WANE-TV
Two $100k Powerball tickets purchased in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The winning ticket for Monday night’s record $2.04 billion dollar jackpot was sold in Altadena, California. Hoosiers weren’t completely unlucky: two $100,00 tickets were sold in Fort Wayne, and a $50,000 ticket was sold in Corydon, Mishawaka, and Lawrenceburg. One of the lucky ticket...
cbs4indy.com
Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including...
abc57.com
Veterans honored by Mission Barbeque in Mishawaka
ST JOSEPH, Ind. --Several Michiana restaurants are honoring our service men and women tonight with a free meal, one of those restaurants being Mishawaka's Mission Barbeque. Serving up food to our local veterans, every active duty and former military member gets a free sandwich and cake tonight.
abc57.com
Tiny home village in Mishawaka
ST JOSEPH, Ind. --The next important step in the work to find service members a place to live in Michiana. A plan to get the homeless veterans off the streets, in creating a village of tiny homes, with demolition underway to make room for the Mishawaka Troop town. For 18...
abc57.com
Brownfield Park to be renamed Friday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Brownfield Park is set to be renamed on Friday. The park will now be named as the Stephen J. Luecke Park after former South Bend Mayor. Mayor Luecke was the longest serving mayor in South Bend history, garnering re-election three times from 1997 to 2011. The...
95.3 MNC
Indiana RV sales recede following record year
Indiana builds and ships more RVs than anywhere else on Earth. If you buy an RV, it most likely was built in Elkhart or one of Indiana’s north central cities. But, fewer are being built and shipped. “Over 600,000 RVs were built in 2021,” said RV Industry Association spokesperson...
WANE-TV
Two new storefronts open at Jefferson Pointe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two new stores, Instant Customizations Station and Daily Thread, have opened their doors for shoppers at Jefferson Pointe. According to Jefferson Pointe’s website, Instant Customizations Station offers customized clothing, embroidery, logo design and more. The Station describes itself as a “one-stop shop” for custom clothes. The store is offering 20% off all merchandise in the store from Nov. 24 – Nov. 30 with this online coupon.
abc57.com
Walk-ins welcome for 2022 Elkhart Community Thanksgiving Day Meal
ELKHART, Ind. - Walk-ins are welcome for this year's Thanksgiving Day meal, hosted by the Salvation Army and Faith Mission of Michiana, at Faith Mission in Elkhart on November 24. A traditional Thanksgiving meal will be served to shelter residents and those receiving home deliveries. Walk-ins can also enjoy the...
abc57.com
Michigan State Police Niles Post annual "Stuff A Blue Goose"
NILES, Mich. --The Michigan State Police Niles post is planning its annual "Stuff A Blue Goose" event, with collections of toys, gift cards, toiletries and food items to support the needs of the less fortunate community members. For decades, the "Blue Goose" has been a moniker describing an MSP patrol...
abc57.com
City of Goshen offices closed on Veterans Day
GOSHEN, Ind. - All City offices in Goshen will be closed on Friday in observance of Veterans Day. Trash collection will not be affected by the holiday.
abc57.com
America recycles day at Ox Bow County Park on November 13
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. --At Ox Bow County Park, join the Elkhart County Parks and Elkhart Environmental Center for an afternoon of recycling and upcycling. Material like old records, carpet and event tennis balls have been collected across the county to create something new. On Sunday November 13, stop between 1...
Times-Union Newspaper
Ceremonial Groundbreaking Takes Place For The 2525 Apartments
A few years ago, Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer was walking on the former Arnolt Corp. property site on Durbin Street with an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) official. Today, with the Arnolt building demolished and gone and the environmental issues removed, Thallemer was one of four speakers for the groundbreaking ceremony of The 2525 affordable apartments being developed by RealAmerica at 2525 Durbin St. The 2525 is expected to be completed by fall 2023.
WNDU
2nd annual Founder Factory comes to Elkhart next week
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re interested in learning more about entrepreneurship and innovation, there’s an event you may want to check out. The 2nd annual Founder Factory is coming to The Lerner Theatre on November 16. The day will be filled with exhibitors, keynote sessions and...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Parks & Rec Department looking for Winterfest Lighted Parade participants
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Mishawaka Parks & Rec Department is issuing a callout to local businesses to participate in the upcoming Winterfest Lighted Parade. Interested organizations can design a float or decorate a car with holiday lights to be a part of the parade and can sign up here. The...
abc57.com
Veterans honored in Mishawaka by Hospice center
ST JOSEPH, Ind. --A local group did their part in honoring our Nation's veterans on November 9, 2022, for National Veteran's awareness week. A special veteran luncheon was held at Chicory Cafe in Mishawaka by ProMedica Hospice, with a pinning ceremony -- flag folding with the V-F-W honor guard included at the event.
abc57.com
Habitat for Humanity continues to expand thriving Mishawaka subdivision
MISHAWAKA, Ind.-- Since 1987, Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County has built over 220 homes for families in need in our community. In 2018, Jimmy and Roselyn Carter came to Mishawaka for the Annual Carter Work Project, creating The Fields at Highland subdivision. "This is an awesome, awesome neighborhood,"...
WNDU
New US-31 route opens to warm receptions
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Michiana drivers are hitting the open road on a part of US-31 many never thought would come to completion. The new stretch of highway is saving people time on the road and saving homeowners who live on the old route some peace of mind. 16...
WNDU
Two injured in Elkhart house fire
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are injured after a house fire Thursday evening. It happened on the 700 block of Christian Avenue around 9 p.m. Fire crews saw heavy smoke coming from the front of the house with a fire inside. Officials quickly got to work but downed power lines stopped them until AEP could arrive. Several family members were in the house but were able to escape.
Silver Alert declared for Wabash man
WABASH, Ind. — The Wabash Police Department is investigating the disappearance of an 86-year-old man. Ernest Dehart is 5’9″ and 165 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing glasses, a black and blue flannel pajama shirt, dark blue sweat pants, and blue tennis shoes. Ernest is missing from Wabash, Indiana. […]
