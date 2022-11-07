Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Freeze Warning Issued for Parts of North TexasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Kidnapping Suspect Arrested After a Multi-City Chase by Fort Worth PoliceMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Fort Worth City Rejects Proposed Police Advisory BoardLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
Related
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police arrest kidnapping suspect after multi-city chase
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police say they arrested a kidnappings suspect Friday afternoon following a chase through multiple North Texas cities. Earlier on Friday, Arlington police issued a CLEAR Alert, an adult version of an Amber Alert, for 20-year-old Pryscilla Babauta. Arlington police said Babauta has been forced...
fox4news.com
2 Fort Worth police officers, stranded driver hurt in crash
FORT WORTH, Texas - Three people including two police officers were hurt in a hit-and-run crash overnight in Fort Worth. The two officers were helping three stranded drivers early Thursday morning on Interstate 35 near Berry Street. Their vehicles had been damaged by debris on the interstate. Police said another...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth PD fires officer accused of domestic violence
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police fired an officer who was under investigation for domestic violence. Cpl. Mark Force was arrested in May and charged with the assault of a family member. Force had been on restricted duty during an internal investigation. He served with the Fort Worth Police...
fox4news.com
Sansom Park officer shot during training exercise out of ICU, Johnson County officer on leave
SANSOM PARK, Texas - A suburban Fort Worth police officer is out of intensive care days after she was injured during active shooter training. Sansom Park Officer Lina Mino was shot in the face during last Saturday’s training exercise at an elementary school in Forest Hill. "Officers were participating...
fox4news.com
Arrest made in road rage shooting on I-30 in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police have arrested a 29-year-old man accused of a road rage shooting on I-30 earlier this week. The shooting happened just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the victim was driving on I-30, near Cooks Lane, when they were shot. Witnesses told responding officers...
fox4news.com
Dallas murder suspect who cut off ankle monitor turns himself in to police
DALLAS - A capital murder suspect who cut off his ankle monitor turned himself in to police on Friday. The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force said Bryce Jones cut off his ankle monitor in the parking lot of a Mesquite hardware store. 20-year-old Bryce Jones and three other men are...
fox4news.com
Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office shooting victim identified
DALLAS - The people killed in a murder-suicide inside the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office have been identified. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said 51-year-old James Frost shot his wife, 46-year-old Beth Frost, Tuesday afternoon. He then shot and killed himself. County Commissioner John Wiley Price said Beth...
fox4news.com
McKinney 18-year-old sentenced to life in prison for killing mother
MCKINNEY, Texas - An 18-year-old from McKinney was sentenced to life in prison for murdering his mother. Adam Barney, who was 15 at the time of the time, brutally attacked his mother with a hammer early last year. On Jan. 3, 2021, McKinney police were called to the Barney home.
fox4news.com
Suspect from wild Dallas County car chase still on the run
DALLAS - Dallas police are still looking for a suspect involved in a car chase on Wednesday who escaped on foot. The chase started when Dallas police spotted a stolen maroon truck and informed Seagoville police it was at a convenience store on East Malloy Bridge Road. Seagoville Assistant Police...
fox4news.com
Teenage girl, 51-year-old woman with gunshot wounds found dead after Arlington house fire
ARLINGTON, Texas - Police say a 15-year-old girl and a 51-year-old woman who had gunshot wounds were found dead at a home following a house fire in Arlington. They say the initial call just after 5 p.m. Thursday they received related to the home on Lynn Creek Drive was about a suicidal person.
fox4news.com
New law inspired by Tarrant County case helps lead to rapist's capture
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Tarrant County judge sentenced a man to 25 years in prison for a 2019 sexual assault. Prosecutors say it was a new law that helped lead to the arrest. Molly Jane’s Law was passed after the murder of a Fort Worth woman in 2017.
fox4news.com
Seagoville, Dallas police pursue wrong-way driver in suspected stolen vehicle
DALLAS - Police are searching for a suspect after pursuing a vehicle that traveled the wrong way down Dallas County highways at high speeds. Seagoville police say they received notice a stolen maroon pickup from a Dallas police helicopter at a convenience store on East Malloy Bridge Road. As police...
Man arrested, woman rescued after car chase ends in Fort Worth, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are investigating a domestic dispute that led to a high-speed chase in northeast Fort Worth. Police said that officers were dispatched at around 11 p.m. to the parking lot of El Rancho Supermercado on East Belknap Street. They said they got a call stating witnesses saw a man assault and restrain a woman who was screaming, "Let me go."
fox4news.com
Open alcohol containers banned in Fort Worth entertainment district
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth City Council voted unanimously for an ordinance that restricts drinking alcohol within the West 7th Street entertainment district. People will no longer be allowed to have open containers of alcohol there. The ban includes Montgomery Plaza, Crocket Row and an area between University...
wbap.com
$500,000 Bond Set for Suspect in Wrong-Way Crash That Killed Dallas Police Officer
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – Bond has been set for a woman charged the wrong way death of a Dallas police officer last month. Investigators said Mayra Rebollar’s blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit for driving when she crashed into Officer Jacob Arrellano head on along Spur 408 on October 11th.
Woman killed in Fort Worth, gunman was aiming at someone else
The gunman is still on the run in Fort Worth where a woman was killed over the weekend. Shots were fired Saturday at an apartment complex near Highway 360 and Trinity Boulevard.
fox4news.com
Dallas murder suspect wanted after cutting off ankle monitor
DALLAS - One of the men facing a capital murder trial for a deadly July 4 weekend shooting last year is on the run. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force is looking for Bryce Jones. They said he cut off his ankle monitor in the parking lot of a Mesquite...
IH-30 Eastbound at Cooks Lane closed due to a police investigation
FORT WORTH, TX (CBSDFW.COM) — A safety alert went out at Tuesday morning from the Texas Department of Transportation to inform drivers of a closure on IH-30 Eastbound. All lanes of IH-30 Eastbound at Cooks Lane have been closed as of the alert at 9:51 a.m.The information that Fort Worth Police has released this morning shows that there is a police investigation in the area causing the closure. According to the Texas Emergency Traveler Assistance System, "TXDOT has not been advised how long this closure will last due to crime scene investigation".CBS 11 has reached out to Fort Worth Police for more information on the investigation and this article will be updated when we recieve a response.
Woman dead in hit-and-run accident, Dallas police look for suspect
Florence Kelly was crossing Royal at Rosser Road just after 11 Monday morning, when she was hit by a gray Toyota Avalon, speeding eastbound on Royal. The Avalon has a Texas license plate: PKH5392.
Third Dallas murder involving a parolee with an ankle monitor recorded in less than two weeks, police say
DALLAS, Texas — Three Dallas murders involving a parolee fitted with an ankle monitor have now been recorded in less than two weeks, according to arrest documents obtained by WFAA. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia told WFAA on Monday night that he's disappointed and wants better accountability for felons...
Comments / 0