ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
counton2.com

4 arrested for breaking into vehicles in Mount Pleasant, police say

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Four people were arrested early Friday morning for breaking into vehicles. Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to the Windward Apartments off Wando Park Boulevard around shortly before 2:30 a.m. after someone called to report the criminal activity. One person was found...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WBTW News13

Day two of Laffitte trial in South Carolina provides new insight into alleged crimes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Former Palmetto Bank CEO Russel Laffitte, an alleged accomplice of disbarred attorney and accused murderer Alex Murdaugh, appeared in Federal Court on Wednesday for the second day of his trial. Laffitte was charged with five federal indictments tied to various financial crimes he allegedly carried out with Murdaugh over a period […]
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

NCPD investigating Oct. 26 homicide

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating an October 26 shooting that left one person dead. Keyjuan Ford (19) of Summerville died of a gunshot wound Tuesday after spending nearly two weeks in Trident Medical Center. The incident happened shortly before 11:00 a.m....
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Summerville PD mourns passing of captain amid cancer battle

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department announced Thursday the passing of Captain Larry “LJ” Johnson following a cancer battle. Capt. Johnson came to the department in 2002 after serving four years with the Medical University of South Carolina’s Department of Public Safety. The department said Capt. Johnson worked his way up from patrolman […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Video shows vandals hitting Georgetown park

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — Surveillance video released by Georgetown police shows three people vandalizing a city park in Georgetown just a few days before Halloween. Police are looking for three people shown in the video taking a selfie and then damaging decorations at Rainey Park. It happened at about 9:25 p.m. on Oct. 28. Police […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
counton2.com

CCSO: Hollywood Teen arrested for shooting at homes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Wednesday arrested a man accused of shooting into multiple homes in Hollywood. Kalif Ja’Corey Mungin (18) was charged with nine counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, two counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and one count of possession of a firearm during a violent crime.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

U.S. Marshals serve warrant in Florence, arrest barricaded man

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — U.S. Marshals served a warrant Thursday in Florence and arrested a barricaded man, according to the Florence Police Department. Law enforcement executed the warrant at the area of Cherokee Road where they apprehended a barricaded suspect, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Nigel Glenn Wilson had warrants for assault and […]
FLORENCE, SC
live5news.com

Police locate missing 14-year-old

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a missing 14-year-old boy was found safe. He was originally reported missing after last being seen Wednesday night at his home in North Charleston.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies warn of impersonation scam

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a possible phone scam involving callers impersonating deputies. The sheriff’s office says callers have been identifying themselves as members of the sheriff’s office or from the Al Cannon Detention Center and asking victims for money to bond out relatives.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Ravenel man, 48, charged for allegedly groping child

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 48-year-old man from the Ravenel area was arrested Monday by Charleston County deputies for allegedly groping a child. According to an affidavit provided by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Phillip Matthews, 48, went to a Ravenel residence on October 23, reportedly intoxicated, gave money to the victim, and […]
RAVENEL, SC
live5news.com

HCFR: 1 person rescued from sunken car in Myrtle Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was rescued after a car plunged into some water in the Myrtle Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 6:20 a.m. Friday to the area of 880 Lake Arrowhead Road for a reported vehicle under water. WMBF News reporter Makayla Evans is at the scene and appears the car went into a pond at the Arcadian Shores Golf Club.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
manninglive.com

Sheriff's Office provides information on escaped inmate

The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office has been actively working to apprehend an individual that escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center. Shortly after 1 a.m. this morning, The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office was notified thru dispatch that an inmate had escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center. The inmate was identified as 42 y/o Shaun Wayne Wiles.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston man indicted on gun, drug charges

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A federal grand jury indicted a 20-year-old North Charleston man on gun and drug charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina said Monday that a jury returned a three-count indictment against Elisha Shaleel Patterson for ‘felon in possession of a firearm,’ ‘possession with intent to distribute […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy