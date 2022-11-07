ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Friends of Old Bridge crash victim rally to raise thousands for family

A community in mourning is coming together after a fatal accident on Route 9 in Old Bridge on Wednesday. Freehold resident and pizza shop employee Arturo Luna, 33, was driving home with his family at Route 9 in Old Bridge when they were struck by a stolen vehicle. He died in the crash. His wife, father and children were rushed to the hospital.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy