More than 1,500 young people in the Northern Kentucky region came out on Election Day to participate in the democratic process by voting in a mock election. From 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., young people voted at the same precinct locations where their adults voted. The locations included several precincts in Boone County and Campbell County, several local schools, and every branch of the Boone and Kenton County Public Libraries.

BOONE COUNTY, KY ・ 9 HOURS AGO