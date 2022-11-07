ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island County, IL

QC Veterans Day closings

By Sharon Wren
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wvqON_0j1oFFkO00

Veterans Day is Friday, November 11 and many businesses and government offices will be closed in observance of the day. The following is a partial list of the offices that will be closed. To make sure a business is open, call or visit their website before your visit.

There will be no USPS deliveries on Friday.

Illinois

All Secretary of State offices will be closed.

Rock Island County

All Rock Island County offices will be closed.

Moline

Black Hawk College will be closed.

Moline Township office will be closed.

Rock Island

Refuse, recycling, and yard waste collection will be on the normal collection schedule during the
Veteran’s Day holiday.
The Drop-Off Center at Millennium Waste, 13606 Knoxville Road in Milan will be open on
Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon.
City of Rock Island offices will be open.

Iowa

Bettendorf

There will be no collection services on November 11. All collection services including garbage, recycling, bulky, and yard waste will be moved to Saturday, November 12.

Clinton

City Hall, Building and Neighborhood Services, the Clinton Public Library and the Administrative Offices of the Fire Department will be closed to walk-in traffic and the Administrative offices at the Ericksen Community Center will be closed on Friday, November 11 for staff development.  All phone calls will be returned on Monday, November 14, when normal office hours will resume.

The Fitness Area at the Ericksen Community Center will remain open on Friday, November 11 (regular scheduled hours) and all evening programming at the Ericksen Community Center will take place as scheduled. The MTA Administrative offices will be open on Friday, November 11 (regular scheduled hours).  All bus routes and para transit services will be operational on Friday, November 11. The Administrative offices at the Police Department will be open on Friday, November 11 (regular scheduled hours).

Garbage, yard waste and recycling collection will NOT be delayed.  Collection will take place as scheduled on Friday, November 11.

Davenport

Scott County Health Department

City of Davenport offices and the Public Works Center

Police Department front desk and records office

Library Main, Fairmount and Eastern branches

Parks and Recreation administrative offices

Vander Veer Conservatory will be closed Friday, November 11th to set up for the annual Holiday Lights and Poinsettia show.

RiverCenter administrative office and the Adler Theatre box office

Compost Facility

Friday garbage, recycling, bulky waste and yard waste will be one day late. Friday collection will occur on Saturday. Please refer to the solid waste collection calendar for the holiday schedule.

Muscatine

City of Muscatine offices will be closed on Friday, November 11. All offices will reopen for regular hours on Monday, November 14.

Muscatine Transit (MuscaBus) will be running normal routes on Friday, November 11 with all rides free for veterans with proper identification.

The Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center will be open on Friday, November 11.

The Muscatine Art Center will be closed on Friday, November 11 and will resume normal hours of operation on Saturday, November 12.

The Muscatine Transfer Station will be closed on Friday, November 11. The facility will resume normal hours of operation on Saturday, November 12.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KWQC

Davenport to host Veterans Day Parade Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rain or shine, no matter how cold, the public is invited to come to downtown Davenport to honor those who have served in the military during the Veterans Day Parade. The City of Davenport will host a Veterans Day Parade at 10 a.m. Friday. The parade...
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

MLK Center invites public to Thanksgiving event

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center (MLK Center) is inviting the entire Quad City community to its 33rd annual Thanksgiving event. Everyone is welcome to enjoy delicious Thanksgiving meals at no cost. The MLK Center will be delivering meals and providing curbside pickup from 1 – 6 p.m. on Friday, November 18, and from […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ returns with drive-thru Thanksgiving meals

‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ Bob Vogelbaugh announced the community can once again gobble, gobble up a free holiday meal. ‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ and his crew will return to serve the 52nd Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner. The event will be a drive-thru experience where guests can have a Thanksgiving dinner, including pie, delivered to their vehicles. Inside dining is not permitted. Guests will be directed to form a single line at SouthPark Mall‘s entrance near the bus stop area.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Meals for the Holiday Program kicks off Monday

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline is kicking off the Meals for the Holiday Program at 8 am Monday, November 14, 2022. The program will be held at Moline City Hall, 619 16th Street, Moline, IL. Qualified Moline residents will receive $200 in Hy-vee vouchers to help with gas and food purchases.
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Young Enrichment Center temporarily closed

The Robert Young Center Enrichment Center at 4622 Progress Drive in Davenport is currently closed to in person care until further notice due to flood damage from a water main break. Services will continue and will be delivered virtually or over the phone. Patients with scheduled appointments have been notified. Support groups will meet as […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Regional Development Authority issues $2M in grants

The Regional Development Authority (RDA) Board of Directors met recently at the Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport to approve payment for 82 grants to local nonprofits, totaling $2,335,845. This award amount includes payments for three multi-cycle commitments to Family Resources, Q2030 and The Salvation Army. RDA also took on two additional multi-cycle grants, one […]
DAVENPORT, IA
977wmoi.com

Local Entrepreneur Jason Robbins Restoring Wyatt Earp Birthplace to Original Condition

Constructed in 1841, the Wyatt Earp Birthplace is a historic landmark in the Monmouth community, operated by a national Board of Trustees. Now in need of repairs, local entrepreneur Jason Robbins reached out to the current owner of the museum, Melba Matson, showing interest in bringing the building back to life. Following a seven-month process of forming a new board that oversees the nonprofit organization, Robbins has begun renovations with plans to reopen in the near future:
MONMOUTH, IL
rcreader.com

“The History of Moline's LeClaire Hotel,” November 16

Wednesday, November 16, 6 p.m. Moline Public Library, 3210 41st Street, Moline IL. Held in honor of the centennial of the building's creation, the Moline Public Library presentation The History of Moline's LeClaire Hotel will find Moline Preservation Society President Brandon Tidwell sharing a fascinating historical overview of the hotel's history, including its esteemed inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places.
MOLINE, IL
WQAD

Mississippi Valley Fair announces 2023 grandstand lineup

DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday, the Mississippi Valley Fair announced its 2023 concert line-up. Limp Bizkit, Sam Hunt, HARDY and Jimmie Allen are the acts that have been announced thus far. There are still three acts that will be announced at a later date. Here's the full schedule:. Monday,...
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Davenport Library holds card design contest

The Davenport Public Library is looking for artists for their first Library Card Design Contest. These limited-edition library cards will launch in April during National Library Week. Interested artists can visit any Davenport Public Library location or download the PDF here to enter. Artists are asked to read the rules on the form before submitting […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Cosmetology school and individual Iowa professionals face sanctions

State licensing boards are pursuing action against an Iowa cosmetology school accused of professional incompetence and negligence, as well as individuals accused of ethical violations or fraud. In one of the cases, the Iowa Board of Behavioral Science has permanently barred Rhonda Lettington of Decorah from working as a mental health counselor, accusing her of […] The post Cosmetology school and individual Iowa professionals face sanctions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
WQAD

47 wrongly-distributed ballots remade in Scott County, Audtior's Offiice said

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Almost 50 ballots cast at Duck Creek Lodge in Davenport were distributed incorrectly and later remade, according to Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins. It was reported that candidates were missing from 47 ballots given at the Duck Creek Lodge polling place Tuesday morning, and the issue was brought to the Auditor's Office as the voting machine began rejecting the ballots.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Error discovered in Scott County count; ballots being recounted

Around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate tweeted that Scott County had discovered an error in the tabulation of absentee ballot numbers. Pate has issued an administrative recount for those absentee ballots. It is not yet known how many ballots could be involved in the recount...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Parham Street closed in Muscatine Nov. 8

Unexpected work issues mean a total road closure in Muscatine. Parham Street will be closed to all traffic between Mulberry Avenue and Briarwood Lane on November 8 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. as work continues on an emergency sewer repair. Repair crews began work on Monday in the downhill section of Parham just west of the intersection […]
MUSCATINE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
583K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy