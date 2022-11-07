ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, KS

Brief legal battle in Kansas county over early voting records appears to be resolved

By Andrew Bahl, Topeka Capital-Journal
 4 days ago
A Kansas county sued over voting documents has said the matter was resolved Friday, after a national left-leaning group filed a request with Butler County for records of voters who submitted advanced ballots but encountered issues preventing them from being counted.

Such an effort is not unusual — indeed, lawyers for America Works USA cite a July Kansas Court of Appeals ruling, chastising Secretary of State Scott Schwab for not following the Kansas Open Records Act when he neglected to provide similar records to a voting rights activist.

But America Works USA is backed by heavyweight attorneys, including the Elias Law Group, a prominent Washington, D.C.-based firm that frequently backs left-leaning causes in redistricting and voting rights cases, and Barry Grissom, a former United States attorney for the District of Kansas under President Barack Obama.

Butler County attorney says matter has been resolved

Terry Huelskamp, an attorney representing Butler County, said Friday afternoon the matter had been resolved. While Grissom didn't immediately return a phone call seeking comment, a motion hearing for a temporary injunction scheduled for Monday morning was cancelled.

Under state law, if a voter does not sign the envelope containing their advanced ballot or if their signature does not match what is on record, that ballot would not be counted. But local election officials must also notify voters of the issue and given them a chance to correct the mistake, which must occur before the county canvass.

The same is true if a voter casts a provisional ballot, which can occur if an individual does not provide identification or their name and address does not match what is on file. They also must be given a chance to cure their mistake by the county clerk.

America Works USA said in the lawsuit that the group "intends, on its own or in partnership with other organizations, to assist voters in curing their rejected advance ballots or provisional ballots" and filed a KORA request with the Butler County Clerk's Office on Oct. 14 for information related to voters who saw their ballot rejected, both in the August primary or ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

The group was told the county had no records related to the primary and that records related to the general election would not be available until after the county canvass in mid-November, a stance they reiterated when America Works USA sought only records from the general election.

Loud Light says elections official might not have known records rule

But attorneys for the group argued state statute requires the allowability of an advanced ballot be conducted when it is received by election officials, not at the county canvass. Similar records, they argue, have been provided in other counties across the state.

"Either the County is refusing to provide AWUSA with records it is required to disclose under KORA, or itis violating the election laws by failing to perform timely signature verification and therefore denying voters the ability to cure their rejected advance ballots," the lawsuit said.

Davis Hammet, executive director of Loud Light, the group that sued Schwab over similar records, said it is likely a local elections official did not realize they had to provide the records.

Pre-election efforts to help cure ballot problems are not unusual, he said, though his group will largely pivot to helping voters rectify mistakes after the election.

"Assuming it's around provisional data, it should be cut and dry," Hammet said of the lawsuit.

