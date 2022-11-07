Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TMU, NKU sports looking to the weekend, and more college notes
Not a bad way to start – and finish – your Saturday sports day in Crestview Hills with a Thomas More football-basketball doubleheader. The 4-6 TMU football team gets things going at 1:30 with the final game in the regular season finale at Republic Bank Field against Cumberlands (Ky.) in a Mid-South Conference Senior Day game that completes Coach Chris Norwell’s first season as head coach.
Norse women’s hoops wins triple-overtime season opener
Head coach Camryn Whitaker came into the postgame press conference relieved saying she’d never been part of a game like that. The Northern Kentucky University women’s basketball team needed three overtime sessions outscoring the old Atlantic Sun foe Lipscomb Bison, 101-95 in the season opener Thursday at Truist Bank Arena. The visitors from Nashville fell to 0-2 on the young season.
Northern Kentucky gym owner places third in 2022 U.S Strongman National Championship
The owner of Be Strong KY gym in Erlanger, Ben Eisenmenger, took home a third-place win at the United States Strongman National Championship in the Middleweight division. The Strongman competition held in Erie, PA, on Oct. 15 is a sports competition in which competitors are tested for their pure strength, using various tasks.
Northern Kentucky wineries take home wins in 10th annual Kentucky Commercial Wine Competition
Northern Kentucky wineries won three of the five Commissioner’s Cup awards in this year’s Kentucky Commercial Wine Competition on Nov. 5. Brianza Gardens and Winery near Crittenden took home their third Commissioner’s Cup in the 10th year of the annual competition. Gunpowder Creek Vineyards in Boone County and Rose Hill Farm Winery in Pendleton County were presented with their first cups.
Voters experience over 2-hour wait times to vote at Northern Kentucky polling places
During Kentucky’s Nov. 8 elections, multiple Kenton County polling places experienced long lines and wait times resulting in an outcry from voters. Voter Cynthia Waldenmaier told LINK nky that she showed up to St. Barbara Roman Catholic Church in Erlanger at 10 a.m. eager to vote. She traditionally allots one hour of time from her schedule early in the morning on Election Day.
Voters say yes to Republicans, no to abortion amendment
Voters in Northern Kentucky resoundingly chose Republican candidates overall in the 2022 general election but, in a non-congruent manner, voted down a Republican-aligned measure that would have eliminated the right to an abortion in the Commonwealth’s constitution. Most legislative seats in Northern Kentucky are in Republican control after the...
2 of 3 NKY counties shot down abortion amendment
Kentucky voters shot down Constitutional Amendment 2, which would have denied abortion access in the Commonwealth by enshrining the measure in the state’s constitution. The move has puzzled political analysts, as the issue of blocking abortion access has been a mainstay in the Republican platform for decades. Now, it appears to be the one issue voters from both parties are united.
Kenton County Police Department receives reaccreditation
The Kenton County Police Department was awarded reaccreditation Tuesday from the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police for demonstrating that they meet standards for efficient and effective operations. Accreditation helps police departments operate more professionally, justify their operations, and promote trust in their community. “Being accredited indicates that we were...
Here’s how the kids of NKY voted in a 2022 mock election
More than 1,500 young people in the Northern Kentucky region came out on Election Day to participate in the democratic process by voting in a mock election. From 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., young people voted at the same precinct locations where their adults voted. The locations included several precincts in Boone County and Campbell County, several local schools, and every branch of the Boone and Kenton County Public Libraries.
Local CEO organizes Thanksgiving food drive
As the cost of a Thanksgiving dinner rises, a local businessman is organizing a fundraising drive to help local families in need. Matt Plapp is the CEO of Florence-based media and marketing company America’s Best Restaurants, and has been putting on this drive with his family since 2008. “In...
Kenton County Animal Services at full capacity, running adoption specials
Looking to adopt a furry friend? The Kenton County Animal shelter is at full capacity and is running an adoption special through Thursday, Nov. 10, to help alleviate their intake. The normal $125 adoption fee has been reduced to $22. The reduced fee is for all pets in the shelter’s...
