ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Indiana elections: A last glance at school board races in Greater Lafayette

By Deanna Watson, Lafayette Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38BTq5_0j1oHcUt00

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Tuesday's Election Day will decide the balance of power in Washington, D.C., as well as representation closer to home.

A number of candidates are vying for slots on public school boards within the Greater Lafayette area. The Journal & Courier detailed the races in October as early voting began.

Here's a recap of the area races the J&C featured.

2022 elections: 2022 Tippecanoe School Corporation school board candidates Q&A

Q&A:2022 Lafayette School Corporation school board candidates

Indiana elections:Candidates for Tippecanoe County school boards detail priorities

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana voters shamefully and prominently elect Morales

As I write, votes are still being counted in many places across America. That vital process, which has defined who we are since the dawn of the republic, had a big night Tuesday. So did voters. In most places, that is. Just not in Indiana. It would be easy to interpret that opening as just […] The post Indiana voters shamefully and prominently elect Morales appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Good news from Indiana DNR ahead of firearm season

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier deer hunters will take to the woods Saturday, Nov. 12 for the start of firearm season. There is some good news from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources when it comes to the available harvest this season. Typically, every Indiana county sees yearly reports of epizootic...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana voters reject four school referendums

Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies for operational funds failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. That was not case in Westfield, where voters approved a property-tax change to help fund operations at the fast-growing Westfield Washington Schools district....
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Following the general election in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — On November 8, voters in Howard County will decide who will take four contested county-wide positions. They will also vote on some state-wide, national, and township-level positions. The contested county-wide elections are for the county clerk, commissioner, recorder and assessor. You can follow along below...
wyrz.org

B&O Trail Association Breaks Ground on New Trail Section

(Brownsburg, Indiana – November 9, 2022) The B&O Trail Association held a ceremonial groundbreaking today for its newest trail section, which runs from County Road 500 East to County Road 250 East in Hendricks County. “This is an exciting day for BOTA as construction is now beginning on the next phase of the B&O Trail,” said Jeff Smallwood, BOTA president. “We are one step closer to our long-term vision of a trail stretching from downtown Indianapolis to Montezuma, Indiana.”
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Order in the Court! Here are 15 of Indiana’s Most Beautiful County Courthouses

I have always been a fan of old buildings and old architecture. Full transparency here – I know nothing about architecture. I couldn’t tell you the difference between Classical, Victorian, or Art Deco if my life depended on it. All I know is that I love how old buildings look and the creativity, skill, and craftsmanship that went into building them. I love history, and I love to think about the stories old buildings could tell. Old buildings just seem to have personality, especially compared to a lot of newer buildings that all look the same. Some of the most interesting and beautiful old buildings in Indiana are county courthouses.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana Republicans bullish following strong election night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Election night 2022 left the state’s Republicans in a jubilant mood. As the polls closed, Indiana Republican Party Chair Kyle Hupfer told News 8 he expected his party would retain its control over the legislature and all statewide offices. The mood at the state GOP watch party was relaxed throughout the evening.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

2022 General Election Results

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Tuesday, November 8 is election day across the nation. Polls in Indiana at open 6 a.m. (EST) while Polls in Illinois open at 6 a.m. (CST). Voters in Indiana can cast their ballots until polls close at 6 p.m. (EST) with Illinois polls closing at 7 p.m. (CST). This article will […]
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana Election 2022: Latest updates on races, ballot issues and other news

Happy Election Day, all. The Capital Chronicle’s reporters are working hard to bring you the very latest on the midterm elections. Please keep checking back through the day for updates, and stay with us tonight as results start rolling in. The post Indiana Election 2022: Latest updates on races, ballot issues and other news appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
warricknews.com

Republican wins Indiana Senate seat representing Lake County

Two experienced politicians competing in a redrawn district generated some of the most excitement, and anguish, of any Indiana Senate contest anywhere in the state this year. In the end, it appears that District 1 voters decided to award Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, a four-year term representing Highland, Griffith, Dyer, Schererville, St. John, unincorporated Calumet Township and southwestern Merrillville.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Morales claims overwhelming victory for secretary of state

Embattled Republican Diego Morales claimed an easy victory in Indiana’s Secretary of State race Tuesday night — overcoming a slate of controversies in a race that was less competitive than expected. “My commitment to you is that I will work as hard as I have been doing to make you all be proud, and take […] The post Morales claims overwhelming victory for secretary of state appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Trustee transition to happen earlier than expected

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WLFI) — In Fairfield Township, Monica Casanova is expected to become trustee earlier than expected. Her win Tuesday night ensured she'd take over after the new year. But, she'll actually take control within weeks. Wednesday evening is the first Fairfield Township Board meeting since Casanova's trustee...
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, IN
Journal & Courier

Journal & Courier

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

Lafayette Indiana News - The Lafayette Journal & Courier provides in-depth coverage of local news, sports, entertainment and Purdue University.

 http://jconline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy