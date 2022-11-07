Read full article on original website
Our expert picks for NFL Week 10
Welcome to Week 10 of the NFL, and we’ll get to the picks in a second — AFTER we address this week’s loser’s tweet. There was a multi-loser logjam this week that had to be settled by pick quality, but the important thing is that RJ Ochoa lost the week. It’s not like I want to relish in RJ;s misfortune, but I’ve been fascinated to see how someone would look to burn our resident Dallas Cowboys fan with a punishment tweet.
Former Pro Bowl Running Back Cut Thursday Morning
The Colts made a change to their backfield this Thursday, releasing running back Phillip Lindsay to make room for Jake Funk on the practice squad. Lindsay, 28, had 49 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Colts this season. He also had six receptions for 19 yards. In 2018, Lindsay...
Broncos Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Not Playing Sunday
The Denver Broncos are going to be down one of their top wide receivers on Sunday. According to Troy Renck, receiver KJ Hamler is expected to be out for Sunday afternoon's contest against the Tennessee Titans. He hurt his hamstring at practice on Wednesday. Hamler has played in six games...
Ravens Get Massive Injury Updates On Two Key Players
Injuries have been a theme for the Baltimore Ravens the last few years as they have suffered some serious ones. The injury bug has bitten them again this season as some key players, such as running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, have both missed extensive amounts of time. On...
FantasyPros Football Podcast: Week 10 Matchups: Every Player, Every Game!
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Ryan Wormeli (@RyanWarmly), Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB), and Andrew Erickson (@AndrewErickson_). Together, our trio will offer insight to help your squads.
Week 10 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Tom Brady, Tony Pollard & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
Fantasy football owners have it pretty easy this week despite four more teams (Bengals, Jets, Patriots, Ravens) being on bye. Sure, those teams feature several every-week starters, but we've been dealt much tougher blows during other four-team byes. However, with plenty of potential sleepers and streamers available on waiver wires, start 'em, sit 'em decisions won't be easy. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 10 fantasy lineup decisions.
Will Ezekiel Elliott Play in Week 10? (2022 Fantasy Football)
Ezekiel Elliott has been dealing with a knee injury and hasn’t played since Week 7. Coming off the bye week, he remained limited in practice leading up to Dallas’s Week 10 matchup against Green Bay. While many in the fantasy football world believe that Tony Pollard is the running back to roster in that backfield, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been quite vocal in his belief that Elliott should be available and the lead back going forward. Will Ezekiel Elliott play in Week 10? And if he does, should fantasy managers deploy him? Here’s what we know.
Fantasy Football Air Yards Analysis: Week 10 (2022)
The game of fantasy football has become more complex over the past several years. While the game itself hasn’t changed much, the way to analyze stats and draw conclusions has become much more in-depth with the development of advanced stats. One of those advanced stats is air yards. Why...
Will Deebo Samuel Play in Week 10? (2022 Fantasy Football)
Deebo Samuel missed San Francisco’s Week 9 matchup against Los Angeles due to a nagging hamstring injury. While his production has dropped off from his stellar 2021 campaign, fantasy managers have not gotten to see what he will look like sharing the field with Christian McCaffrey. It is one of the bigger question marks – whether they will eat into each other’s production or they will become something of a super duo. Samuel is trending in the right direction, so will he play in Week 10? Here’s what we know so far.
Week 10 NFL DFS Primer: Falcons at Panthers Thursday Night Showdown Slate (2022) PREMIUM
The Falcons and Panthers meet in a rematch of an exciting Week 8 overtime affair. The DFS-friendly players are relatively straightforward for both NFC South clubs. As a result, both tables are tight. Nonetheless, a few intriguing players might slip under the radar and make waves on the Thursday Night Football showdown slate.
Who Should I Start: Marcus Mariota, D’Onta Foreman, Kyle Pitts (2022 Fantasy Football)
Start or sit decisions can be excruciating. While it feels great to make the right call and cruise to fantasy glory, it hurts just as much when you have someone erupt while on your bench. You can use our Who Should I Start? tool to gauge advice from fantasy football experts as you make your lineup decisions. And you can also sync your fantasy football league for free using our My Playbook tool for custom advice, rankings, and analysis.
FantasyPros Football Podcast: Week 10 Must-Start or Sit: Lineup Advice, Sleepers & Busts
Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Joe Pisapia (@JoePisapia17), Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB), and Andrew Erickson (@AndrewErickson_). Together, our trio will offer insight to help your squads. Joey P., Andrew, and Derek have scoured through all the matchups and highlighted their top...
Titans RB Derrick Henry update should put fantasy owners on notice
The AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans have had their fair share of injury woes lately, including an ankle issue that kept starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill out of Week 9’s primetime matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Though it seems Tannehill is trending toward playing on Sunday against the Denver Broncos in Week 10, another key cog in the Titans’ offense is headed in the opposite direction. According to Turron Davenport of ESPN, running back Derrick Henry was not spotted at team practice on Thursday, bringing to question his availability for fantasy managers this week.
Brandon Staley crying wolf amid latest Keenan Allen injury update
The Los Angeles Chargers have been decimated by injuries this season. That seems to be an annual thing for this team. Justin Herbert has been without his favorite weapon, Keenan Allen, for the majority of the season. Allen has been dealing with a strained hamstring suffered back in Week 1.
Marcus Mariota throws for 186 yards and two touchdowns in Week 10
Marcus Mariota completed 19 of his 30 pass attempts for 186 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in Atlanta's Week 10 defeat to Carolina. He added three carries for 43 yards. Fantasy Impact:. While Mariota compiled a respectable fantasy performance, he made many ill-advised throws throughout the night, including a...
Kyler Murray (hamstring) returns to Cardinals' practice Thursday
Murray was a surprise addition to the injury report Wednesday, but Thursday's return to the practice field offers some optimism as to the QB's outlook for Sunday's game against the Rams. If Kyler is limited by his injury it could affect the way the team uses his legs on Sunday. If he does play he is still worth a start as a QB1 option, but perhaps expectations will need to be brought down slightly for the mobile QB in a tough matchup against the Rams' defense.
NFL World Reacts To Pro Bowl Running Back Getting Cut
Although the Indianapolis Colts are hurting at running back, they released a former rising star whose career has gone downhill. On Thursday, the team released Phillip Lindsay and signed running back Jake Funk to the practice squad. Lindsay began his career by making the Pro Bowl as an undrafted rookie...
Fantasy Football Week 10 NFL Pace & Efficiency Preview (2022)
Welcome to FantasyPros’ weekly pace and efficiency report. Each week of the season we’ll survey trends in snap count totals while examining pace and efficiency data. Opportunity is king in fantasy football, and teams that run more plays have more opportunities to score fantasy points. Snap counts are the product of pace and efficiency, so examining each factor provides insight into future game environments, changes in coaching philosophy, and offensive growth or decline throughout the season.
Fantasy Football Hot Takes: Chris Olave, Travis Etienne, Harrison Bryant, Jared Goff
I’m wrong quite often. You can certainly pull the receipts and see that I am a human being who is poor at predicting the future. I enjoy the thrill of trying, nonetheless. Unfortunately, last week’s hot takes turned out about as wrong as they could have been. Aaron...
Veteran NFL Kicker Has Been Placed On Injured Reserve
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without one of their most consistent weapons for at least the next four games. Pittsburgh put veteran kicker Chris Boswell on injured reserve Thursday, ensuring he'll be out four weeks, at minimum. Boswell already missed the Steelers' Week 8 loss to Philadelphia with a groin injury, and was unable to practice this week coming off the team's Week 9 bye.
