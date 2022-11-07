Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
Netanyahu to be invited to form government, paving way for return of Israel’s longest-serving leader
Israel’s President Isaac Herzog announced Friday he will invite Benjamin Netanyahu to form Israel’s next government, paving the way for him to take the country’s top job for a record sixth time and extend his record as the nation’s longest-serving leader. Herzog will officially issue the...
Idaho8.com
Iran should not be allowed to play at World Cup, says former FIFA President Sepp Blatter
Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter thinks Iran should be barred from the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, a Swiss paper and online news website quoted him as saying Friday. The comments come amid nationwide protests that have gripped Iran for weeks, following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in custody of the morality police.
Idaho8.com
Biden lands in Cambodia to meet Asian allies ahead of Xi meeting
President Joe Biden arrived in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Saturday morning local time for a series of summits and meetings between the US president and leaders of Southeast Asian nations. The weekend of meetings in Cambodia comes ahead of the highly anticipated Group of 20 summit next week in Indonesia...
Idaho8.com
Russia will withdraw forces from Kherson in Ukraine war setback
Russia has ordered a retreat from the key southern city of Kherson, the only regional capital it has captured since February’s invasion, in a dramatic strategic setback for Russian President Vladimir Putin. In the face of Ukrainian advances in the region, Russian troops across the Kherson region will withdraw...
Idaho8.com
Tigray War Fast Facts
Here’s a look at the armed conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s federal Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) and forces of the previously dominant political party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). The Tigray conflict, which began in 2020, has left thousands...
Comments / 0