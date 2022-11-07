Read full article on original website
4 arrested for breaking into vehicles in Mount Pleasant, police say
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Four people were arrested early Friday morning for breaking into vehicles. Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to the Windward Apartments off Wando Park Boulevard around shortly before 2:30 a.m. after someone called to report the criminal activity. One person was found...
Day two of Laffitte trial in South Carolina provides new insight into alleged crimes
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Former Palmetto Bank CEO Russel Laffitte, an alleged accomplice of disbarred attorney and accused murderer Alex Murdaugh, appeared in Federal Court on Wednesday for the second day of his trial. Laffitte was charged with five federal indictments tied to various financial crimes he allegedly carried out with Murdaugh over a period […]
NCPD investigating Oct. 26 homicide
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating an October 26 shooting that left one person dead. Keyjuan Ford (19) of Summerville died of a gunshot wound Tuesday after spending nearly two weeks in Trident Medical Center. The incident happened shortly before 11:00 a.m....
Summerville PD mourns passing of captain amid cancer battle
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department announced Thursday the passing of Captain Larry “LJ” Johnson following a cancer battle. Capt. Johnson came to the department in 2002 after serving four years with the Medical University of South Carolina’s Department of Public Safety. The department said Capt. Johnson worked his way up from patrolman […]
Video shows vandals hitting Georgetown park
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — Surveillance video released by Georgetown police shows three people vandalizing a city park in Georgetown just a few days before Halloween. Police are looking for three people shown in the video taking a selfie and then damaging decorations at Rainey Park. It happened at about 9:25 p.m. on Oct. 28. Police […]
CCSO seeking information on fatal 2012 shooting in Adams Run
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A decade after 49-year-old Nathaniel Gordon was fatally shot at an Adams Run home, Charleston County deputies are still seeking information that could lead to an arrest. It was Nov. 9, 2012, just before 8:00 p.m. Someone knocked on the door of a home on Jacksonboro Road where Gordon and others […]
CCSO: Hollywood Teen arrested for shooting at homes
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Wednesday arrested a man accused of shooting into multiple homes in Hollywood. Kalif Ja’Corey Mungin (18) was charged with nine counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, two counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and one count of possession of a firearm during a violent crime.
U.S. Marshals serve warrant in Florence, arrest barricaded man
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — U.S. Marshals served a warrant Thursday in Florence and arrested a barricaded man, according to the Florence Police Department. Law enforcement executed the warrant at the area of Cherokee Road where they apprehended a barricaded suspect, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Nigel Glenn Wilson had warrants for assault and […]
Man, 18, arrested for deadly October 15 shooting in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An 18-year-old man is facing a charge of murder stemming from an October 15 shooting that happened at a home off Scarsdale Avenue. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to a residence where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police spotted shell casings in […]
18-year-old arrested in connection to deadly N. Charleston home invasion
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) announced an arrest following a deadly October home invasion. Police arrested Haa Sawn Belin on Tuesday (18) who faces a slew of charges including murder, armed robbery, kidnapping, burglary, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. NCPD officers responded to a Scarsdale […]
Police locate missing 14-year-old
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a missing 14-year-old boy was found safe. He was originally reported missing after last being seen Wednesday night at his home in North Charleston.
Deputies warn of impersonation scam
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a possible phone scam involving callers impersonating deputies. The sheriff’s office says callers have been identifying themselves as members of the sheriff’s office or from the Al Cannon Detention Center and asking victims for money to bond out relatives.
Ravenel man, 48, charged for allegedly groping child
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 48-year-old man from the Ravenel area was arrested Monday by Charleston County deputies for allegedly groping a child. According to an affidavit provided by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Phillip Matthews, 48, went to a Ravenel residence on October 23, reportedly intoxicated, gave money to the victim, and […]
Federal trial begins for alleged Murdaugh co-conspirator in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Witness testimony has begun in the federal bank fraud trial for Russell Laffitte, the former Hampton County bank executive tagged as a co-conspirator to disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh. Murdaugh is not on trial in this federal case, but it would be hard to tell that...
HCFR: 1 person rescued from sunken car in Myrtle Beach area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was rescued after a car plunged into some water in the Myrtle Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 6:20 a.m. Friday to the area of 880 Lake Arrowhead Road for a reported vehicle under water. WMBF News reporter Makayla Evans is at the scene and appears the car went into a pond at the Arcadian Shores Golf Club.
7-year-old & father catches the high tide at the Battery: TS Nicole
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — A storm chaser in the making!. A 7-year-old and his dad woke up at 5:50 a.m. and headed to the Battery to catch the high tide from Tropical Storm Nicole. You can see the excited child in his yellow rainboots and blue rain jacket leaning...
Group that owns Marion Square files lawsuit over removal of John C. Calhoun Statue
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The group that owns Marion Square in downtown Charleston has filed a lawsuit against the city, Charleston City Council and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson over the removal of the John C. Calhoun statue that once stood in the square. The lawsuit brought forward by...
Group that owns Marion Square files lawsuit against City of Charleston over John C. Calhoun monument removal
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A group that owns Marion Square has filed a lawsuit against the City of Charleston for its removal of the John C. Calhoun monument which towered above the downtown park since the late 1890s. Formerly known as the ‘Washington Light Infantry Sumter Guards Board of Officers,’ members of the newly named […]
Sheriff's Office provides information on escaped inmate
The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office has been actively working to apprehend an individual that escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center. Shortly after 1 a.m. this morning, The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office was notified thru dispatch that an inmate had escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center. The inmate was identified as 42 y/o Shaun Wayne Wiles.
North Charleston man indicted on gun, drug charges
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A federal grand jury indicted a 20-year-old North Charleston man on gun and drug charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina said Monday that a jury returned a three-count indictment against Elisha Shaleel Patterson for ‘felon in possession of a firearm,’ ‘possession with intent to distribute […]
