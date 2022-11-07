Read full article on original website
kiow.com
Veterans Programs Scheduled in Winnebago County
There are a pair of veterans Day programs planned in Winnebago County on Friday. According to Mary Lou Kleveland from the Winnebago County Veterans Affairs Office, a program will be held in Forest City on Friday morning. Kleveland says Lake Mills area veterans will be recognized on Friday night.
KCCI.com
Webster City building collapsing
WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — A building is falling down in Webster City. On Tuesday, the city shared a photo of the building on its Facebook page. You can see the side of the building collapsing. The city says a portion of the 700 block of 1st Street will be...
kiow.com
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Waldorf women hold on, while men come back to win
The Waldorf women’s basketball team was at home for the first time last year and put on a show for the Hanson Fieldhouse crowd. The Warriors hosted the Central College Dutch and opened the game with a 25-12 first-quarter lead. It was more of the same in the second...
Algona Upper Des Moines
longest married couple in iowa
Robert and Jeanette Buscher of Algona were surprised when John and Sue Fink with Marriage Encounter arrived at Homestead of Algona on November 7 to honor them as the longest married couple in Iowa. The Buschers received a plaque, a dozen roses and a box of chocolates.
kiow.com
Cerro Gordo County Election Results
The election results for Cerro Gordo County find the Board of Supervisors District 1 race very tight. Chris Watts wins by 11 votes over Amada Ragan. Watts had 2,914 and Ragan had 2,903. There will be a recount of the votes. In District 2, Casey Callanan won uncontested. The District 3 race was even tighter with Lori Meacham Ginapp winning by five votes. Ginapp had 2,280 while Don O’Connor had 2,275 votes.
kiow.com
Hancock County Election Results
The Hancock County Election results saw both Florence “Sis” Greiman and Gary Rayhons win back their seats for County Supervisor. Meanwhile Deborah Engstler won by 241 votes to remain as County Treasurer over Linda Juhl. The County Recorder will be Tracey Marshall who ran unopposed. Blake Norman will...
kiow.com
Issues Remain at the Hogsback Shooting Range
On October 4th, Winnebago County Conservation Board Director Robert Schwartz met with the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors to discuss an occasional issue occurring at the Hogsback Shooting Range. Shooters at the range were not obeying the range closing hours and continuing to shoot after sunset. This is causing issues with nearby neighbors who feel that they cannot go outside into their own yards or that they have to deal with the noise after hours.
KIMT
Final sentence issued for Halloween assault in Charles City
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The final defendant in a Floyd County Halloween beating has been sentenced. Michelle Lea Keagle, 32 of Charles City, has been given three years of supervised probation, fined $430, and ordered to pay restitution after pleading guilty to felony willful injury causing bodily injury and serious misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury.
kiow.com
Winnebago Joins Four Counties That Passed EMS Referendums
Voters in five Iowa counties have approved new taxes that will support local emergency medical services. According to the Iowa EMS Association, about two-thirds of ambulance services in the state are either fully or partially staffed by volunteers and many conduct fund drives to cover expenses. A new state law lets county boards of supervisors put local tax referendums on the ballot to support local ambulance services. Like local bond elections, these referendums must get at least 60 percent approval. Voters in Jones, Kossuth, Pocahontas, Osceola and Winnebago Counties have approved E-M-S referendums that were on the 2022 General Election ballot.
kiow.com
Bird Flu Found in Wright County
The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed two more cases of avian influenza. The virus was found in a non-commercial backyard flock in Louisa County and a commercial layer flock in Wright County. An Ag Department spokesman says the Wright County flock includes approximately one million birds. These are the...
kiow.com
Winnebago County Election Results
The Winnebago County Election results saw Terry Derby retain his seat as County Supervisor in District 1. Bill Jensvold returns as County Supervisor for District 3. Meanwhile Julie Swenson will remain as County Treasurer. The County Recorder race saw Shanna Eastvold win by just under a thousand votes over Kris...
KAAL-TV
Election 2022: Polls close in Minnesota and Iowa
(ABC 6 News) – The polls have closed across Minnesota and Iowa as voters made their voices heard on Tuesday in key races locally and statewide. Voters in Mower County tell ABC 6 News about the issues that drove them to the polls, but many say the right to vote and to have a say is all the motivation they need.
Man dies in rollover crash in southern Minnesota
FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. -- A 46-year-old man died on Friday evening after driving off the road and crashing his car in southern Minnesota.He was driving a GMC Sonoma on Highway 22 near 540th Avenue and crashed shortly after 11:30. p.m.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, he was not wearing a seatbelt.The man was identified as Jason John Neubauer, from Wells.
kiwaradio.com
Cherokee Locker Among Three Meat Processing Plants Receiving Federal Funding
Iowa — A Cherokee meat processing company is among three in Iowa receiving federal funding as part of a new program. A more than half a million dollar grant will support the relocation and expansion of the Cherokee Locker, a meat processing facility in Cherokee. Meanwhile, the new owners...
Fort Dodge shooting sends two victims to the hospital
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Two gunshot victims are recovering after gunfire rang out at a Fort Dodge apartment complex Saturday. Fort Dodge police officers were called to the Dodger Apartments shortly after 8:00pm Saturday on reports of gunshots in the area. When they arrived witnesses said they saw multiple cars leaving the area after the […]
KCCI.com
Iowa woman pleads guilty to meth conspiracy
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Fort Dodge woman pleaded guilty in federal court on Nov. 2 to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Prosecutors say 35-year-old Amber Miller was involved in a conspiracy scheme that distributed more than 40 pounds of meth from January 2020 through April 2022. On two separate...
