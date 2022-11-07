Read full article on original website
Cache Creek groomed for winter recreation
JACKSON, Wyo. — It sure looks like winter out there Jackson Hole, let all the snow activities commence!. Recently, Friends of Pathways packed several laps in on Cache Creek up to Noker Mine, Hagen, Hagen Highway and the lower part of the sidewalk near the trailhead. “It should be...
No trailers on Teton Pass begins Nov. 15
WILSON, Wyo. — On Tuesday, trailer restrictions go into effect on Teton Pass for the winter season. Trailers are banned from using The Pass until April 1. According to WYDOT, “any deviation from these requirements will increase the crash probability and threaten your life and the lives of other drivers on the pass.”
Dog park reopens at Teton County Fairgrounds
JACKSON, Wyo. — The seasonal dog park located at the Teton County Fairgrounds has reopened for the winter season as an off-leash area announced the County today. In collaboration with PAWS of Jackson Hole, Parks & Rec has provided the chain link fence enclosure with double-doored entrances at the west end of the Fairgrounds on Snow King Avenue. The temporary dog park will remain open until May 1, 2023, weather depending.
SNAPPED: Snow begins to stack up in the valley
JACKSON, Wyo. — It’s a winter wonderland this morning in the Jackson Hole valley, as nearly a foot of snow arrived overnight; the first taste of a proper winter storm this season. Photos: Nick Sulzer // Buckrail. Related Posts.
A first look at 3580 W Morley Dr, Teton Village
JACKSON, Wyo. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
Pet of the Week: Meet Aboo
DRIGGS, Ida. — Did you know that October is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month? Meet Aboo, a gregarious guy making his golden years look good!. Aboo is adoptable from our Shelter, PAWS of Teton Valley, located at 15 S 1750 East in Driggs, Idaho. Please call 208-354-3499 for more information.
Pre-order your poinsettias from Teton Habitat
JACKSON, Wyo. — Are you ready for the holidays? Support Teton Habitat by pre-ordering your poinsettias now! Each November, Teton Habitat ushers in the holiday season with a poinsettia sale. You can find our poinsettias at local businesses, Teton Area non-profit offices, and maybe even your neighbor’s windowsill! Proceeds from each plant will support Teton Habitat’s work to build truly affordable housing for local families.
Risk factors to keep in mind as winter amps up
JACKSON, Wyo. — With recent, significant snowfall in Teton County, residents should be aware of winter risk factors like sliding roofs, buried hydrants and dangerous driving conditions. Here are a few things to stay on top of this season:. First, pay attention to roof vent pipes and stay diligent...
Roadhouse to acquire Melvin Brewing
JACKSON, Wyo. — Roadhouse Brewing Co. has signed a purchase agreement to acquire Melvin Brewing and its operations, according to representatives from both brewing companies. “We’re buying Melvin Brewing Company,” Colby Cox, co-founder and CEO of Roadhouse Brewing Co., told Buckrail this morning. While closing of the...
Bring your instrument and be part of the American Jazz music story
JACKSON, Wyo. — Do you play an instrument? Be a part of the story of American Jazz music as a musician with the Jazz Foundation of Jackson Hole!. The mission of the Jazz Foundation is to provide an outlet for musicians in the Jackson Hole area to experience Big Band Jazz and to nurture and promote the appreciation of Jazz in its many forms.
WYDOT warns low visibility, Chain Law Level 1 in effect
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is warning drivers between Jackson and the Idaho State Line of hazardous driving conditions today, Nov.10. Drivers should expect reduced visibility. Chain Law Level 1 is in effect, meaning travel is restricted to vehicles with tire chains, adequate snow tires, or all-wheel drive.
Ratboys join Guster at the Center
JACKSON, Wyo. — College rock of the ‘90s brings to mind R.E.M., The Pixies, Sonic Youth. Jambands of that era bring to mind Phish, Widespread Panic, and moe. Guster has often been described as falling somewhere in between. They represented the pop side of college rock early in their career around the 1997 album, Goldfly, though the jamband correlation dates them to an era more than accurately describing any musical resemblance. From early 2000’s to their most recent and eighth release, 2009’s Look Alive, the progression towards synth-ladened, ‘80s-inspired, polished brit-pop has placed them in popular TV shows and department store speakers. The quartet will take stage Friday at the Center Theatre after opener Ratboys.
First-time voter: Local turns 18 on Nov. 8
JACKSON, Wyo. — It wasn’t his golden birthday but for Bode Welch, Nov. 8 was different than other years. Welch turned 18 on Nov. 8, allowing him to cast his first ballot in Teton County. Welch went down to the Teton County Weed and Pest Shop after school...
Part of Moose-Wilson Road remains closed due to construction
MOOSE, Wyo. — According to Grand Teton National Park (GTNP), the southern portion of the Moose-Wilson Road, including the Granite Canyon Trailhead remains closed due to construction activities. The park plans to have the road and trailhead open for winter recreation on Dec. 16. The northern section of the...
Veterans Day closures, events
JACKSON, Wyo. — Tomorrow, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day. President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the legislation that created the federal holiday on June 1, 1954. From then on, Nov. 11 became a day to honor American veterans of all wars. The holiday ties back to the end of World...
All SPET measures pass
JACKSON, Wyo. — The unofficial results are in and all 15 SPET propositions, totaling over $166 million, passed yesterday. Twelve measures had a margin of over 2,00 votes. The closest margin was item #7, Town of Jackson sidewalks and pedestrian accessibility, with a difference of 1,159 votes. The proposition requests $3 million to improve walkability and accessibility in the Town of Jackson. Projects might include installing sidewalks, updating accessibility for ADA compliance and bike safety to name a few. Specific project locations were not identified in the application.
New task force of county leaders launched to address affordable housing
JACKSON, Wyo. — Jackson/Teton County Housing Director April Norton has been appointed to the National Association of Counties (NACo) Housing Task Force, comprised of over 30 county leaders from across the United States. The group was formed to identify county-led solutions and innovations for addressing America’s housing affordability and...
