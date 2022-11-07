Ten PA Lottery Powerball tickets sold totaling $3.2M
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Lottery is recognizing 10 winning Powerball® tickets from the Saturday drawing that are worth a combined total of $3.2 million.
The winnings include two prizes worth $1 million sold in Bucks and Allegheny counties and eight other prizes worth $150,000 sold in Montgomery, Columbia, Blair, and Allegheny counties.Powerball Ticket worth $150K sold in Columbia County
The retailers earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the Powerball® $1 million-winning tickets. They are:
- Saibaba’s Aashirwad Forever, in Doylestown, Bucks County
- Get Go, in Elizabeth, Allegheny County
The rest of the retailers who sold the $150,000 Powerball® with Power Play® winning tickets each earned a $500 bonus. They are:
- Wawa, in Oaks, Montgomery County
- H Smoke Shop, in Cheltenham, Montgomery County
- Short Stop Mart, in Nescopeck, Luzerne County
- Sheetz, in Altoona, Blair County
- Sheetz, in Altoona, Blair County
- 7-Eleven, in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County
- 7-Eleven, in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County
- Speedway, in Monroeville, Allegheny County
The $1 million-winning tickets matched five of the five white balls drawn, 28-45-53-56-69, to win $1 million.
The eight Powerball® with Power Play® tickets each matched four of the five white balls drawn and the red Powerball® 20 to win $150,000.$150K Powerball ticket sold in Northumberland County
The Powerball® jackpot is now sitting at an all-time record of $1.9 billion ahead of Monday night’s drawing.
Winners are not known until prizes are claimed, and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.
