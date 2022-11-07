THURSDAY: Clouds are overhead this morning ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole as it has made landfall in Florida. The majority of the day will be calm, but by mid afternoon and early evening, the center of circulation will be over Georgia, and that will bring rain and gusty winds to our area. Rain could be heavy at times, and winds could gust upwards of 40 mph. Highs today will be in the low 70s. For tonight, rain will be persistent for the majority of the overnight hours with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

