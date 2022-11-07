Read full article on original website
IN-DEPTH: Looking Ahead from Alabama’s 2022 Elections
Alabama News Network Political Analyst Steve Flowers shares his insight on what happens next following Alabama’s general election. Voters elected Republican Katie Britt as the state’s new U.S. senator. She will replace fellow Republican U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, who is retiring after first being elected in 1986. While they are both Republicans and would vote the same on most issues, Flowers says there will be a difference on Capitol Hill given the level of power Shelby had built over the decades.
Alabama Sec. of State-Elect Wes Allen Sits Down with Alabama News Network
Alabama Secretary of State-elect Wes Allen sat down with Alabama News Network to share his vision for the office, which oversees elections and many other state functions. Allen, of Troy, has served four years as a state representative and was Pike County probate judge for nearly a decade. While in...
What’s Next after Autauga County School Tax Proposal Gets Defeated?
Autauga County school leaders say they’re disappointed that voters narrowly defeated a proposal to collect more tax dollars to improve education. Unofficial results from Tuesday’s general election show that the proposal to collect an additional 15 mil of property tax in a special school tax district within the county was defeated by a margin of roughly 70 votes.
Thanksgiving Tradition: Gov. Kay Ivey Pardons Turkeys
For the 74th year, the governor of Alabama has pardoned turkeys for Thanksgiving, but this year there was a twist. Traditionally, the turkeys that the governor pardons at a ceremony on the grounds of the Alabama Governor’s Mansion have been named “Clyde” and “Henrietta.” But not this year.
Montgomery Co. Sheriff Derrick Cunningham Scores Big Re-Election Victory
Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham scored one of the biggest victories in a contested election. With 100% of precincts reporting, unofficial results show that he beat his opponent with 92% of the vote. Cunningham told Alabama News Network how grateful he is for that support. He has been sheriff since...
EV Charging Stations Coming to Montgomery, Alexander City
New electric-vehicle charging stations are coming to Montgomery, Alexander City and other places in the state. Eighteen grants totaling more than $2.45 million have been awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey for charging stations along highways in several areas of the state. In our area, the Montgomery Airport Authority received $250,000...
3 Degree Guarantee: Service Dogs Alabama Gets $1,500 Check
We are happy to give away another 3 Degree Guarantee check to a local charity. AirNow Home Services and Alabama News Network are giving a check to Service Dogs Alabama. We are presenting $1,500, which is what we raised in October for getting Montgomery’s high temperature correct in our weather forecasts, within three degrees.
UPDATE: Selma Mayor Issues Statement on Selma High School Student Death
Selma Mayor James Perkins, Jr. has issued a statement after a Selma High School student died and several others were taken to the emergency room on Tuesday. There are still no clear answers as to what happened to the students, but local and state officials are investigating. The student who died was a 16-year-old boy.
Prattville Chamber Hold Ceremony for Military Members
The Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce had a special ceremony held for military members. They held the celebration Wednesday morning in recognition of Military Appreciation Week which is held from November 6 – 12. During the week, military members can enjoy some military discounts from local merchants to salute...
MPS Officially Changes Names of Robert E. Lee, Jeff Davis High Schools
Two Montgomery schools named after Confederate figures and slave owners have been renamed. The Montgomery Board of Education voted for the name changes at Thursday night’s meeting. Robert E. Lee will henceforth be known as Dr. Percy L. Julian High School. Julian was a Montgomery-born Black chemist and pioneer...
What’s Happening: November 10-13
There are plenty of Veterans Day events happening across the River Region. There’s also a lot more to do this weekend, including a Market Day in downtown Montgomery and a special student performance at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival. Watch the video to get the latest from Alabama News Network’s...
Heavy Rain and Gusty Winds At Times Today
THURSDAY: Clouds are overhead this morning ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole as it has made landfall in Florida. The majority of the day will be calm, but by mid afternoon and early evening, the center of circulation will be over Georgia, and that will bring rain and gusty winds to our area. Rain could be heavy at times, and winds could gust upwards of 40 mph. Highs today will be in the low 70s. For tonight, rain will be persistent for the majority of the overnight hours with lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Selma Police Investigate City’s 15th Murder of the Year
Selma Police are investigating another murder in the city. This time — the victim is a 20 year old young woman. Capt. Natasha Fowlkes says Alvineisha Carter was shot around nine Thursday night — on the 600 block of Martin Luther King Avenue. Fowlkes says Carter was struck...
Death of Selma High School Student Jars Community
The Selma community is mourning the loss of 16 year old Selma High student. The teen experienced a medical emergency at school Tuesday — and later died. The shocking death of the Selma High teen — has stunned and startled the entire community. Black wreaths now adorn doors...
Montgomery Police Investigating Shooting
A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot in Montgomery. Police say at about 8:20 last night, they were called to a hospital where the man was being treated for a gunshot wound. Police have not yet released any other information about the case.
Much Cooler Today, Rain Likely Tomorrow
WEDNESDAY: Wednesday is already starting way different than the past several days, with cool and crisp conditions and partly cloudy skies. We’ll see east winds throughout the day today, which will funnel in much cooler Appalachian air. We’ll only see highs in the low 70s and upper 60s across the area today. Clouds will be on the increase as Tropical Storm Nicole nears eastern Florida, but our rain chances stay low today. For tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 50s.
Mild Friday Night; Cool This Weekend Despite Sunshine
Nicole became post-tropical and moved well northeast of Alabama Friday. Although, cloud-cover was widespread throughout the day. However, clouds broke apart Friday evening, and some sunshine should be in the mix Saturday morning. Temperatures remain fairly mild Friday night, with lows in the 50s. However, temperatures may not exceed the low 60s Saturday, while the sky becomes mostly cloudy during the day.
Auburn, Texas A&M to Face Off in Battle of Last-Place SEC West Teams
Auburn and Texas A&M are the last-place teams in the SEC West and both are in five-game losing streaks, but one team has to win when they face off Saturday night in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Both are 1-5 in the SEC and 3-6 overall. The loser of the game is assured...
Attempted Traffic Stop Leads to Police Chase in Montgomery
Montgomery police say an attempted traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle led to a chase. Police say they tried to make the stop in the area of Eastern Boulevard and Monticello Drive. That’s near the Interstate 85/Eastern Boulevard exit. Police say the driver refused to stop and led them...
