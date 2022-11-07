Read full article on original website
Times Gazette
West has 504 soccer victories at Lynchburg-Clay
The 2022 soccer season was a fantastic and memorable one, including a run to the state tournament, for longtime coach Dennis West and his Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs. It also included West reaching the unprecedented milestone of recording his 500th career win as a soccer coach. The Lady Mustangs’ tournament run...
Times Gazette
Toys collected, mistrial called
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
Times Gazette
Hill speaker at Hillsboro FGBMFI
The Hillsboro Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI) will hold its monthly dinner meeting Saturday, Nov. 12 at 24 Exchange Deli and Pizza, 144 W. Main St., Hillsboro. Dinner will be at 6 p.m. and the meeting at 7 p.m. The meeting can be viewed on Facebook Live at...
Times Gazette
Rhoads honored with the OSBA’s highest award
COLUMBUS — A Hillsboro City Schools and Great Oaks Career Campuses school board member will be honored with the Ohio School Boards Association’s (OSBA) most esteemed award. Beverly D. Rhoads will be recognized as a 2022 All-Ohio School Board member on Sunday, Nov. 13, during the First General...
Times Gazette
First play in new auditorium
The Hillsboro High School Theatre Department will present “The Creature Creeps, the first play to be performed in the school’s new auditorium, this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. “We did the musical ‘Willy Wonka’ but this is the first play with a set like this,” said Jenna Horick, co-director...
Times Gazette
Leaving city auditor position
I am writing to inform you of my resignation from the position of Hillsboro city auditor effective Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. I was recently elected to replace outgoing Highland County Auditor Bill Fawley and will be training with him until the commencement of my new term. It has been a...
Times Gazette
Wilkin, Roades big local election winners
The unofficial results of Tuesday’s general election have been released by the Highland County Board of Elections. The total number of ballots cast in Highland County was 12,725 out of 27,203 registered voters for an overall turnout of 46.78 percent. All of the winners of the statewide and Highland...
Times Gazette
Sewer rate increases in two places
The Highland County Board of Commissioners announced approval for an increase to the rates for both the Rolling Acres and Lake Side sewers at its weekly Wednesday morning meeting. Commissioner Dave Daniels said the Rolling Acres rate would go up 38 percent to $50 a month per user, with the...
Times Gazette
HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS
The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. A resident of the 200 block of Harwood Road reported the theft of a bow with arrows and a catalytic converter from a vehicle. This incident remains under investigation. Nov. 8. INCIDENTS. A resident of the 6200 block of...
Times Gazette
New way of learning at SSCC
The use of virtual reality is bringing about many new ways of learning at Southern State Community College. Often referred to as VR technology, virtual reality uses computer mechanics to create a simulated environment that can be explored in 360 degrees. Unlike traditional interfaces, VR technology places the user inside the virtual environment to give an immersive experience.
Times Gazette
Hunger and Homelessness Week declared
The Highland County Board of Commissioners proclaimed the week of Nov. 12-20 to be National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. Pictured are (l-r) commissioners Dave Daniels and Jeff Duncan, Tammy Dennis and Mark Current. Dennis, the administrative director for the Highland County Homeless Shelter, said it currently operates with two employees and is at 150 people that have been housed in the shelter this year. She said the organization took a hit with the pandemic and is now trying to make it up. She said the homeless shelter is looking at 2023 and hopes it will be a better year as the shelter tires to get back on track with fundraising.
