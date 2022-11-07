Read full article on original website
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Two Displaced in Evening House Fire in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Man hit by car Thursday night in Providence has died
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man who was hit by a car Thursday night in Providence has died. Police confirmed the 73-year-old man died at the hospital Friday. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Doyle Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said...
RIDOT road work will cause weekend detours and delays
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation will begin sliding two bridge decks into place Friday at the Pontiac Ave. interchange in Cranston. Due to the road work, Pontiac Ave. will be closed for the next two weekends. The first closure will begin on Friday Nov....
MBTA extends commuter rail service to Bristol County
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is extending its commuter rail service to Bristol County. Taunton, New Bedford, and Fall River are the only major cities within 50 miles of Boston that do not currently have commuter rail access to Boston, according to the MBTA.
Several Veterans Day events being held across Southern New England
BRISTOL, R.I. (WLNE) — Several events will be held across Southern New England Friday, saluting active-duty military members and veterans. In North Kingstown, a wreath laying ceremony will take place at 9 a.m., which can be viewed along West Maine and Brown streets through Wickford Village to Boston Neck Road.
Department of Transportation bridge work to cause weekend delays
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Thursday it will start sliding two bridge decks into place this weekend. The Department of Transportation said the project will start Friday at the Pontiac Avenue interchange in Cranston. Charles St. Martin, a spokesperson for DOT, said that...
New medallion on Federal Hill to carry on ‘tradition of hospitality’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new medallion will be placed on Federal Hill Friday to mark the completion of infrastructure work after nearly three years. The Federal Hill Commerce Association said the medallion will be placed at the intersection of DePasquale and Atwells Avenue. The medallion will have a...
Missing Fall River teen found, police say
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Fall River teen has been found after being reported missing last week. Fall River police listed 15-year-old Jasaiha Suarez was missing and “endangered” on Nov. 1. No further information was released.
North Kingstown girl, 12, found at a store after being reported missing
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A 12-year-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday has been found, according to authorities. North Kingstown Police Capt. John Urban said Mia was found at about 10 a.m. at a store on Post Road. Her condition wasn’t immediately released. The girl was reported...
Proposal in Providence to limit number of college students per home pushed back to March
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A proposal to limit the amount of college students could live in a single-home in Providence has been put on hold. Providence City Councilor Helen Anthony, who proposed the measure, said Thursday she will postponed the ordinance until March of next year. “The possibility that...
Girl shot over the weekend in New Bedford dies days later, district attorney says
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A 16-year-old girl from New Bedford was pronounced dead Thursday after being shot on Saturday night. According to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn, the shooting happened near North Front Street and Bullard Street around 11:30 p.m. A car with bullet holes brought the...
Man, 73, in critical condition after being hit by car in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A 73-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by a car Thursday in Providence. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Doyle Avenue. Providence police said the 73-year-old, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was unresponsive and rushed to the hospital. The driver...
McCoy Stadium receives vote to be next site of new Pawtucket High School
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket voters approved funding for a new high school on the McCoy Stadium property. The old PawSox stadium has sat vacant Since 2019. While the city has mourned the loss of its old baseball team, they are about to gain a brand-new high school right on the grounds.
Roger Williams Park Zoo receives $1.5M to bring back penguin exhibit
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza and City Council President John Igliozzi awarded $1.5 million to Roger Williams Park Zoo on Thursday to help bring back their penguin exhibit. “The entire Rhode Island community will be as excited as we are when the new penguin exhibit opens...
South Kingstown Native Records Dominants Paint For Colgate In Win Over Brown
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men’s basketball team fell to Colgate 77-68 Thursday night in the team’s home opener at the Pizzitola Sports Center. “First off, Colgate is really experienced, they have a championship culture, they’re extremely well coached and they have really smart players,” Men’s Basketball Head Coaching Chair Mike Martin ’04 said. “We wanted to try to use our speed and athleticism to combat their size, but it’s easier said than done. In a game like that, we had too many mistakes, too many breakdowns. If we want to compete with some of the best teams at our level, we have to eliminate some of those mistakes.”
‘She did some smart things,’ Providence fire official credits woman for quick thinking during apartment fire
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence fire crews battled a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex Friday. Crews responded to the blaze at 46 Stephen Hopkins Ct. just after 3:45 p.m. Deputy Assistant Chief Kevin Jutras said when crews arrived that a heavy fire in a first floor apartment extended...
Next Stop? 2 Massachusetts women aim to visit every community in the Bay State
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — For Beth Sobiloff and Marcia Rothwell, they wanted to find a way to combine work and travel. Those two things are important to them, but they also wanted to enlighten their community to little gems that they may not have otherwise known existed. So, they started “Two Grannies on the Road.”
East Greenwich Holds NLI Signing For Ten Student-Athletes Wednesday
Ten East Greenwich student-athletes signing their National Letter of Intent Wednesday. Reese Fahys: Providence College Cross Country/ Track and Field. Helena Dunwoody: University of New Haven Girls Lacrosse. Michael Ucci: Nichols College Baseball. Nicholas Martin: University of Rhode Island Cross Country/Track and Field. Rylee Shunney: University of Massachusetts Cross Country/Track...
Missing 12-year-old North Kingstown girl found at shopping plaza
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A 12-year-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday has been found safe, according to authorities. After missing for nearly 18 hours, North Kingstown Police Capt. John Urban said Mia was found at about 10 a.m. inside a local business in Kingstown Plaza on Post Road.
PC Friars Edge Rider In Nail-Biting Season Opener
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College men’s basketball team defeated Rider University, 66-65, on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the Amica Mutual Pavillion in Providence, R.I. With the win, the Friars improved to 1-0 this season and 85-11 all-time in season openers. Sophomore Bryce Hopkins (Oak Park, Ill.) led the way with 18 points and six rebounds. Graduate student Ed Croswell (Philadelphia, Pa.) finished with a double-double, with 13 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.
Four Barrington Eagles Soaring To Next Level With NLI Signings
At Barrington High School, four Eagles putting the pen to paper and are officially college committed.
