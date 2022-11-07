Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Michigan Representatives introduce Bills to label classrooms for emergencies
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State Representatives Julie M. Rogers (D-Kalamazoo) and Graham Filler (R-Clinton County) introduced House Bills will be used to clearly mark the exterior of school buildings for first responders. Under the House Bill 6509, school administrators would install high-visibility markers to identify doors, classrooms, and other rooms...
WILX-TV
59 Troopers graduate from the 142nd Trooper Recruit School
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Preparing to serve Michiganders, 59 troopers graduate from the 142nd Trooper Recruit School. The ceremony took place in Lansing where Governor Gretchen Whitmer was the keynote speaker. Colonel Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police (MSP), gave the Oath of Office to 59 people who will begin their assignments at MSP posts across the state starting next week.
WILX-TV
Brothers carry on family legacy in Michigan State Police
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The newest members of the Michigan State Police marched into their graduation ceremony Thursday morning. Among those in attendance were four brothers and one cousin - all Michigan State Police troopers. Two brothers from the Bowers’ family graduated from the 142nd Trooper Recruit School. Bailey...
WILX-TV
Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency honor veterans at the State Capitol
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ahead of Veterans Day, a celebration at the Michigan State Capitol will take place to honor those who have fought for our country. On Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be joined by the Director of the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency, Paul D. Rogers, Army Major General. Together they will post the colors of veterans who have fought in foreign wars.
WILX-TV
Rep. Joe Tate selected to serve as next Michigan House Speaker
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rep. Joe Tate was selected Thursday as the next House Speaker for the 2023-24 legislative term. Tate serves as the Democratic vice chair of the House Appropriations Committee. He was reelected Tuesday to represent State House District 10. “I am proud to serve alongside my esteemed...
WILX-TV
Recapping Michigan’s Election Day results
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday was Election Day and we’re taking a look at how counties in mid-Michigan voted. Some counties flipped from red to blue, while counties that may have been a shoo-in for one candidate had surprising results and races that ended up being closer than anticipated.
WILX-TV
Michigan Senate pass Bill to permanently allow cocktails to-go
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Senate passed SB1163 on Thursday. This Bill would permanently allow the sale of cocktails to-go from restaurants, bars, and distilleries with tasting rooms. Passing by a vote of 37 – 1, the Bill will now go to the House for consideration. “Cocktails to-go...
WILX-TV
Proposal 1 passes in Michigan midterms
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Associated Press has projected that Proposal 1 has passed on the ballot in the 2022 Michigan Midterms. Proposal 1 is proposed to amend the state constitution to require annual public financial disclosure reports by legislators and other state offices and change the state legislator term limit to 12 total years in the legislature.
WILX-TV
Meet Michigan’s 2022 Veteran of the Year - Travis Snyder
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Imagine walking around lake Michigan not once, but two separate times. Travis Snyder made those hikes and more to raise money for veterans’ mental health services. His dedication to the cause landed him the title of Michigan’s 2022 Veteran of the Year. When Travis...
WILX-TV
Whitmer projected to win Governor race for Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Associated Press has called the 2022 election for incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who defeated Republican Tudor Dixon in the race for Michigan’s governor. Whitmer was first elected to Michigan State Senate in 2006 after serving in the Michigan House for six years. In 2018,...
WILX-TV
Rudy Guiliani thinks U.P. should be part of Wisconsin
UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Former mayor of NYC Rudy Guiliani thinks the Upper Peninsula might fair better as part of Wisconsin. “It really looks like the northern part of [Michigan] should belong to Wisconsin,” Giuliani says. “I wonder if they’ve ever had a land dispute about that, Michigan and Wisconsin.”
WILX-TV
Governor Whitmer to hold reelection victory speech following projected win
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Associated Press and NBC project Governor Whitmer to win the Governor race for Michigan. Governor Whitmer’s campaign announced that Governor Whitmer will hold a victory speech at Motor City Casino located in Detroit on Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. Incumbent Governor Whitmer, who defeated...
WILX-TV
In My View: 8 Mid-Michigan teams in state high school football tournament
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Of all the sports events this weekend, how about 8 mid Michigan teams in the state high school football tournament?. I thought they’d have success last weekend in the districts, but all of them, in my view, have perilous games this week because they are all on the road against teams with terrific records and all are unfamiliar because they are not from this area. Jackson Lumen Christi and DeWitt to me have the best chances to win and advance to the semi-finals, but I see no sure lock wins from anyone in our area but we wish them all the best anyway and there are for sure plenty of surprises at this point of the state tournament each year.
WILX-TV
Governor Whitmer gives speech declaring race victory
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Whitmer’s campaign held a celebration where Governor Whitmer declared her victory with a speech at Motor City Casino located in Detroit on Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. The Associated Press and NBC project Governor Whitmer to win the Governor race for Michigan. Incumbent Governor...
WILX-TV
Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 9,992 new cases, 168 deaths over past 7 days
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The amount of new coronavirus cases reported in Michigan has gone down for the seventh consecutive week. The Department of Health and Human Services reported 9,992 new cases of COVID and 168 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday. During that timeframe, the state averaged about...
WILX-TV
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Michigan
(Stacker) - Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Michigan using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending September 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 790 cities and towns in Michigan. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $207,294 over the last 12 months.
WILX-TV
Tim Walberg projected to win House race in Michigan’s 5th District
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Associated Press has called the 2022 election for Republican Tim Walberg, who defeated Democratic Bart Goldberg in the race for Michigan’s 5th District. Before starting his political career in 1983, Walberg was a minister. He says it’s his conservative values that keep him running....
WILX-TV
Northern Michigan man sentenced for leaving pipe bombs at cell phone stores as part of $5 million extortion plot
BAY CITY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Whittemore man was sentenced Wednesday for crimes related to a $5 million extortion plot in which the defendant placed shrapnel-filled pipe bombs outside of cell phone stores in Sault Ste Marie and Cheboygan. Eastern District of Michigan United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison and...
WILX-TV
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson post-election press conference
DETROIT (WILX) - Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson held an in-person press conference in Detroit Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on Michigan’s election. Benson faced Republican Kristina Karamo in the race for Secretary of State. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and...
WILX-TV
Democrats to control Michigan Legislature following 2022 Election
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Voters came out in record numbers Tuesday for the 2022 Midterm Elections. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will have a Democratic-controlled Legislature to work with during her second term. On Jan. 1, Democrats take control of the Michigan House of Representatives and Michigan Senate. The last time Democrats...
