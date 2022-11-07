ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Christopher Bell Reflects on Coy Gibbs, NASCAR Championship 4 at Phoenix

By Jonathan Howard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eg6j5_0j1oH9BB00
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

This was a great season for Christopher Bell, winning races and even making a NASCAR Championship 4 appearance. Bell just completed his third season in the Cup Series and finished the highest he ever has before. However, his P3 finish in the standings meant little in the wake of Coy Gibbs’ death.

After the race and fanfare were over, Christopher Bell talked to the media about Coy and the emotions of the day.

“You wake up first thing this morning and super excited and thrilled with life, where you’re at, the opportunity given to ya,” he said, via Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports. “To receive news like that a couple of hours before you get in the car makes it extremely tough. You know it just really kinda puts it in perspective that what we’re doing here is not the big picture, for sure.

“Just thinking of Joe. I can’t imagine what Joe’s going through and the entire Gibbs family, so that’s the important piece.”

Of course, Bell also talked about the race and how things went down on the track. You could tell when he got out of the car, he wanted more. However, given the way he made it into the Championship 4, there’s not much to hang his head about. Joey Logano won this race with the best car and team on Sunday.

“It was earlier in the race about halfway, lost a chunk of track position there for sure. Just driving hard and slipped and definitely hindered our race for the time being, but it seemed like we put ourselves in position later in the race to at least have a shot at it.”

Christopher Bell Didn’t Have Another Win in Him

When he talked about his journey to the championship in Phoenix, Christopher Bell said it was all going perfectly, until it wasn’t. The first round was great for the No. 20 team. In fact, they didn’t sweat at all. They went in, got top-5 finishes, picked up a good chunk of points, and made it to the Round of 12. That’s when they started to sweat.

The first race at Texas that round chewed up tires and spit them out all day. Bell was just the first victim. He was behind the ball from the start. When the Cup Series went to the Charlotte Roval, he had to win the race. However, Bell is not known for his road course prowess. Thanks to a late caution, he won the race in a walk-off.

Things didn’t get much better, though. Christopher Bell was once again behind the field in the Round of 8. While Ross Chastain was busy doing his best pinball impression on the wall at Martinsville, Bell was driving his way into the Championship 4 with another walk-off win.

In Phoenix, the magic just wasn’t there. Next season, I’m sure we’ll see a very competitive No. 20 team from Joe Gibbs Racing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

John Dutton Is Leaving the ‘Yellowstone’ Ranch in Season 5: Here’s Why

“John Dutton has proven time and again that there’s nothing he won’t do to save the ranch,” Kevin Costner begins of his Yellowstone patriarch. “He’s more than ready to make a decision that doesn’t land popularly,” Costner adds, his commentary peppered throughout the new ‘Inside Yellowstone Season 5′ featurette. Alongside, we hear his character growl: “You’re all fired. I’ll advise myself on policy” to the pre-existing gubernatorial cabinet of Yellowstone‘s Montana. If anything, the rancher’s first days as the new Governor of Montana are going about as we’d expect.
MONTANA STATE
FanSided

NASCAR: Legitimate threat emerging to Chase Elliott?

Chase Elliott has won the NASCAR Most Popular Driver Award after each of the last four Cup Series seasons. Could that streak come to an end this year?. Voting for the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA) Most Popular Driver Award presented by Hooters for the 2022 NASCAR season opened up at 12:00 p.m. ET this past Tuesday, November 8, and it is set to conclude at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 30.
TENNESSEE STATE
FanSided

NASCAR driver wins House election in Maine

Austin Theriault, who has competed across all three NASCAR national series, won his election on Tuesday for state legislature in his home state of Maine. 2017 ARCA Racing Series champion and former NASCAR driver Austin Theriault switched gears earlier this year when he announced that he would be running for state legislature in Maine.
MAINE STATE
Outsider.com

Montana Hunter Escapes Death Using Two Guns Against Charging Grizzly Bear

A Montana bird hunter managed to escape death by using two guns against a grizzly bear that was charging at them. According to the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the hunter, who is originally from Washington, was hunting for upland game birds on Tuesday (October 11th) with his wife and dogs in a creek bottom east of Choteau when the encounter with the grizzly bear occurred.
CHOTEAU, MT
Outsider.com

Terry Bradshaw’s Wife Breaks Silence on His Cancer Battle

Less than a year after her husband Terry Bradshaw was diagnosed with two types of cancer, Tammy Bradshaw is now speaking out about the NFL legend’s health battles. Bradshaw was diagnosed with bladder cancer and neck cancer between 2021 and 2022. During an interview with NBC News correspondent Harry...
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Celebrates Season 5 Premiere in Sweet Family Photo

“Yellowstone” held an exclusive premiere event of season 5 in New York City on Nov. 3, and the cast showed up in their best looks for the event. Cole Hauser brought his whole family, minus his oldest son, Ryland, who’s making waves in the high school football world. His wife, Cynthia Hauser, posted a sweet photo of her and Cole and their two younger children, son Colt and daughter Steely.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

O.J. Simpson Makes Plea With Bills Amid Josh Allen’s Injury

If there’s anyone who knows a thing or two about running the football — especially in a Buffalo Bills uniform — it’s O.J. Simpson. Simpson, who racked up 10,183 career rushing yards in his nine years with the Bills, wants to see the current iteration of the team develop the run game during the back half of the 2022 NFL season. Simpson’s plea comes amid the uncertainty surrounding Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Allen suffered an elbow injury late in the 20-17 loss to the New York Jets (6-3) in Week 9 Sunday.
NEW YORK STATE
Outsider.com

Brittney Griner Moved to Russian Penal Colony With Reportedly Brutal Conditions

Late last month, WNBA star Brittney Griner officially received her prison sentence from a Russian court, and will now spend nine years in prison. The harsh sentence came after officials at a Moscow airport found traces of hashish oil within her luggage. Now, after officially hearing her sentence, the renowned basketball player has been moved to a notorious Russian penal colony. Other prisoners there have reportedly complained of unusually harsh conditions.
Outsider.com

Man Frees Moose From Barbed Wire Fence, Immediately Gets Attacked: VIDEO

A good Samaritan who stumbled upon a young moose tangled in a barbed wire fence learned the hard way that no good deed goes unpunished. YouTube user James Bosely noticed the animal extremely wound in the sharp barbs as he was walking down a secluded dirt road. The moose, a yearling, was struggling and moaning and lying in the grass. So Bosely carefully and successfully pulled the fence away.
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey’s Wife Takes Nasty Spill Down Stairs, in Neck Brace

Camila Alves McConaughey, the wife of Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey, revealed on Thursday (November 10th) that she recently fell while walking down the stairs. In an Instagram post, Matthew McConaughey’s wife shared an image of herself wearing a neck brace. “Sh** Happens,” she captioned the post. “I am ok but… Don’t fall people… don’t fall…”
Sportscasting

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Admits Frustration After His Drivers Failed to Race Ty Gibbs Aggressively at Phoenix, and His Mixed Messages Are a Big Reason Why

Dale Earnhardt Jr. expressed frustration on his podcast this week that his JRM drivers didn't race Ty Gibbs aggressively at Phoenix but a closer look reveals that he was a main reason why. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Admits Frustration After His Drivers Failed to Race Ty Gibbs Aggressively at Phoenix, and His Mixed Messages Are a Big Reason Why    appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
PHOENIX, AZ
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

581K+
Followers
66K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy