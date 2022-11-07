Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Family escapes early-morning house fire in West Redding
WEST REDDING, Calif. - A home west of Redding was damaged by fire Thursday morning. The fire was reported around 4 a.m. on Olney Park Lane near Serene Drive in the Centerville area. CAL FIRE said the flames were contained to the attached garage of the home. No one was...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman arrested for recklessly starting the Saddle Fire
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A woman was arrested in connection with starting the Saddle Fire on Oct. 26 in the Happy Valley area, according to CAL FIRE Shasta Unit. CAL FIRE said it arrested Renee James, 25, on Wednesday after the Saddle Fire burned more than three acres and destroyed a travel trailer near Saddle Trail Road and Blue Horse Road.
Woman, four dogs rescued after vehicle falls 130 feet in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — With the help of three Caltrans District employees, a woman and her four dogs were saved after their vehicle went down an embankment along State Route 32 on Nov. 3. Tina Milberger and her four dogs were traveling on State Route 32 at around 11:30 p.m. when she lost control […]
actionnewsnow.com
Person hit by a vehicle Wednesday night
CHICO, Calif. - A person was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night near Nord Avenue and West East Avenue in Chico. California Highway Patrol dispatch confirms a man was hit by a vehicle around 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 9. CHP did not confirm details on the type of vehicle involved in the incident or how fast it was going when it hit the pedestrian.
actionnewsnow.com
Neighbors sue Chico to stop Cal Park hotel project
CHICO, Calif. - Opponents have filed a lawsuit against the city of Chico to stop the construction of a new hotel near Chico's California Park Subdivision. TownPlace Suites by Marriott is planned near Bruce Road and Highway 32 in East Chico. The Chico City Council approved the project in September, reversing the earlier denial of the project by the Chico Planning Commission.
actionnewsnow.com
New Jellys Ferry Bridge to be dedicated Thursday
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Thursday is the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Jellys Ferry Bridge in Tehama County. The bridge is located northeast of Red Bluff, where Jellys Ferry road crosses the Sacramento River about seven miles east of Interstate 5. The new bridge replaces the old steel truss bridge that was built in 1949.
Sheriff’s Office in California to suspend daytime patrol
"A drastic rise in attrition, coupled with the inability to present enticing recruitment efforts have resulted in an unprecedented staffing shortage."
krcrtv.com
BREAKING: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Chico, CHP confirms
Highway Patrol officials in Chico confirmed a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Nord Avenue and West East Avenue on Wednesday night. The crash reportedly happened at around 7:40 p.m. Witnesses told officers they saw a driver hit the pedestrian at speeds of around 60 mph. Officials were unable...
actionnewsnow.com
2 women arrested after assault of teen at Shasta County house party
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Two women were arrested following an investigation into an assault of a 14-year-old last week, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies began investigating a reported assault of a teenager at a house party near Coyote Lane and Kyler Lane in Happy Valley on Oct. 30.
actionnewsnow.com
Man shot near business in East Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Chico police are looking for a gunman who shot a man Monday night near a business in East Chico. The shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the1300 block of Longfellow Avenue, near the intersection with East 1st Avenue. Police said the victim was shot in the...
actionnewsnow.com
North State Symphony returns with 2nd Masterworks concert
CHICO, Calif. - The North State Symphony returns to the stage this weekend with the second of its Masterworks concerts planned for this season. The performance will be at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Cascade Theatre in Redding. On Sunday, the performance will take place at the Laxson Auditorium...
actionnewsnow.com
Section of Oro Quincy Highway closed in eastern Butte County
OROVILLE, Calif. - Oro Quincy Highway is closed at Mountain House Circle due to winter weather conditions, according to Oroville CHP. The CHP says it has received multiple calls of people stuck on the highway. There is no estimated time the highway will reopen. People are asked to use an...
actionnewsnow.com
‘Blessed to be here’: Camp Fire survivor making the Ridge feel like home
PARADISE, Calif. - Tuesday marks four years since the Camp Fire ripped through several communities in Butte County, including Concow and Paradise. One survivor is still pushing through and making the Ridge feel like home again. "You just can't look at, I just don't think you can look at it...
actionnewsnow.com
Ghost gun, fentanyl found after snowstorm burglary near Shingletown, 3 arrested
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were arrested after employees at the Mountain Meadows Bible Camp near Shingletown reported a burglary Tuesday night, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the employees reported seeing three people on surveillance cameras looking into buildings at the camp off Arrowhead...
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County firefighters to participate in ‘Fill the Boot’ program for Muscular Dystrophy Association
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Tehama Unit will continue the annual ‘Fill the Boot’ program that raises funds to help children and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases. Donations will help continue services for more than 250,000 people living with neuromuscular diseases across the...
krcrtv.com
Rancho Tehama continues to heal five years after mass shooting
RANCHO TEHAMA, Calif. — On Nov. 14, 2017, the community of Rancho Tehama faced the horrors of a mass shooting. Idyllic and isolated, this town was left to its own devices in the healing and recovery process, a process that continues now, five years later. In the half-decade since the tragedy, some residents have come and gone, but many remain and remember that dark day clearly. Rich Gutierrez, a member of the Rancho Tehama Association’s Board of Directors, explains where they stand today.
susanvillestuff.com
BLM to Close Area Campgrounds for Winter Season
The Bureau of Land Management will close several campgrounds and recreation sites for the winter season beginning next Monday, November 14th. The seasonal closures will affect the North Eagle Lake Campground and Hobo Camp Day Use Area in Lassen County, and the Pit River Campground near Fall River Mills in eastern Shasta County.
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - November 10, 2022
The Department of Water Resources (DWR) recently installed water quality monitoring devices called sondes in Lake Oroville and the Thermalito Diversion Pool. Sondes measure the water’s temperature, pH (acidic or basic level of hydrogen), dissolved oxygen (oxygen levels available to aquatic organisms), and turbidity (the clarity of water). Sonde data is collected around the clock every 15 minutes and is analyzed by the Water Quality Section of DWR’s Northern Region office. The monitoring devices are expected to remain in place until the runoff season ends, which is typically around May or June.
actionnewsnow.com
Northbound I-5 reopens in Shasta County, trucks screened for chains
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. UPDATE 1 P.M. - Northbound Interstate 5 has reopened to vehicles heading north at the Fawndale exit, according to Caltrans. Caltrans said the winter weather conditions and multiple spin-outs closed the interstate Tuesday morning. Just before 1 p.m., Caltrans said northbound Interstate 5 reopened to vehicles. All...
actionnewsnow.com
Shasta County homeowner catches burglary suspect on security cameras
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - One person was arrested after a homeowner reported that he could see someone breaking into his home on his surveillance cameras, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a report from a homeowner who was not home around 11:30 p.m. that...
