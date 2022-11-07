Michelle Williams walks first red carpet since giving birth to baby No. 3

Bye-bye, baby bump.

Michelle Williams stepped out for her first red carpet appearance since welcoming her third baby (and second with husband Thomas Kail) earlier this fall, dressed in an elegant off-the-shoulder black satin gown by Celine.

Williams hit the Los Angeles premiere of “Fabelmans” in the glamorous look, which she completed with a Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger necklace dotted with diamonds.

The “Dawson’s Creek” alum wore her blond hair in a sleek, center-parted bob, and kept her makeup simple with a nude lip and subtle blush.

The movie’s director, Steven Spielberg, and Williams’ co-stars Seth Rogen and Paul Dano also walked the red carpet at the premiere.

Williams, 42, is already a mom to daughter Matilda, 17, whose father is late actor Heath Ledger. The Golden Globe winner and her third husband, Broadway director Kail, also share son Hart , 2.

The “Dawson’s Creek” alum was spotted with her third baby in October. TheImageDirect.com

Earlier this month, the “Blue Valentine” actress was spotted holding her infant while on a family walk.

Williams and Kail met in 2018 on the set of “Fosse/Verdon” and got engaged the next year before marrying in 2020. Williams was previously married to musician Phil Elverum from 2018 to 2019 following a secret wedding. Kail, meanwhile, split from Angela Christian in 2019 after 10 years together.

The “Manchester by the Sea” star debuted her baby bump at the Cannes Film Festival back in May, wearing an empire-waisted Chanel Haute Couture gown and classic black-and-white Chanel ballet flats.

“The Fabelmans,” a coming-of-age movie inspired by Spielberg’s life, is in select theaters on November 11 and everywhere on Thanksgiving.