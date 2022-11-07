JACKSON, Wyo. — College rock of the ‘90s brings to mind R.E.M., The Pixies, Sonic Youth. Jambands of that era bring to mind Phish, Widespread Panic, and moe. Guster has often been described as falling somewhere in between. They represented the pop side of college rock early in their career around the 1997 album, Goldfly, though the jamband correlation dates them to an era more than accurately describing any musical resemblance. From early 2000’s to their most recent and eighth release, 2009’s Look Alive, the progression towards synth-ladened, ‘80s-inspired, polished brit-pop has placed them in popular TV shows and department store speakers. The quartet will take stage Friday at the Center Theatre after opener Ratboys.

JACKSON, WY ・ 16 HOURS AGO