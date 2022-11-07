QC Veterans Day closings

Veterans Day is Friday, November 11 and many businesses and government offices will be closed in observance of the day. The following is a partial list of the offices that will be closed. To make sure a business is open, call or visit their website before your visit.

There will be no USPS deliveries on Friday.

Illinois

All Secretary of State offices will be closed.

Rock Island County

All Rock Island County offices will be closed.

Moline

Black Hawk College will be closed.

Moline Township office will be closed.

Rock Island

Refuse, recycling, and yard waste collection will be on the normal collection schedule during the

Veteran’s Day holiday.

The Drop-Off Center at Millennium Waste, 13606 Knoxville Road in Milan will be open on

Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon.

City of Rock Island offices will be open.

Iowa

Bettendorf

There will be no collection services on November 11. All collection services including garbage, recycling, bulky, and yard waste will be moved to Saturday, November 12.

Clinton

City Hall, Building and Neighborhood Services, the Clinton Public Library and the Administrative Offices of the Fire Department will be closed to walk-in traffic and the Administrative offices at the Ericksen Community Center will be closed on Friday, November 11 for staff development. All phone calls will be returned on Monday, November 14, when normal office hours will resume.

The Fitness Area at the Ericksen Community Center will remain open on Friday, November 11 (regular scheduled hours) and all evening programming at the Ericksen Community Center will take place as scheduled. The MTA Administrative offices will be open on Friday, November 11 (regular scheduled hours). All bus routes and para transit services will be operational on Friday, November 11. The Administrative offices at the Police Department will be open on Friday, November 11 (regular scheduled hours).

Garbage, yard waste and recycling collection will NOT be delayed. Collection will take place as scheduled on Friday, November 11.

Davenport

Scott County Health Department

City of Davenport offices and the Public Works Center

Police Department front desk and records office

Library Main, Fairmount and Eastern branches

Parks and Recreation administrative offices

Vander Veer Conservatory will be closed Friday, November 11th to set up for the annual Holiday Lights and Poinsettia show.

RiverCenter administrative office and the Adler Theatre box office

Compost Facility

Friday garbage, recycling, bulky waste and yard waste will be one day late. Friday collection will occur on Saturday. Please refer to the solid waste collection calendar for the holiday schedule.

Muscatine

City of Muscatine offices will be closed on Friday, November 11. All offices will reopen for regular hours on Monday, November 14.

Muscatine Transit (MuscaBus) will be running normal routes on Friday, November 11 with all rides free for veterans with proper identification.

The Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center will be open on Friday, November 11.

The Muscatine Art Center will be closed on Friday, November 11 and will resume normal hours of operation on Saturday, November 12.

The Muscatine Transfer Station will be closed on Friday, November 11. The facility will resume normal hours of operation on Saturday, November 12.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.