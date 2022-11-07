Read full article on original website
Coastal Bend athletes sign on to play college sports
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High school seniors from all over the viewing area put the pen to paper Wednesday and signed on to play college sports on what was the non-football signing day. Ashley Gonzalez made stops at Sinton, Ray and Flour Bluff and has more.
Area fencing company builds connection with a local veteran
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday, the City of Corpus Christi honored the sacrifices of veterans across the nation, and especially those who live in our backyard. A fencing company asked the public to nominate a vet so they could come out and provide their services at no cost. In under four hours, this entire backyard was transformed.
Sinton native Mathew Banda buried at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery on Thursday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Funeral services were held for Mathew Banda -- one of the victims in the deadly wrong-way Harbor Bridge crash that took place last week. Many people attended in order to pay their final respects at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery. Loved ones told 3NEWS...
Coastal Bend Field of Honor ceremony postponed due to impending weather conditions
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The upcoming change in weather is already leading to events having to be postponed. One of those, the 2nd annual Coastal Bend Field of Honor ceremony and flag posting. According to the Nueces County Veterans Office, the weather is a concern, but also, the field...
Guajardo easily beats unknown Wright to keep Corpus Christi mayor's seat
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Paulette Guajardo held off a challenge from local roofer John Wright to keep her seat as Corpus Christi mayor. Guajardo led handily with 49,976 votes to Wright's 18,437 with 51 of 65 precincts reporting Tuesday night. Guajardo, a small business owner, was first elected mayor...
Special honors ceremony for veterans was held at Sherill Park Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi and the Mayor's Committee for Veteran Affairs recognized veterans and active duty military through a Veterans Day ceremony. The ceremony took place at Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park earlier Friday. And while it honored those who served, it also recognized the...
Direction to Success: Saint Leo’s Corpus Christi location offers students a different education option
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saint Leo University, located at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi’s Corpus Christi Education Center, is available for students in the Corpus Christi area. Students can take advantage of Saint Leo University’s flexible class schedules, affordable tuition, facility, and an atmosphere geared toward busy adult students...
Purple flowers to fill Water's Edge Park for Alzheimer's walk
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's is full of flowers, each carried by someone committed to raising funds and awareness to help end this disease. The event is Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Water's Edge Park starting at 8 a.m. Pets are welcome and...
'It was everything': Corpus Christi native speaks about filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Marvel Studios' highly anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to hit theaters Nov. 11 and it will be one Corpus Christi native's big screen debut. Neal Tyagi, a Ray High School graduate, did underwater stunt work in the movie. "What an opportunity it was...
Veterans Day ceremonies, commemorations will be held around the area Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several groups around the Coastal Bend are honoring our nation's heroes and active-duty military this Veterans Day during several ceremonies planned. In Corpus Christi, a ceremony presented by the Corpus Christi Mayor's Committee for Veterans Affairs will take place at Sherrill Veteran's Memorial starting at 10 a.m.
King theater students invite you to their swamp for 'Shrek the Musical Jr.'
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Shrek the Musical Jr. will be performed CCISD Auditorium at Veterans Memorial High School Thursday and Friday. CCISD is putting on the play in collaboration The King Theatre Arts Club, and costumes for the stage version of the fan-favorite film are on point. Lord Farquad,...
Santa Claus to make grand appearance at La Palmera mall Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials at La Palmera mall are making way for Santa Claus to make his appearance. Santa's Winter Welcome is presented by Apollo Towing and is a free event complete with live music, entertainment, and fun events for all ages. And in honor of Veterans Day,...
As Bond 2022 passes, city of Corpus Christi still working on Bond 2012 project
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Voters approved the city's latest $125 million bond on Tuesday, which will pay for 32 projects. The projects include everything from streets, public safety and library improvements. However, there's still a project from 10 years ago that remains unfinished. 10 years ago, residents approved Bond...
Community leaders 'Drop Everything and Read' to students at Gloria Hicks Elementary
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gloria Hicks Elementary asked community leaders to 'Drop Everything and Read' to kids on Wednesday. This was the school's 13th time doing the event to celebrate reading and building up children in the community. Almost 600 kids had the pleasure of hearing from prominent voices...
Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall stops in Kingsville, gives residents a chance to pay their respects
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been 56 years since the ground campaign of the Vietnam War began -- with the conflict lasting for a decade and taking thousands of lives. This weekend, Kleberg County officials are inviting community members out to visit a replica of the Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall at Maggie Salinas Pavilion near 6th and Yoakum Avenue.
Turkey Trot calls out to runners who want to better education
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port Aransas Realty presents the 2022 Turkey Trot with all proceeds going to sustain programs and provide scholarships for Trinity by the Sea Episcopal Day School, a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization and the only day school in Port Aransas. The fundraiser is on November 23,...
16th annual Rockport Film Festival kicks off Thursday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 16th annual Rockport Film Festival is kicking off Thursday, and features 40 different Indepdnet films from around the globe. The opening night red carpet event took place Thursday night at the new Rockport Conference Center. 3NEWS was able to speak with Elena Rodriguez with...
Betsy Mandujano candlelight vigil is tonight
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A reminder that there will be a candlelight vigil held for Betsy Mandujano tonight at 6:30pm in front of the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office. Betsy's life was tragically taken earlier this week after a head on crash on the harbor bridge. Mandujano worked as a dispatcher for the San Patricio County Sheriff's Department.
Visitation for San Patricio County dispatcher Betsy Mandujano set for Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A visitation is set for Betsy Mandujano, one of the two people killed in a wrong-way driver accident on the Harbor Bridge last week. The 37-year old was a San Patricio County 911 dispatcher. The Sinton resident graduated from Gregory-Portland High School in 2003, and...
Bishop PD turns over 911 dispatch operations to City of Corpus Christi MetroCom
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bishop Police Chief Edward Day told Norma Gonzalez and other dispatchers that by the end of the month, 911 operations in Bishop will be transitioned over to the Corpus Christi MetroCom. Day added that he's going to pay the city of Corpus Christi $60,000 a...
