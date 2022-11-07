Read full article on original website
Related
petapixel.com
Nikon Goes Retro with Special Edition 40mm f/2 Lens and All-Black Z fc
Nikon has announced a new special edition Z fc camera and 40mm f/2 lens that feature a “heritage design” that takes inspiration from the film era of Nikon cameras and lenses. For both the camera and lens, Nikon made no operational changes, instead choosing to focus entirely on...
petapixel.com
Leica’s 47.2MP Leitz Phone 2 Has ‘Largest Sensor Ever’ in a Phone
Leica has announced the Leitz Phone 2, a successor to the Leitz Phone 1 that it launched in 2021. The new model has more than twice the resolution, which the company claims is the largest sensor ever in a smartphone. As explained on Leica’s website, the Leitz Phone 2 features...
petapixel.com
Ricoh’s New Pentax KF DSLR is a Largely Unchanged K-70 Re-Release
Ricoh has announced the Pentax KF DSLR, a camera that is, outside of a few minor changes, pretty much identical to the Pentax K-70 that was originally released in 2016. The Pentax KF should be thought of as a K-70 replacement, but photographers should stop short of considering it a notable upgrade. In conversations with Pentax, the company says that the K-70 is being phased out, as some of the components that make up that camera are no longer able to be procured. These components happened to be numerous enough that the company couldn’t keep using the K-70 name, and so the KF was born.
petapixel.com
ProGrade’s 3rd-Gen CFast 2.0 Cards are its Fastest Ever
While CFast as a format has been fading in popularity, it’s still a necessary memory format for some cameras, such as Blackmagic’s Pocket Cinema Camera. As such, ProGrade Digital has announced its third-gen CFast cards which are its fastest ever. CFast has a maximum transfer speed of 600...
petapixel.com
ACDSee Photo Studio Mac 9 Adds Facial Recognition Photo Organization
ACDSee has released Photo Studio Mac 9, what it calls both a fully-featured Digital Asset Management (DAM) tool as well as a non-destructive editor. ACD Systems is one of the largest independent digital image editing and management companies in the world whose products include ACDSee Ultimate, ACDSee Professional, ACDSee Home, ACDSee Photo Editor, ACDSee Photo Studio for Mac, and ACDSee Luxea Video Editor. Last year, PetaPixel reviewed ACDSee Gemstone Photo Editor 12, a different layered editor that supports RAW-level working with multiple documents and non-destructive tools.
petapixel.com
Apple iCloud Photos Now Compatible with Windows 11 Photos
Microsoft has started rolling out iCloud Photos integration in Windows 11, with the update becoming available to all users by the end of November. In a blog post published on Wednesday, Microsoft announced that Apple would be integrating more of its services with Windows 11, including Apple Music and Apple TV.
petapixel.com
Canon Adds ‘Pro’ Version of Webcam Software that Costs $5 Per Month
Canon has announced that it is releasing a Pro version of the EOS Webcam Utility software that allows its cameras to be used as webcams, but these updates are only going to be available if users are willing to pay a subscription fee. The original EOS Webcam Utility was debuted...
petapixel.com
This Leica M11 Leather Case Sneakily Hides an Apple AirTag in the Base
High-end photography accessory maker Oberwerth has announced a new leather case for the Leica M11 rangefinder that has a secret compartment in the base that hides an Apple AirTag. Oberwerth, a German company, makes a wide range of leather camera bags, straps, and cases as well as an assortment of...
petapixel.com
MSI Titan GT77 Review: Incredible Power at the Cost of Portability
The term laptop is often used quite liberally by those designing computers for gamers, and that idea is perfectly encapsulated with the MSI Titan GT77. This won’t fit comfortably in basically any lap, but that’s the price you pay for power. When looking at pure performance on paper,...
petapixel.com
DaVinci Resolve 18.1 Adds Support for Social Media-Friendly Vertical Video
Video editing software DaVinci Resolve 18.1 is a major update for creators who upload their work directly to social media. Editors can now work in vertical resolutions, making it easier to create content for TikTok, Instagram, or Snapchat. “This is a major update with new added support for social media...
petapixel.com
More Technology in Your Camera is Not a Bad Thing
While some might disagree, I argue it’s never a bad thing to add more features to cameras that make it easier for a photographer to get a great photo. Last week, my friend Jeremy Gray from Imaging Resource shared a video from photographer James Popsys, who argues that cameras such as the Sony Alpha 7R V are making photography “too easy” and that the art itself will lose its charm if companies continue to pack more tech features into bodies.
Comments / 0