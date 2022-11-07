A scary crash Wednesday night for a local man who had to be extricated after a single-vehicle rollover on Broadway Road. The car ended up on its roof after the driver apparently passed out. The wreck was between the Tuzigoot Road and Peace Garden Path in Clarkdale around 8:30 p.m. Clarkdale Police said the 37- year-old driver had moderate but not life-threatening injuries from the crash. He reported he had been driving south on Broadway “when he experience a loss of consciousness, causing his car to drift across the lane, strike the rocks along the road and roll over.”

CLARKDALE, AZ ・ 20 HOURS AGO