Woman arrested in connection to 3-acre Saddle Fire in Happy Valley
HAPPY VALLEY, Calif. — A 25-year-old woman was arrested in connection to a 3.5-acre fire that sparked in late October in the Happy Valley area of Shasta County, according to Cal Fire. The Saddle Fire started on Oct. 26 near Saddle Trail Rd. and Blue Horse Rd. and burned...
Traffic Alert: Crash causes delays on Highway 44 near Downtown Redding
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, NOV. 6:10 PM:. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said all collisions that occurred near the Park Marina Offramp, off of eastbound Highway 44, appear to all have minor injuries to no injuries. Additionally, they said the road will be open to traffic shortly.
BREAKING: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Chico, CHP confirms
Highway Patrol officials in Chico confirmed a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Nord Avenue and West East Avenue on Wednesday night. The crash reportedly happened at around 7:40 p.m. Witnesses told officers they saw a driver hit the pedestrian at speeds of around 60 mph. Officials were unable...
Two Shasta Lake women arrested for violent attack of 14-year-old girl at a house party
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Two adult women were arrested on Tuesday this week following an investigation into the reported strangling and beating of a 14-year-old girl during a house party. Officials with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said their deputies received word of the assault on Nov. 1....
K-9 'Lido' is newest member of Redding Police Department staff
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Police Department (RPD) has announced the hiring of a brand-new K-9 officer. RPD has hired a brand new German Shepard by the name of Lido. K-9 Lido is a one-year-old German Shepard from the Czech Republic. Officer Tapal and K-9 Lido just completed K-9...
Suspect in City of Shasta Lake stabbing death held to answer on murder charge
CITY OF SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — The murder case against a Shasta County man will move forward after he was held to answer Tuesday following a preliminary hearing. According to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office, 27-year-old Elijah Potillor was held to answer for the murder of Jasmyne Glasper. Potillor is accused of stabbing Glasper at a residence in Shasta Lake City on April 14.
Redding Police shows support for 'Salute to Veterans' fundraising event
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Police Department showed support for the RABA's 'Salute to Veterans' fundraising event. Donations were collected at the Cornerstone Community Bank on Thursday to benefit the Shasta County Veterans Office and its partner programs. The donations would help provide free bus passes to veterans in...
Man shot near business in East Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Chico police are looking for a gunman who shot a man Monday night near a business in East Chico. The shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the1300 block of Longfellow Avenue, near the intersection with East 1st Avenue. Police said the victim was shot in the...
Three people arrested for allegedly burglarizing a Bible camp during snowstorm
SHINGLETOWN, Calif. — According to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), three people were arrested for allegedly burglarizing the Mountain Meadows Bible Camp during Tuesday evening's snowstorm. The Sheriff's Office received a report from employees of the bible camp just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening. According to the employees,...
Shasta County homeowner catches burglary suspect on security cameras
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - One person was arrested after a homeowner reported that he could see someone breaking into his home on his surveillance cameras, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a report from a homeowner who was not home around 11:30 p.m. that...
Three Dead (Including Shooter) After Trinity County Rampage
Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department:. On Monday, November 7, 2022, at approximately 9:15 AM, a shooting was reported in the parking lot of a Weaverville area business. Trinity County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene and confirmed that the victim, Shane Gillespie, of Weaverville, CA, was deceased.
Suspect arrested after breaking into home in Redding Sunday morning
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that a suspect was arrested after breaking into a home then running away Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 2900 block of Lake Redding Drive at around 4:24 a.m. to investigate a possible burglary. The home owners told police that they woke...
Parents arrested after baby overdoses on fentanyl in Redding
REDDING, Calif. 1:40 PM UPDATE - Two parents were taken into custody by the Redding Police Department on Tuesday night after their 1-year-old son overdosed on fentanyl at their home. According to Redding Police, officers responded to a call from 41-year-old Candice Youngblood of Redding, who told authorities that her...
Redding's Veterans Services Office explains push for location change
REDDING, Calif. — Rumor control with Veterans Day on Friday, the Shasta County Veterans Community has been concerned with changes in the county's Veterans Services Office. A meeting in the Supervisor's Chambers to clear up any misconceptions. The Veterans Services Office may move for a couple of reasons: the adjacent District Attorney's Office needs more space, but, more importantly, ensuring the safety of veterans with limited mobility.
California sheriff's office will no longer patrol during the day due to 'catastrophic' staffing
The sheriff's office laid blame at the feet of county supervisors.
Can you help? Trinity animal shelter forced to euthanize dogs starting Saturday
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — If you were waiting for the right time to adopt a pet -- this as your sign. This is Curly. He is scheduled for euthanasia Saturday due to extreme overcrowding at the Trinity County Animal Shelter. He needs out by Saturday, Nov. 12 or he will die.
Rancho Tehama continues to heal five years after mass shooting
RANCHO TEHAMA, Calif. — On Nov. 14, 2017, the community of Rancho Tehama faced the horrors of a mass shooting. Idyllic and isolated, this town was left to its own devices in the healing and recovery process, a process that continues now, five years later. In the half-decade since the tragedy, some residents have come and gone, but many remain and remember that dark day clearly. Rich Gutierrez, a member of the Rancho Tehama Association’s Board of Directors, explains where they stand today.
14-year-old sentenced for attempted murder of 71-year-old Chico woman
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A 14-year-old was sentenced to over 4 years in juvenile hall after admitting to attacking a 71-year-old woman at the Chico High School's track in early June. On June 2, the victim was walking on the Chico High School track around 11:00 p.m. when the...
Probation reinstated for teen involved in 2021 Teichert Ponds shooting in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — Probation has been reinstated for a 17-year-old teenager involved in the September 2021 shooting of two homeless men at Teichert Ponds after the court found he had violated his previous grant of probation. District Attorney Mike Ramsey said, although the murder and attempted murder charges brought...
Theory Coffee opens third shop in Redding Regional Airport
REDDING, Calif. — Theory Coffee Roasters broke new ground on Thursday, opening a brand new shop inside the Redding Regional Airport (RDD). The grand opening was held at 11:30 a.m., just beyond the TSA checkpoint, offering free drip coffee to guests before Theory Owner Sam LaRobardiere cut the ribbon to celebrate the progress made in collaboration by the airport and Theory.
