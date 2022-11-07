Read full article on original website
The 16 movies we're most excited to see this holiday season
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (in theaters, Nov. 23-30; Netflix, Dec. 23) EW slices into the many layers — and liars — of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery with star Daniel Craig and the new cast of the follow-up to Rian Johnson's hit 2019 whodunnit. Read our interview with Johnson and his ensemble.
Guillermo del Toro's new Pinocchio trailer reveals Tilda Swinton's sphinxlike blue fairy
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio movie doesn't look like the story you know from Disney, that's for sure. While the studio remade its version of Pinocchio earlier this year, the Oscar-winning director has his own interpretation coming to Netflix this holiday season. Its arty stop-motion style, based on Gus Grimly's designs for the 2002 edition of Carlo Collodi's original Adventures of Pinocchio novel, certainly set it apart.
Sylvester Stallone says he and Arnold Schwarzenegger 'loathed each other' amid their Hollywood rivalry
Arnold Schwarzenegger almost delivered a knockout punch to Sylvester Stallone's career in the early '90s, according to the Rocky actor. The 76-year-old star of the upcoming Paramount+ mafia drama Tulsa King has elaborated on the former Hollywood rivals' years-long feud in the industry, which came to a head after Stallone accused Schwarzenegger of tricking him into starring alongside Estelle Getty in the critically derided 1992 comedy Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot.
Proof that the real Lindsay Lohan also exists in the Falling for Christmas universe
Falling for Christmas includes two separate versions of Lindsay Lohan — and, no, it's not a Parent Trap scenario. Let us explain: There's a scene in the new Netflix holiday rom-com — which stars Lohan as a spoiled hotel heiress recovering from amnesia — that proves the real Lohan exists in the same universe as her character, Sierra Belmont.
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves lesbian Velma: 'It's great that it's finally out there'
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves that lesbian Velma is officially canon. The Emmy-nominated star, who portrayed the beloved brainiac in the 2002 Scooby-Doo live-action and its 2004 sequel Monsters Unleashed, celebrated Velma's headline-making coming out while in conversation with EW about the third and final season of her Netflix dramedy Dead to Me (out Nov. 17).
The Crown star Imelda Staunton understands why people are feeling sensitive about the show's return
Imelda Staunton understands why "people are feeling sensitive," she tells EW, about the return of The Crown following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The actress portrays Elizabeth on season 5 of the Peter Morgan-created royal family drama, which has just premiered on Netflix. Among other events, the new episodes detail the bitter divorce of Prince Charles, who is played by Dominic West, and Princess Diana, who is played by Elizabeth Debicki. The arrival of this new season comes two months after the passing of the Queen, who died on Sept. 8, and Netflix has been criticized for both the show's depiction of royal family members and for not postponing the season's launch. In September, Britain's Daily Telegraph, the most pro-royal of the U.K.'s broadsheet newspapers, published an article headlined "The Crown's decision to show 'all-out' war between Charles and Diana raises concerns at Palace." The paper quoted a friend of the new King who called the show "exploitative" and said Netflix would have "no qualms about mangling people's reputations." A few weeks later, Dame Judi Dench blasted The Crown in a strongly worded open letter to the British newspaper The Times for what the actress claimed was the show's "crude sensationalism" and "inaccurate and harmful account of history." (Netflix subsequently added a disclaimer to the season 5 trailer.)
How Black Panther: Wakanda Forever pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman
Warning: This story contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The biggest question surrounding Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the sequel to the 2018 superhero blockbuster, was how it was going to handle the unexpected death of its real-life star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer.
How the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever end-credits scene teases the future of Wakanda
Warning: This story contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever pays tribute to a fallen hero — and also introduces a new one. The much-anticipated Marvel sequel is now in theaters, returning to the fictional nation of Wakanda for a new adventure. Once again directed by Ryan Coogler, the film finds Wakandan heroes like Shuri (Letitia Wright), Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) mourning the death of their late king T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman, who died unexpectedly in August 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer).
Lindsay Lohan wanted to recreate Mean Girls 'Jingle Bell Rock' dance in Falling for Christmas
Falling for Christmas was a bright time for Lindsay Lohan, but it wasn't the right time for the Mean Girls actress to recreate her iconic "Jingle Bell Rock" dance sequence from the 2004 teen comedy. The 36-year-old star revealed that, in addition to simply covering "Jingle Bell Rock" for Netflix's...
Dave Bautista says Daniel Craig was much happier on Glass Onion than he was playing James Bond
When it came to playing James Bond, Daniel Craig always seemed more shaken than stirred. But if playing Bond was a grueling marathon, donning the seersucker bathing suit of Benoit Blanc is a downright holiday. Or at least that's how it appeared to Dave Bautista, who worked with Craig on 2015's Spectre and is now re-teaming with him in this fall's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery from writer-director Rian Johnson.
Snoop Dogg biopic in the works with Black Panther writer Joe Robert Cole
The life and rhymes of Snoop Dogg are headed to the big screen. EW has confirmed that a biopic about the Grammy-nominated rapper is in the works at Universal Pictures, with Black Panther writer Joe Robert Cole penning the script and Menace II Society co-helmer Allen Hughes on board to direct.
The Handmaid's Tale showrunner on season 5's inevitable ending and where everybody goes from here
Warning: This article contains spoilers from The Handmaid's Tale season 5 finale. It's with these seemingly benign but ultimately loaded words that season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale draws to a close. Uttered by a shocked and possibly relieved Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski) to a likewise shocked and definitely bemused June (Elisabeth Moss), the episode ends with the two women and their babies on a train setting off for an uncertain future, leaving Canada behind to go "out west."
Britney Spears shuts down a potential biopic: 'Dude I'm not dead'
Don't expect a Britney Spears biopic to sing and dance its way into cinemas anytime soon. The "...Baby One More Time" singer officially shut down any potential movie speculation — at least during her lifetime — as part of a lengthy Instagram caption on Tuesday. "I hear about...
Elvis Mitchell Thrillingly Explores the Golden Age of Black Cinema in ‘Is That Black Enough for You?!?’
I wasn’t expecting any other moviegoing experience this year to top my rambunctious screening of Don’t Worry Darling on opening day. Then I saw the premiere of Is That Black Enough for You?!?, a new Netflix documentary analyzing the legacy of 1970s Black cinema, at last month’s New York Film Festival. Based on the crowd’s sporadic cheers and applause–as well as one man on my left who was literally on the edge of his seat—you’d think we were watching a sporting event and not a 135-minute nonfiction film about Hollywood racism.That reaction was entirely appropriate, considering one of Is That...
Tulsa King review: Sylvester Stallone stars in Grumpy Old Grand Theft Auto
Yes, Sylvester Stallone asks, "What the f--- is with the pronouns?" And yes, Dwight Manfredi, the mobster Stallone plays in Tulsa King, has other thoughts about what's going on with this country in general nowadays. "GM has gone electric, Dylan's gone public, a phone is a camera?" The New York enforcer just finished a 25-year stint in prison. He's also high as a kite for this Rip Van Winkle monologue. Stallone gives great stoned, which is a nice surprise in a career's seventh decade. When he laughs, he snorts. The Paramount+ show is a ridiculous drama that could become a wry comedy. But is its star the main problem, or the saving grace?
Kelly Rowland to guest-star in upcoming episode of The Equalizer
Music superstar Kelly Rowland will guest-star in an upcoming episode of The Equalizer. The Grammy-winning artist and actress is set to play a superstar singer (touché!) on the Nov. 27 episode of the CBS crime drama, which is currently in its third season. The episode, titled "Paradise Lost," will follow Misty as she decides to retire from the spotlight. When she receives a terrifying letter from a fan, her security team enlists the help of Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) to track down the culprit.
Kimberly Akimbo review: New musical is a cute balance of youthful energy and serious stakes
So much of culture imagines an inherent conflict between the young and the old, but the cute new musical Kimberly Akimbo (now playing at the Booth Theatre on Broadway) turns that worn-out trope on its head. The titular character reconciles both sides of the age divide as a high school student plagued by a rare disease that causes her body to grow up way faster than normal.
EW answers your burning questions about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. At long last, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is here. The tragic death of original Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman in 2020 left many fans wondering how Marvel could craft a worthy sequel. But now that the highly anticipated film is in theaters, fans will probably leave with all-new questions. Below, we do our best to answer them.
Phoebe Robinson's Everything's Trash canceled after 1 season on Freeform
This news? Well, it's trash for Phoebe Robinson fans. Freeform has canceled the actress and comedian's series Everything's Trash after one season on the network, EW has confirmed. Based on her 2018 book of the same name, the show followed the life of a young podcast star, Phoebe (played by...
The Crown star Elizabeth Debicki talks 'diabolical' but 'moving' Martin Bashir interview episode
In 1995, Princess Diana agreed to be interviewed by BBC journalist Martin Bashir for the current affairs show Panorama at her Kensington Palace home. The result, which aired on Nov. 20, shocked viewers as the royal family member discussed her self-harming, her bulimia, and her marriage to Prince Charles, from whom she had separated in 1992. On the latter subject, Diana famously referred to Charles' affair with Camilla Parker Bowles saying, "there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded."
