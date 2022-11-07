Vote for the Commercial Appeal boys athlete of the week, Oct. 30-Nov. 5

Vote for the Commercial Appeal boys athlete of the week. Fans may vote one time per hour.

The poll is set to end at noon Thursday.

Note: If the poll does not appear, click here.

Jordan Bell, Munford: Bell ran for 188 yards, threw for 100 more and accounted for three total touchdowns in the Cougars’ 36-18 win over Northeast (Clarksville) in the first round of the playoffs.

B.J. Blake, Germantown: Blake ran for 146 yards and two touchdowns in the Red Devils’ 30-20 win over Ravenwood in the first round of the TSSAA football playoffs.

Clay Bridges, Munford: Bridges had seven tackles and two fumble recoveries in Munford’s first round playoff win over Northeast (Clarksville).

Taurean Davis, DeSoto Central: Davis had 14 tackles and an interception returned for a touchdown in the Jaguars’ 35-14 win over Lewisburg.

Braden Gover, Covington: Gover passed for two touchdowns and rushed for a third in the Chargers 42-6 win over Hamilton on Friday night.

Tyler Johns, Collierville: Johns had two interceptions in the Dragons’ 17-7 loss to Brentwood on Friday night.

Topher Jones, Hernando: Jones ran for 202 yards, threw for 61 more yards and had two total touchdowns in the Tigers’ 29-22 win over Olive Branch.

Sammy Mohamed, Harding Academy: Mohamed placed second in the Division II-A boys state cross country meet, finishing in 16:30.83.

Braylen Ragland, Bartlett: Ragland threw for 237 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 123 yards with a rushing touchdown in the Panthers’ 46-28 win over Centennial on Friday night.

Damon Sisa, Houston: Sisa ran for 194 yards and two touchdowns in the Mustangs’ 27-10 win over Independence on Friday night.

Britton Stovall, Southaven: Stovall passed for two touchdowns and rushed for two more in the Chargers’ 46-6 win over Horn Lake on Friday night.