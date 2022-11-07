Deebo Samuel missed San Francisco’s Week 9 matchup against Los Angeles due to a nagging hamstring injury. While his production has dropped off from his stellar 2021 campaign, fantasy managers have not gotten to see what he will look like sharing the field with Christian McCaffrey. It is one of the bigger question marks – whether they will eat into each other’s production or they will become something of a super duo. Samuel is trending in the right direction, so will he play in Week 10? Here’s what we know so far.

