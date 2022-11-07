Read full article on original website
Annual Turkey Shoot at James Family Prescott YMCA
The James Family Prescott YMCA is organizing their Annual Turkey Shoot Free Throw & 3-pt Contest! This fun family event is a fall tradition at the Prescott YCMA for over 10 years. The event is for ages 6+. Prizes include a Thanksgiving turkey, pumpkin pie, cookies & more. Don’t miss out on this fun family event happening Friday, November 18, 2022, from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm.
Fain Signature Group Invites You to a Very Special Prescott Valley Christmas Tree Lighting
You’re invited to the Fain Signature Group’s official Christmas tree lighting event on the Plaza on Saturday, December 10th starting at 6:00 pm. Celebrate the holidays and bring tidings as the new tree is officially lit for the season!. The Bradshaw Mountain High School Band will welcome you...
Cornville’s Old Tyme Country Fair
It’s been 41 years since the Old Tyme Country Fair first came to Cornville. From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. November 19th at Oak Creek School, the field will be full of arts and craft vendors, live music, plenty of activities as well as food for the annual Fair, a fundraiser by Oak Creek School’s Parent Teacher Organization.
What Are Qualities of a Visiting Angels Caregiver?
If you want to hire the best personal caregiver for a loved one, you need a trusted home care professional who provides dedicated service with integrity, competence, kindness, and compassion in the greater Prescott region. Look no further than Visiting Angels of Northern Arizona with their offices in “The Crossings”...
English Ivy: Watters Plant of the Week
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: English Ivy! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant!. The only evergreen vine that stays green in shady gardens. Large lustrous...
Flagstaff, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Flagstaff. The Flagstaff High School football team will have a game with Coconino High School on November 10, 2022, 18:00:00. The Flagstaff High School football team will have a game with Coconino High School on November 10, 2022, 18:00:00.
Prescott Valley: Public Water Outage on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022
General Locations: The planned construction for the Florentine Road Improvement Project will temporarily affect water service. The area affected will be properties on Majesty Dr., Constance Dr. and on Corrine Dr. at the intersections at Florentine Rd. Work is scheduled to start at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, November 9th and should be completed by 2:00PM. Depending on the weather, there is a possibility of another water outage for Thursday, November 10, 2022 from 10AM to 2:00PM. Notices were provided to the residents impacted by this outage and the potential Thursday outage.
Prescott Valley Police Placed A DUI Wrecked Vehicle To Teach Kids
Prescott Valley Police Department and T&T Towing placed a wrecked vehicle on Arizona Agribusiness & Equine Center’s High School Campus in Prescott Valley. The vehicle was part of an underage driving while impaired educational project. The vehicle sat at the high school until Nov. 2. On Nov. 2 the PVPD presented an underage driving under impairment presentation to the students. PVPD was joined by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Prescott Police Department, Arizona State Troopers, Central Yavapai Medical Authority, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Spectrum, and Teen Crisis. Many participants and officers donated their time and funds to this project.
150 years of Flagstaff’s history unfolded
Over the last century and a half, Flagstaff has experienced an immense amount of change in its landscape and towns. By way of building of railroad tracks, neighborhoods, businesses and schools like NAU, Flagstaff has a different look now compared to that of the 1800s. On Nov. 3, John Vankat...
Preparing for Winter: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott talk about getting your plants ready for winter. Don’t forget to prep for winter! Be sure to stop by Watters for more information on fall and winter care. Check out more of The Mountain Gardener Podcasts and...
New Update of PVPD Traffic Enforcement
In 2021, the Prescott Valley Police Department saw an alarming 26% increase in crashes town-wide, with 48% increase in crashes on Glassford Hill Road alone. Thanks to the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the PVPD Traffic Unit began a speed enforcement project on January 1, 2022. Several different...
Sedona Fire District rescues injured hiker in Munds Wilderness
The Sedona Fire District had a busy afternoon on Sunday, Nov. 6, carrying out two rescues simultaneously in the Coconino National Forest and the Munds Mountain Wilderness. At 1 p.m., the district received an emergency call from a hiker in the Margs Draw area south of Snoopy Rock and dispatched an engine and an ambulance from Station No. 6 under the command of a battalion chief.
October PAAR Home Sales Market Statistics
Prescott Area Association of Realtors (PAAR) publishes monthly updates showing the status of the October home sales through the main areas served in Yavapai County including Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt. Here is a summary of the home sales market statistics in the quad cities of central Arizona:
Daggett leads in Flagstaff mayoral race; other local races
Local election results are still rolling in, but initial numbers show Becky Daggett leading incumbent Paul Deasy in Flagstaff’s mayoral race by nearly 20%. That’s with 99% of precincts in Coconino County reporting. Austin Aslan is in front with Lori Matthews solidly in second in Flagstaff’s City Council...
Just In To The Newsroom
Starting on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 10am, Embry-Riddle’s Air Force ROTC Det 028 Honor Corps members will provide a 24-hour vigil at the Veterans of All Wars Memorial at the Courthouse Square in downtown Prescott, AZ, across from Whiskey Row on Montezuma St. The vigil can be viewed on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/events/980080080015239/
Prescott Valley Police ask public’s help to locate missing person
Prescott Valley Police ask public’s help to locate missing person. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate missing person, Patricia “Patty” Marie Whalen, who was last seen at her residence in Prescott Valley on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Ms. Whalen is 5’9” tall, 140 lbs., with blue eyes and light brown, shoulder-length hair. She suffers from a variety of medical issues. Her cell phone is off. She does not have any vehicles and is usually seen walking barefoot.
Single Vehicle Rollover in Clarkdale
A scary crash Wednesday night for a local man who had to be extricated after a single-vehicle rollover on Broadway Road. The car ended up on its roof after the driver apparently passed out. The wreck was between the Tuzigoot Road and Peace Garden Path in Clarkdale around 8:30 p.m. Clarkdale Police said the 37- year-old driver had moderate but not life-threatening injuries from the crash. He reported he had been driving south on Broadway “when he experience a loss of consciousness, causing his car to drift across the lane, strike the rocks along the road and roll over.”
2022 General Election results
General Election results from Yavapai County, Coconino County and the state of Arizona, as of 1:42 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. These numbers are being updated as the counties and state update them. Yavapai County. Precincts Reporting: 100%. Registered Voters: 166,052. Ballots Cast: 101,597. Voter Turnout: 61.18%. Coconino County. Precincts...
Plan for Daytime Lane Restriction on Northbound State Route 69 in Mayer for Guardrail Repairs
STYX Coming to Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley
If you missed Styx’s sold-out shows last year, now’s your chance to grab tickets. Styx returns to Findlay Toyota Center on Sunday, February 19th at 7 pm, presented by Danny Zelisko Presents. Tickets go on sale next Monday, November 21st at 10 am at Ticketmaster.com. A new era...
