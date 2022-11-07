Read full article on original website
Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey
We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day. New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.
Top 4 places to get a pastrami sandwich in NJ
On Election night, I had several stops including a live podcast for members of my new organization and a speech at the victory party for Ocean County. To fuel up, Jodi and I started the evening at Tigers Tale on Route 206 in Skillman. I typically don't eat before a...
2 New Jersey Towns Make Best Christmas Towns In America List
It is almost the most wonderful time of the year, and it turns out that if you are in New Jersey for the holidays, you are exactly in the right place. There are so many amazing places to be across this great nation when the holiday season comes around, but, according to the experts, New Jersey is a Christmas hot spot.
Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey
We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
New Jersey’s Absolute Best Fried Chicken Restaurant Has Been Revealed
There is no state in the entire nation that loves food more than we do right here in New Jersey, and we only want the best. If you love a good fried chicken, we are talking your language today. The great thing about living in the Garden State is that...
Visit New Jersey's Largest Christmas Market
The Garden State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Sussex County, you might just want to visit.
NJ Family Of 35-Year-Old Man Who Led PA Police On Deadly 100 MPH Chase Asks For Donations
The New Jersey family of a 35-year-old man who was shot and killed during a 100 mph chase on US 22 in Pennsylvania has launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover the funeral cost. Krysten Harland Pretlor, who had been living in Johnstown, Pennsylvania prior to the deadly shooting on Thursday, Nov. 3, had a lengthy criminal record including getting caught while hiding out in New Jersey, authorities say.
Woman Caught on Cam Hanging Nooses Above Sign for Black Congressional Candidate in NJ
Cape May County authorities say they’re investigating a hate crime in which a woman was caught on camera hanging stuffed animals with nooses above a campaign sign for a Black Congressional candidate on Election Day. Police and prosecutors in Cape May County said a blonde-haired woman was seen on...
New Jersey’s Newest $3,000 Stimulus Leaves Out Very Important Group
Everything is more expensive and all of us are hurting; Or at least everyone I talk to is. According to NewsBreak.com, groceries are approximately 10% higher and the average family has had to take $7,000 from their savings in the last year to make ends meet. There is another plan...
$1M, Sixteen $50K Powerball Tickets Sold Across NJ As Jackpot Rolls To $1.9B
A $1 million Powerball ticket and a slew of third-tier winning tickets were sold across New Jersey, as the jackpot rolls to yet another record-high. The numbers from the Saturday, Nov. 5 drawing were: 28, 45, 53, 56 and 69. The Red Power Ball number was 20. The Power Play was 3X.
15 Powerball tickets worth $150K, $50K sold at these N.J. stores
We know by now that no one across the country won Saturday’s record $1.6568 billion Powerball jackpot and that a $1 million second-prize ticket was sold at an Edison convenience store. But 15 other lucky Powerball ticket holders in New Jersey also won a significant amount of money by...
No Jackpot Winners Saturday, But Some Million-Dollar Tickets Sold in NY, NJ
While there weren't any new Powerball billionaires waking up Sunday morning, a handful are $1 million richer than when they went to bed. Saturday's Powerball results weren't bad news for everyone -- lottery officials say at least 16 tickets sold ahead of the drawing earned a $1 million prize. The...
$50,000 Winning Powerball Lottery Ticket Sold in Atlantic County, NJ
This past Saturday night's Powerball drawing was very profitable for one player in Atlantic County. The winning ticket reportedly matched four of the five white balls and the red Power Ball drawn Saturday, November 5th, according to New Jersey Lottery. The numbers drawn were: 28, 45, 53, 56 and 69. The Red Power Ball number was 20. The Power Play was 3X.
Lunar Eclipse Seen Over New Jersey This Morning
November 8, 2022 A total lunar eclipse was seen over New Jersey early this morning. According to NASA a lunar…
N.J. weather: Nicole could strengthen to hurricane. Heavy rain, high winds in forecast.
Forecasters are growing more confident that New Jersey could see heavy rain and high winds later this week from after the soon-to-be Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Florida — possibly at hurricane strength — and makes its way up the East Coast. Though the projected long-term path...
Passenger killed after tire crashes windshield on NJ Turnpike
EAST WINDSOR — A woman was killed in a freak accident late Sunday afternoon when a tire crashed through the windshield of an SUV on the New Jersey Turnpike. State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said the left front tire of a southbound Acura RDX became separated from the vehicle, went over the center divider and into the northbound lanes.
Delaware Man Stole $200K In Mid-Atlantic Jewelry Store Heists, Fled To Philly: Feds
A Delaware man is accused of stealing up to $200,000 in jewelry in an interstate crime spree that stretched the mid-Atlantic, federal authorities say. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover is charged in connection with a string of heists that took place between October 2020 and February 2021, said US Attorney Philip R. Sellinger in a release Friday, Nov. 4.
WINNERS: 3 NJ Powerball Players Take Home $1M
Three lucky New Jersey Lottery tickets matched five of the five white balls drawn winning the $1 million second-tier Powerball prize drawn on Tuesday, Nov. 8. One California Lottery player won the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. The cash value is $997.6 million. The million-dollar tickets were sold at...
The easy step that will give you up to 5x your Powerball winnings – that many don’t know about
New Jersey Lottery officials would love to see someone from New Jersey win Monday night’s record Powerball lottery – a drawing that could have a jackpot of as much as $2 billion. After all, the state where the winning ticket is sold gets a cut. They also want...
Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket worth nearly $821K sold at 7-Eleven
A Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket valued at $820,755 was sold for Tuesday’s drawing at a convenience store in Passaic County. The lucky ticket matching all five numbers was purchased at a 7-Eleven on Rifle Camp Road in Woodland Park, New Jersey Lottery officials said Wednesday. Tuesday’s winning numbers...
