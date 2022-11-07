ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebel Wilson welcomes ‘miracle’ baby via surrogate: ‘The BEST gift’

By Francesca Bacardi
 4 days ago

Rebel Wilson is a mom.

The “Pitch Perfect” star announced on Instagram Monday that she welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Royce Lillian, via surrogate .

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗 I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!” Wilson captioned a photo of her newborn lying down on a blanket.

The “Senior Year” star said she was “forever grateful” to everyone involved in her surrogacy journey and called out her “gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.”

“Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!” Wilson, 42, concluded. “I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club. 💗💗💗.

Rebel Wilson welcomed her first child, a baby girl, via surrogate.
Wilson also shared a photo of herself holding pink balloons as she stood next to stacked blocks that read “BABY.”

It’s unclear if she will be co-parenting her newborn with partner Ramona Agruma.

The “Pitch Perfect” star named her Royce Lillian.
The “Cats” actress previously had documented her fertility struggles and even shared that her significant weight loss was to improve her chances of conceiving a baby.

“That’s kind of what started it, that if I lost some excess weight that it would give me a better chance for freezing eggs and having the eggs be a better quality,” she said during an Instagram Live in July 2021. “It wasn’t even really myself, it was more thinking of a future mini-me, really.”

Just a couple of months prior, the “Jojo Rabbit” actress shared with fans that she had received “bad news” in her fertility journey.

“The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense…but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds,” she wrote in May 2021.

It appears that it has.

