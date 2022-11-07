Ricoh has announced the Pentax KF DSLR, a camera that is, outside of a few minor changes, pretty much identical to the Pentax K-70 that was originally released in 2016. The Pentax KF should be thought of as a K-70 replacement, but photographers should stop short of considering it a notable upgrade. In conversations with Pentax, the company says that the K-70 is being phased out, as some of the components that make up that camera are no longer able to be procured. These components happened to be numerous enough that the company couldn’t keep using the K-70 name, and so the KF was born.

