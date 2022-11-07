Terry Bradshaw under fire following ‘suicide’ comment on ‘Fox NFL Sunday’

Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw is under fire following a comment made about suicide during this week’s edition of “Fox NFL Sunday.”

While discussing the Cardinals-Seahawks game, Bradshaw interrupted fellow analyst Sean Payton, who said he’d like to see Arizona running back James Conner run the ball more often.

“Their mentality is throw, throw, throw, throw. I think if this kid ran five or six runs in a row, I think he’d commit suicide or something,” Bradshaw said.

"I think if this kid ran five or six runs in a row, I think he'd commit suicide or something." – Terry Bradshaw, really losing the plot 😬 pic.twitter.com/G0y84MeiiY — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 6, 2022

Howie Long then interjected, saying, “Woah, woah, woah that’s a little dark for this audience,” while Curt Menefee added, “That’s a little dark for all of us.”

Meanwhile, Michael Strahan lifted his eyebrows and stared straight at the camera with a puzzled look on his face.

As the broadcast continued, Bradshaw added, “They just don’t seem to care anything about the running game.”

Bradshaw’s remark quickly drew backlash on social media, with some people demanding an apology from the 74-year-old Steelers legend, who recently addressed his multiple cancer battles in the past year.

Terry Bradshaw receives backlash for a comment made about suicide on ‘Fox NFL Sunday’ on Nov. 6, 2022. Twitter

Michael Strahan looks on at the camera following Terry Bradshaw’s comment on “Fox NFL Sunday.” Twitter

“Dear Terry Bradshaw, SUICIDE IS NOT A JOKE,” Lindsey Young, an editor for the Vikings, tweeted , while another commented , “Terry Bradshaw making the f–king suicidal joke was not it.”

One Twitter user even suggested that Bradshaw “should be fired.”

“Terry Bradshaw should be fired for his comments today,” another person tweeted . “There is no place in is this world for jokes about suicide.”

Bradshaw and Fox have not yet addressed the situation as of Monday.