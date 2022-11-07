ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bluff, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Family escapes early-morning house fire in West Redding

WEST REDDING, Calif. - A home west of Redding was damaged by fire Thursday morning. The fire was reported around 4 a.m. on Olney Park Lane near Serene Drive in the Centerville area. CAL FIRE said the flames were contained to the attached garage of the home. No one was...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman arrested for recklessly starting the Saddle Fire

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A woman was arrested in connection with starting the Saddle Fire on Oct. 26 in the Happy Valley area, according to CAL FIRE Shasta Unit. CAL FIRE said it arrested Renee James, 25, on Wednesday after the Saddle Fire burned more than three acres and destroyed a travel trailer near Saddle Trail Road and Blue Horse Road.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Person hit by a vehicle Wednesday night

CHICO, Calif. - A person was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night near Nord Avenue and West East Avenue in Chico. California Highway Patrol dispatch confirms a man was hit by a vehicle around 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 9. CHP did not confirm details on the type of vehicle involved in the incident or how fast it was going when it hit the pedestrian.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Neighbors sue Chico to stop Cal Park hotel project

CHICO, Calif. - Opponents have filed a lawsuit against the city of Chico to stop the construction of a new hotel near Chico's California Park Subdivision. TownPlace Suites by Marriott is planned near Bruce Road and Highway 32 in East Chico. The Chico City Council approved the project in September, reversing the earlier denial of the project by the Chico Planning Commission.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

New Jellys Ferry Bridge to be dedicated Thursday

RED BLUFF, Calif. - Thursday is the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Jellys Ferry Bridge in Tehama County. The bridge is located northeast of Red Bluff, where Jellys Ferry road crosses the Sacramento River about seven miles east of Interstate 5. The new bridge replaces the old steel truss bridge that was built in 1949.
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

BREAKING: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Chico, CHP confirms

Highway Patrol officials in Chico confirmed a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Nord Avenue and West East Avenue on Wednesday night. The crash reportedly happened at around 7:40 p.m. Witnesses told officers they saw a driver hit the pedestrian at speeds of around 60 mph. Officials were unable...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 women arrested after assault of teen at Shasta County house party

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Two women were arrested following an investigation into an assault of a 14-year-old last week, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies began investigating a reported assault of a teenager at a house party near Coyote Lane and Kyler Lane in Happy Valley on Oct. 30.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man shot near business in East Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Chico police are looking for a gunman who shot a man Monday night near a business in East Chico. The shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the1300 block of Longfellow Avenue, near the intersection with East 1st Avenue. Police said the victim was shot in the...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

North State Symphony returns with 2nd Masterworks concert

CHICO, Calif. - The North State Symphony returns to the stage this weekend with the second of its Masterworks concerts planned for this season. The performance will be at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Cascade Theatre in Redding. On Sunday, the performance will take place at the Laxson Auditorium...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Section of Oro Quincy Highway closed in eastern Butte County

OROVILLE, Calif. - Oro Quincy Highway is closed at Mountain House Circle due to winter weather conditions, according to Oroville CHP. The CHP says it has received multiple calls of people stuck on the highway. There is no estimated time the highway will reopen. People are asked to use an...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Ghost gun, fentanyl found after snowstorm burglary near Shingletown, 3 arrested

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were arrested after employees at the Mountain Meadows Bible Camp near Shingletown reported a burglary Tuesday night, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the employees reported seeing three people on surveillance cameras looking into buildings at the camp off Arrowhead...
SHINGLETOWN, CA
krcrtv.com

Rancho Tehama continues to heal five years after mass shooting

RANCHO TEHAMA, Calif. — On Nov. 14, 2017, the community of Rancho Tehama faced the horrors of a mass shooting. Idyllic and isolated, this town was left to its own devices in the healing and recovery process, a process that continues now, five years later. In the half-decade since the tragedy, some residents have come and gone, but many remain and remember that dark day clearly. Rich Gutierrez, a member of the Rancho Tehama Association’s Board of Directors, explains where they stand today.
TEHAMA, CA
susanvillestuff.com

BLM to Close Area Campgrounds for Winter Season

The Bureau of Land Management will close several campgrounds and recreation sites for the winter season beginning next Monday, November 14th. The seasonal closures will affect the North Eagle Lake Campground and Hobo Camp Day Use Area in Lassen County, and the Pit River Campground near Fall River Mills in eastern Shasta County.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - November 10, 2022

The Department of Water Resources (DWR) recently installed water quality monitoring devices called sondes in Lake Oroville and the Thermalito Diversion Pool. Sondes measure the water’s temperature, pH (acidic or basic level of hydrogen), dissolved oxygen (oxygen levels available to aquatic organisms), and turbidity (the clarity of water). Sonde data is collected around the clock every 15 minutes and is analyzed by the Water Quality Section of DWR’s Northern Region office. The monitoring devices are expected to remain in place until the runoff season ends, which is typically around May or June.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Northbound I-5 reopens in Shasta County, trucks screened for chains

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. UPDATE 1 P.M. - Northbound Interstate 5 has reopened to vehicles heading north at the Fawndale exit, according to Caltrans. Caltrans said the winter weather conditions and multiple spin-outs closed the interstate Tuesday morning. Just before 1 p.m., Caltrans said northbound Interstate 5 reopened to vehicles. All...
actionnewsnow.com

Shasta County homeowner catches burglary suspect on security cameras

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - One person was arrested after a homeowner reported that he could see someone breaking into his home on his surveillance cameras, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a report from a homeowner who was not home around 11:30 p.m. that...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA

