Hudson Valley voters split after Gov. Hochul’s victory
Voters across the Hudson Valley are reacting to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s victory over Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin
Republicans win NY's 1st, 2nd Congressional Districts as results in Suffolk races delayed by 3 hours
Board of Election commissioners for the county say they faced more delays than they anticipated posting results.
Muslim police chief placed on leave by town following discrimination allegations
Ahmed Naga is on leave weeks after he said he intends to sue Long Hill Township over alleged discrimination and racism in the workplace.
New Jersey Attorney General’s Office opens investigation after fatal police chase on Route 9
The New Jersey Attorney General Office has launched an investigation following a deadly police chase that temporarily shut down Route 9 South in Old Bridge Wednesday morning.
STORM WATCH: Remnants of Nicole to bring heavy rain, strong wind gusts to Connecticut tonight
Today will be cloudy and turn breezy with rain developing by the afternoon because of remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. Some of the rain will be heavy at times overnight Friday and wind gusts could becoming strong with some gusts of 40-50 mph possible.
News 12
Friends of Old Bridge crash victim rally to raise thousands for family
A community in mourning is coming together after a fatal accident on Route 9 in Old Bridge on Wednesday. Freehold resident and pizza shop employee Arturo Luna, 33, was driving home with his family at Route 9 in Old Bridge when they were struck by a stolen vehicle. He died in the crash. His wife, father and children were rushed to the hospital.
Police: Man accused of summer Brownsville shooting arrested in Maryland
Authorities in Maryland arrested a man who detectives say shot at a police car in Brownsville over the summer and injured the officers inside.
Police: New Rochelle cleaning woman charged with stealing $25K of jewelry
Officials say 42-year-old Azra Zecirovic, who was employed by a cleaning company at the time of theft, is charged with grand larceny.
Multiple injuries reported in Route 9 crash in Old Bridge
News 12 is told five people were injured in the crash that happened around 3 a.m., which ended with two vehicles in a wooded area.
Officials: Resident rescued from apartment fire in Hillsborough Township
Police said no one was injured as a result from the fire, but fire officials had to rescue someone from the building.
Clothing boutique run by Mount Vernon students celebrates 1 year anniversary
The Knights Boutique opened last May and is a 100% volunteer run store that allows students at Mount Vernon High School to “shop” for free clothes, school supplies, toiletries and more.
