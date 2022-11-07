PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men’s basketball team fell to Colgate 77-68 Thursday night in the team’s home opener at the Pizzitola Sports Center. “First off, Colgate is really experienced, they have a championship culture, they’re extremely well coached and they have really smart players,” Men’s Basketball Head Coaching Chair Mike Martin ’04 said. “We wanted to try to use our speed and athleticism to combat their size, but it’s easier said than done. In a game like that, we had too many mistakes, too many breakdowns. If we want to compete with some of the best teams at our level, we have to eliminate some of those mistakes.”

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO