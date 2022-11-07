ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Man hit by car Thursday night in Providence has died

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man who was hit by a car Thursday night in Providence has died. Police confirmed the 73-year-old man died at the hospital Friday. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Doyle Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said...
PROVIDENCE, RI
RIDOT road work will cause weekend detours and delays

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation will begin sliding two bridge decks into place Friday at the Pontiac Ave. interchange in Cranston. Due to the road work, Pontiac Ave. will be closed for the next two weekends. The first closure will begin on Friday Nov....
CRANSTON, RI
MBTA extends commuter rail service to Bristol County

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is extending its commuter rail service to Bristol County. Taunton, New Bedford, and Fall River are the only major cities within 50 miles of Boston that do not currently have commuter rail access to Boston, according to the MBTA.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
Several Veterans Day events being held across Southern New England

BRISTOL, R.I. (WLNE) — Several events will be held across Southern New England Friday, saluting active-duty military members and veterans. In North Kingstown, a wreath laying ceremony will take place at 9 a.m., which can be viewed along West Maine and Brown streets through Wickford Village to Boston Neck Road.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Missing Fall River teen found, police say

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Fall River teen has been found after being reported missing last week. Fall River police listed 15-year-old Jasaiha Suarez was missing and “endangered” on Nov. 1. No further information was released.
FALL RIVER, MA
Man, 73, in critical condition after being hit by car in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A 73-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by a car Thursday in Providence. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Doyle Avenue. Providence police said the 73-year-old, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was unresponsive and rushed to the hospital. The driver...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Roger Williams Park Zoo receives $1.5M to bring back penguin exhibit

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza and City Council President John Igliozzi awarded $1.5 million to Roger Williams Park Zoo on Thursday to help bring back their penguin exhibit. “The entire Rhode Island community will be as excited as we are when the new penguin exhibit opens...
PROVIDENCE, RI
South Kingstown Native Records Dominants Paint For Colgate In Win Over Brown

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men’s basketball team fell to Colgate 77-68 Thursday night in the team’s home opener at the Pizzitola Sports Center. “First off, Colgate is really experienced, they have a championship culture, they’re extremely well coached and they have really smart players,” Men’s Basketball Head Coaching Chair Mike Martin ’04 said. “We wanted to try to use our speed and athleticism to combat their size, but it’s easier said than done. In a game like that, we had too many mistakes, too many breakdowns. If we want to compete with some of the best teams at our level, we have to eliminate some of those mistakes.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
East Greenwich Holds NLI Signing For Ten Student-Athletes Wednesday

Ten East Greenwich student-athletes signing their National Letter of Intent Wednesday. Reese Fahys: Providence College Cross Country/ Track and Field. Helena Dunwoody: University of New Haven Girls Lacrosse. Michael Ucci: Nichols College Baseball. Nicholas Martin: University of Rhode Island Cross Country/Track and Field. Rylee Shunney: University of Massachusetts Cross Country/Track...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
PC Friars Edge Rider In Nail-Biting Season Opener

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College men’s basketball team defeated Rider University, 66-65, on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the Amica Mutual Pavillion in Providence, R.I. With the win, the Friars improved to 1-0 this season and 85-11 all-time in season openers. Sophomore Bryce Hopkins (Oak Park, Ill.) led the way with 18 points and six rebounds. Graduate student Ed Croswell (Philadelphia, Pa.) finished with a double-double, with 13 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.
PROVIDENCE, RI

