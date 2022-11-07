ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Area fencing company builds connection with a local veteran

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday, the City of Corpus Christi honored the sacrifices of veterans across the nation, and especially those who live in our backyard. A fencing company asked the public to nominate a vet so they could come out and provide their services at no cost. In under four hours, this entire backyard was transformed.
Direction to Success: Saint Leo’s Corpus Christi location offers students a different education option

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saint Leo University, located at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi’s Corpus Christi Education Center, is available for students in the Corpus Christi area. Students can take advantage of Saint Leo University’s flexible class schedules, affordable tuition, facility, and an atmosphere geared toward busy adult students...
Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall stops in Kingsville, gives residents a chance to pay their respects

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been 56 years since the ground campaign of the Vietnam War began -- with the conflict lasting for a decade and taking thousands of lives. This weekend, Kleberg County officials are inviting community members out to visit a replica of the Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall at Maggie Salinas Pavilion near 6th and Yoakum Avenue.
16th annual Rockport Film Festival kicks off Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 16th annual Rockport Film Festival is kicking off Thursday, and features 40 different Indepdnet films from around the globe. The opening night red carpet event took place Thursday night at the new Rockport Conference Center. 3NEWS was able to speak with Elena Rodriguez with...
Betsy Mandujano candlelight vigil is tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A reminder that there will be a candlelight vigil held for Betsy Mandujano tonight at 6:30pm in front of the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office. Betsy's life was tragically taken earlier this week after a head on crash on the harbor bridge. Mandujano worked as a dispatcher for the San Patricio County Sheriff's Department.
