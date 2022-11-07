The Highland County Board of Commissioners proclaimed the week of Nov. 12-20 to be National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. Pictured are (l-r) commissioners Dave Daniels and Jeff Duncan, Tammy Dennis and Mark Current. Dennis, the administrative director for the Highland County Homeless Shelter, said it currently operates with two employees and is at 150 people that have been housed in the shelter this year. She said the organization took a hit with the pandemic and is now trying to make it up. She said the homeless shelter is looking at 2023 and hopes it will be a better year as the shelter tires to get back on track with fundraising.

2 DAYS AGO