Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway PlatformAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Mayor Adams’ Failed Migrant Tent Cost TaxPayers Over $325,000Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Purse Snatchers Open Fire on Good Samaritan in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Drags Pedestrian in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
Related
hobokengirl.com
Hoboken + Jersey City Black Friday + Small Business Saturday Deals
It’s hard to believe, but it’s that time of year again. The holiday season is slowly creeping up, and that means one thing: shopping. Thankfully, we live in an area filled with great local businesses that will take all the stress out of holiday shopping, and many of them have sales coming up to take advantage of. It’s always best to avoid the Black Friday lines outside of major retail stores and support small local businesses instead. From clothing stores to spas to fitness studios, we’re covering the local Hudson County shopping deals you should know about. Read on for the Black Friday and Small Business Saturday deals in Hoboken and Jersey City.
hobokengirl.com
Jersey City’s Madame Claude Bis to Reopen as ‘Madame’ Under New Owners
French food is great for romantic date nights, family gatherings, and honestly any time you’re craving some flavorful comfort food — which is why many locals were disappointed when Madame Claude Bis closed in Jersey City this summer. When owners Alice Troietto and Mattias Gustafsson announced they’d be stepping away from the restaurant to retire as of July 14th of this year, it was revealed that the spot would reopen in the future under new ownership and with a bit of a rebranding. We now know that this restaurant, located at 390 4th Street in Jersey City, will be opening sometime soon with a speakeasy component — and it will be operating under the name ‘Madame.’ Madame is co-owned by Jamie Knott, Robert Palmer, and Gabriel Rieben, who all also co-own tiki bar Cellar 335 in Jersey City. Since Madame and Cellar 335 are connected via a shared door, there’s talk of there being some collaborative parties + events between the two businesses. Read on to learn more about the opening of Madame in Jersey City.
hobokengirl.com
92 Things to Do in Hoboken + Jersey City | November 10-13
We’re all been enjoying the warmer weather in Hudson County — and as November settles in, everyone is starting to make holiday plans. This week’s local Hoboken + Jersey City events guide has everyone covered with fun things to do locally, like Art Fair 14C at Jersey City Armory, The Lola Hoboken’s grand opening event with Melissa Gorga from RHONJ, a Fund for a Better Waterfront Fundraiser at Antique Loft, and more. Below is the list of Hoboken + Jersey City events happening this weekend, November 10th – November 13th, 2022.
hobokengirl.com
Holiday Pop-Up Markets + Events in North Jersey | 2022
The holiday season is quickly approaching, which means so is North Jersey holiday shopping. Finding the perfect gifts for family and friends in the Hudson County area is likely high on the to-do list over the course of the next few weeks. Holiday markets offer unique finds alongside festive activities all season long. To get into the holiday spirit, we’ve rounded up holiday pop-up markets throughout North Jersey for all your winter shopping needs — from Hoboken + Jersey City to Montclair, Maplewood, Hackettstown, and beyond. Read on to find out more about these pop-up markets, the small businesses featured, as well as where to eat, drink, and be merry this year.
Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey
We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
Top 4 places to get a pastrami sandwich in NJ
On Election night, I had several stops including a live podcast for members of my new organization and a speech at the victory party for Ocean County. To fuel up, Jodi and I started the evening at Tigers Tale on Route 206 in Skillman. I typically don't eat before a...
Another Toms River, NJ Business Seems To Have Met An Unfortunate Fate
The rumor mill is once again swirling, and I'm just trying to find a couple of possible answers. The restaurant business is a tough one to be in both as an employee and an owner, but it seems like lately more and more restaurants and eateries are closing their doors.
hobokengirl.com
Why This Hoboken Pediatric Dentist Should Be on Your Radar
Visiting the dentist can make kids (and let’s be honest, adults, too) a little anxious, which is why finding a high-quality dental clinic that the whole family can feel comfortable with is so important. Dr. Tommy Lee and his team at Bear Brook Pediatric Dentistry, located at 727 Adams Street in Hoboken, use advanced technology to help children keep their beautiful, healthy smiles — and they do it in a fun, vibrant, and kid-friendly environment to help children overcome their dental anxieties. Keep reading to learn more about Bear Brook Pediatric Dentistry + their recent Halloween event for the Hoboken community.
Thrillist
This New Jersey Park Is Hosting a Winter Walk with Thousands of Lights
It might not be Thanksgiving yet, but with November in full swing, holiday season is fast approaching and we're ready to immerse ourselves in all kinds of festivities. If you are in New Jersey and love twinkling lights, the Winter Walk is probably your best option to get settled in the holiday spirit. Starting from November 20 and through January 15, Taylor Park in Millburn, New Jersey is hosting the annual walk.
Visit New Jersey's Largest Christmas Market
The Garden State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Sussex County, you might just want to visit.
Lakehurst 7-Eleven Part Of Nationwide Closures
LAKEHURST – It is getting tougher and tougher to find a 7-Eleven convenience store in Ocean County. Within the last few years at least four closed their doors and now the borough’s long-time 7-Eleven has done the same. The franchise closed its Route 70 location as part of...
What’s Up With the Farm Store in Toms River, NJ, It Never Seems Open
Farm Stores drive-thru grocery stores are popping up everywhere. Farm Stores is America's largest and original grocery drive-thru, according to farmstores.com. It's a franchise business with "new" locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and more. The grand opening of the farm Stores drive-thru was just about two years ago for...
Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket worth nearly $821K sold at 7-Eleven
A Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket valued at $820,755 was sold for Tuesday’s drawing at a convenience store in Passaic County. The lucky ticket matching all five numbers was purchased at a 7-Eleven on Rifle Camp Road in Woodland Park, New Jersey Lottery officials said Wednesday. Tuesday’s winning numbers...
Missing Bronx man was intubated and unconscious at hospital, son says
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Papa Birama Sow, a 62-year-old Bronx man who was missing for more than a week, was located by an alert employee at St. Barnabas Hospital, the man’s son Ismael Sow said Monday. “A woman there saw his picture on social media,” Ismael Sow told PIX11 News. The son said Papa […]
New York City Mayor Adams brings back “Dusk and Darkness” traffic measures
As Daylight Savings Time ends, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the city will return to its annual “Dusk and Darkness” traffic enforcement measures to keep pedestrians, cyclists, and other road users safe during the evenings. The Dusk and Darkness campaign begins with the end of daylight savings time on Nov. 6. This year, […] The post New York City Mayor Adams brings back “Dusk and Darkness” traffic measures appeared first on Transportation Today.
Brooklyn driver reached 100 mph before deadly crash sent Tesla flying 40 feet in air: DA
A Brooklyn man has been indicted for a 100 mph Tesla crash that killed his passenger and injured three others, the borough’s district attorney’s office said Wednesday.
Heads up, NYC. Tropical Storm Nicole is on the way to ruin your weekend.
Coastal watches/warnings and forecast cone for Tropical Storm Nicole, as of the afternoon of Nov. 8, 2022. The storm track could change over time, but more than a dozen weather models currently show Nicole's remnants passing through the tristate area later this week. [ more › ]
Delaware Man Stole $200K In Mid-Atlantic Jewelry Store Heists, Fled To Philly: Feds
A Delaware man is accused of stealing up to $200,000 in jewelry in an interstate crime spree that stretched the mid-Atlantic, federal authorities say. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover is charged in connection with a string of heists that took place between October 2020 and February 2021, said US Attorney Philip R. Sellinger in a release Friday, Nov. 4.
Man shot in Jersey City Saturday night
A man was shot in the abdomen in Jersey City late Saturday night, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred on Clinton Avenue near West Side Avenue just after 11 p.m., city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. The 32-year-old was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening....
$10K Mega Millions Winner Sold At Gas Station In NJ's Largest City
A Mega Millions ticket winning $10,000 was sold in New Jersey's largest city. The winning numbers for the Friday, Nov 4, drawing were: 02, 20, 47, 55 and 59. The Gold Mega Ball was 19, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02. The winning ticket was purchased from 66 Bloomfield Petroleum...
Comments / 0