Here's who is spending money to pass, and defeat, the Massachusetts ballot questions

Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly reported the amount of contributions in opposition to Question 3.

There are four statewide questions being put to Massachusetts voters Tuesday .

If approved, the questions would increase income taxes on the state's highest earners, establish a requirement that 83% of dental insurance premiums be steered toward patient care, change the law on alcohol retail licenses in an attempt to benefit small businesses, and allow a state law granting driver's licenses to all residents regardless of immigration status to take effect.

Of the four, Question 1 has easily garnered the most attention, and money .

Backers of Question 1, which would impose a new, so-called "millionaire’s tax," have contributed $27.6 million in support of its passage. Opponents have kicked in $13.96 million to see it defeated.

The question would change the state Constitution by imposing an additional 4% income tax on all individual earnings that exceed $1 million a year, above the current 5% flat tax rate paid by all residents who earn more than $8,000 a year.

Who supports passage of the measure, which would raise up to $2.3 billion to fund education and transportation? Unions representing teachers, both state and national, have been the biggest contributors in favor of passage.

Who is in opposition? High-income earners including Robert Kraft, owner of the Patriots, investor Paul Edgerly and his wife, Sandra, and James Davis, chairman of New Balance, have donated money in opposition to the question.

There are three other statewide questions on the ballot: How much is flowing into the coffers both pro and con?

MA Ballot Question 4: Driver's licenses for all

The measure asks voters to decide the fate of a new state law allowing all residents of Massachusetts, regardless of citizen status, to apply for and receive a driver’s license, providing they provide identification and pass the test. A yes vote would allow the law to go into effect July 1, 2023, while a no vote would overturn the law.

Proponents have collected $2.61 million, with union groups such as the Service Employees International Union, the AFL-CIO and others; the American Civil Liberties Union; and community organizations kicking in the lion’s share of the funds. Insurance groups are also proponents: Arbella Insurance Group of Quincy has donated $200,000 in support of passage.

At a canvass kickoff for the “Yes on 4” campaign in Worcester Tuesday, several of the city’s elected Democratic officials, U.S. Sen. Edward J. Markey and U.S. Rep. James P. McGovern attended to show support for the question, along with volunteers and representatives for SEIU Local 32BJ.

The speakers said passage would enhance public safety and would not lead to undocumented immigrants voting.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said passing Question 4 would make people involved in accidents less likely to flee out of fear of deportation.

“The hardest part of my job, our job, is talking to people in pain. And that’s because we know life can change at the blink of an eye with an accident,” Early said. “If our drivers are better tested, better trained, it makes for safer roads. It’s going to reduce car crashes.”

“We are lucky to have so many immigrant families here in Worcester and across the commonwealth,” McGovern said. “Whatever their immigration status may be, they are part of the fabric of our communities and contribute to our prosperity.”

Markey said approving Question 4 would be a blow to people in the state promoting the politics of exclusion.

“We want to stand up against those in our state who seek to exclude and to exploit,” Markey said. “The organizers who worked to get this question on the ballot this year, they have a vision of Massachusetts and our country where those amongst us who are immigrants, who are refugees, are forced to live in perpetual fear and uncertainty.”

Opponents of Question 4, have raised $209,000, mostly through smaller donations filtered through Fair and Secure Massachusetts, the group that gathered signatures to put the question on the ballot.

MA Ballot Question 2: Consumers purchasing dental insurance could get a premium refund

This ballot question askes Massachusetts voters whether 83% of their dental insurance premiums should be spent on care. The state has already mandated that 88% of medical premiums be used for patient care. If that percentage is not reached, insurance companies are required to send consumers a refund, called a medical loss ratio.

This question would establish a threshold for dental insurance premiums, for the first time.

The state Office of Campaign and Political Finance reports proponents have contributed $9.52 million in support of the ballot question. The “No on 2” faction has contributed $7.9 million to see the measure defeated.

The American Dental Association supports the measure and has contributed $5.5 million. The California Dental Association has donated $75,000, and the dental associations in Florida, Michigan and New Jersey, have each contributed $50,000. A single Massachusetts dental practitioner, Mouhab Rizkallah, of Winchester, has put $2.375 million into the yes column.

A number of dental insurance companies have funded No on 2, including the Dental Service of Massachusetts, with more than $4.5 million. The Metropolitan Life Insurance Company has kicked in $1 million. Principal Life Insurance Company has contributed $580,000 and Guardian Life Insurance Company another $500,000.

MA Ballot Question 3: Changes alcohol beverage licensing laws, allows out-of-state IDs

Proponents have collected $1.03 million in support, basically from the Massachusetts Package Store Association ($650,000) and some smaller retail shops. While the measure increases the number of beer and wine licenses allowed for one retailer, it also limits the number of all-alcohol licenses allowed a retailer can hold.

Mom-and-pop retailers would be favored over big box and grocery stores that also sell alcohol.

The Massachusetts Office of Campaign and Political Finance shows $2.7 million in contributions, mostly from Massachusetts Fine Wines and Spirits, listed at 6600 Rockledge Drive, Suite 150, Bethesda, Maryland, in opposition.

