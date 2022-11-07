Herald readers’ poll shows economy is the top motivator for getting people to the polls

It looks like voters across York, Lancaster and Chester counties will make election day decisions based on their wallets.

In its election coverage ahead of Tuesday’s vote, The Herald asked readers which issues will most motivate them to vote. A dozen options for the online poll ranged from religious beliefs to government trust, cultural values to crime. The poll is unscientific voters weren’t limited to one response.

Of the more than 130 responses as of mid-Monday morning, 32% picked the economy as the single most important issue. Another 11% of responses went with inflation, the third-highest pick. Between those two related financial options was the second pick, abortion, at 27%.

Party politics (7%), crime (6%), government trust (6%) and cultural values (5%) followed. Healthcare, gun laws, immigration and religious beliefs each garnered only 2% of the vote, while no one picked the environment.

Asked which issues ranked next highest for voters, the economy again led the way at 35%. Crime was next at 27%, followed by abortion and inflation each at 25%. Immigration (19%), healthcare (15%) and government trust (15%) were next on the list.

Of the responses, 35% came from participants who typically vote Republican. Independent voters made up 26%, and Democrat voters 14%. Another 26% of participants preferred not to say which way they typically vote.

Election day decisions across the three counties will impact county councils, local school boards, even state and federal seats.

Some issues like abortion laws or inflation might bring out voters for state and federal contests. School board or county level positions are likelier to influence other areas, like education or law enforcement spending. Yet all types of offices are on the same ballot.