when the team plays the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday. Indianapolis benched Ryan two weeks ago in favor of Ehlinger, a sixth-round rookie who never previously started an...
Raleigh News & Observer
NFL Draft Profile: Tyson Bagent, Quarterback, Shepherd Rams
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Panthers’ Laviska Shenault goes ‘big time’ with eye-opening catch-and-run TD vs. Falcons. Carolina Panthers receiver Laviska Shenault made a highlight reel catch-and-run play in the 25-15 win against the Atlanta Falcons on...
Raleigh News & Observer
Texans vs. Giants Preview: Houston Tailspinning?
The Houston Texans travel to face the well-rested New York Giants in Week 10 from Metlife Stadium. The Texans have a chance to end a three-game losing streak, while the Giants are coming off their bye week. The Texans fell to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, 29-17, in Week 9 on...
Astros fire assistant GM Scott Powers as front-office purge continues
Nearly a week after winning the World Series, the Astros have shockingly cleaned house in the front office. Click and Astros owner Jim Crane reportedly had a rocky relationship, leading the team to offer him only a one-year deal to return as GM, which he declined. After Click decided to leave, it was a logical move on from Powers too, who the previous GM brought in.
Raleigh News & Observer
Maryland Sports Betting Promos - $700 in Free Bets from BetMGM, DraftKings & More
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. It seems like it’s taking forever for Maryland online sports gaming to become a reality, but that day is rapidly approaching, as Maryland residents and visitors will be able to bet online by late November or early December. Anticipating that, there are $700 in free bets available right now that bettors can claim with the Maryland sportsbook promo codes and offers below.
Comments / 0