Fort Worth, TX

fox4news.com

Fort Worth police arrest kidnapping suspect after multi-city chase

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police say they arrested a kidnappings suspect Friday afternoon following a chase through multiple North Texas cities. Earlier on Friday, Arlington police issued a CLEAR Alert, an adult version of an Amber Alert, for 20-year-old Pryscilla Babauta. Arlington police said Babauta has been forced...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

2 Fort Worth police officers, stranded driver hurt in crash

FORT WORTH, Texas - Three people including two police officers were hurt in a hit-and-run crash overnight in Fort Worth. The two officers were helping three stranded drivers early Thursday morning on Interstate 35 near Berry Street. Their vehicles had been damaged by debris on the interstate. Police said another...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth PD fires officer accused of domestic violence

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police fired an officer who was under investigation for domestic violence. Cpl. Mark Force was arrested in May and charged with the assault of a family member. Force had been on restricted duty during an internal investigation. He served with the Fort Worth Police...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Arrest made in road rage shooting on I-30 in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police have arrested a 29-year-old man accused of a road rage shooting on I-30 earlier this week. The shooting happened just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the victim was driving on I-30, near Cooks Lane, when they were shot. Witnesses told responding officers...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office shooting victim identified

DALLAS - The people killed in a murder-suicide inside the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office have been identified. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said 51-year-old James Frost shot his wife, 46-year-old Beth Frost, Tuesday afternoon. He then shot and killed himself. County Commissioner John Wiley Price said Beth...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Suspect from wild Dallas County car chase still on the run

DALLAS - Dallas police are still looking for a suspect involved in a car chase on Wednesday who escaped on foot. The chase started when Dallas police spotted a stolen maroon truck and informed Seagoville police it was at a convenience store on East Malloy Bridge Road. Seagoville Assistant Police...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Man arrested, woman rescued after car chase ends in Fort Worth, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are investigating a domestic dispute that led to a high-speed chase in northeast Fort Worth. Police said that officers were dispatched at around 11 p.m. to the parking lot of El Rancho Supermercado on East Belknap Street. They said they got a call stating witnesses saw a man assault and restrain a woman who was screaming, "Let me go."
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Open alcohol containers banned in Fort Worth entertainment district

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth City Council voted unanimously for an ordinance that restricts drinking alcohol within the West 7th Street entertainment district. People will no longer be allowed to have open containers of alcohol there. The ban includes Montgomery Plaza, Crocket Row and an area between University...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas murder suspect wanted after cutting off ankle monitor

DALLAS - One of the men facing a capital murder trial for a deadly July 4 weekend shooting last year is on the run. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force is looking for Bryce Jones. They said he cut off his ankle monitor in the parking lot of a Mesquite...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

IH-30 Eastbound at Cooks Lane closed due to a police investigation

FORT WORTH, TX (CBSDFW.COM) — A safety alert went out at Tuesday morning from the Texas Department of Transportation to inform drivers of a closure on IH-30 Eastbound. All lanes of IH-30 Eastbound at Cooks Lane have been closed as of the alert at 9:51 a.m.The information that Fort Worth Police has released this morning shows that there is a police investigation in the area causing the closure. According to the Texas Emergency Traveler Assistance System, "TXDOT has not been advised how long this closure will last due to crime scene investigation".CBS 11 has reached out to Fort Worth Police for more information on the investigation and this article will be updated when we recieve a response.
FORT WORTH, TX

