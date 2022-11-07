ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

VOTE: Who has the Best Brunch in the Tri-Cities?

By Ben Gilliam
 4 days ago

(WJHL) – Now’s your chance to help name the region’s best brunch spot!

Voting ends at midnight on Nov. 20, and each reader can vote once per day. The winner will receive an exclusive News Channel 11 story with some of the secrets that make their business the best.

Bloom

Reconstruction is the name of the game at Bloom, which staff describe as a “Modern-American fine dining approach to simple and classic food.”

The Carter Family Fold is the business’s southern-style omelet, and a brunch board offers a wide variety of meats, cheeses, deviled eggs, biscuits and more.

Cafe Lola

This Johnson City bistro focuses on French cuisine, with countryside classics like a daily Chef’s Special Omelet and Croque Madame. Baked gruyere, Monterey jack and swiss mac and cheese also play a significant role and are such fan favorites that they carry the Lola name.

Fusion

This Kingsport business lives in the Ridgefields Country Club and offers a multi-faceted blend of cuisines. Fusion’s brunch menu alone sports Italian, Tex-Mex and Southern items. With decades of culinary experience in the kitchen, Fusion’s staff offers a unique experience for the area.

The Groovy Smoothie

If you prefer your brunch in liquid form, The Groovy Smoothie offers a wide variety of options. Wraps, sandwiches and bowls pair well with unique drinks like the Elvis: a peanut butter/banana smoothie with honey and whole milk.

