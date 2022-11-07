Imelda Staunton understands why "people are feeling sensitive," she tells EW, about the return of The Crown following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The actress portrays Elizabeth on season 5 of the Peter Morgan-created royal family drama, which has just premiered on Netflix. Among other events, the new episodes detail the bitter divorce of Prince Charles, who is played by Dominic West, and Princess Diana, who is played by Elizabeth Debicki. The arrival of this new season comes two months after the passing of the Queen, who died on Sept. 8, and Netflix has been criticized for both the show's depiction of royal family members and for not postponing the season's launch. In September, Britain's Daily Telegraph, the most pro-royal of the U.K.'s broadsheet newspapers, published an article headlined "The Crown's decision to show 'all-out' war between Charles and Diana raises concerns at Palace." The paper quoted a friend of the new King who called the show "exploitative" and said Netflix would have "no qualms about mangling people's reputations." A few weeks later, Dame Judi Dench blasted The Crown in a strongly worded open letter to the British newspaper The Times for what the actress claimed was the show's "crude sensationalism" and "inaccurate and harmful account of history." (Netflix subsequently added a disclaimer to the season 5 trailer.)

