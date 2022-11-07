Opinion: Arkansas hoops likely to discover a rickety ride is better than a slow walk

Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman is a master recruiter. The fourth-year Head Hog is a constant presence on social media, his 57 years on Earth belied by his tendency to engage in youthful slang and tactics.

No cap.

That appeal is helpful in winning the hearts and minds of his players on the recruiting trail and off the court. On it, though, the approach changes. Coaching a team filled with 18- and 19-year-olds can be and is a challenge. Musselman says as much just about every time he has a press conference.

Arkansas’ talent is just about as high as any team in the country. Few teams can boast of three potential first-round NBD draft picks. Nick Smith Jr., Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh have as much potential as any player the Razorbacks have rostered in history . The difference, of course, being they almost certainly won’t tap that potential while in Fayetteville.

The sport is not really one for the old heads. Teams need elder statesmen to compete and lead, but they’re rarely the superstars, though that isn’t always true. Regardless, Arkansas has those guys, too.

Five players from the transfer portal have landed in Fayetteville and will make their Razorbacks debut alongside the six freshman in the No. 2 recruiting class in the country. They don’t have Smith/Black/Walsh talent, but expect them to win a game or two, especially early in SEC play, because of their experience and guile.

In the meantime, expect the lack of experience to show itself. Arkansas has just two players returning from last year’s Elite Eight roster. Last year’s team had Devo Davis, JD Notae and Jaylin Williams all back from the starting lineup, nevermind the whole roster. And last year’s team had its struggles, too. Even hidden within the nine-game winning streak to start the season were the troubles.

Those will be back. They may be different troubles, but troubles nonethless.

Arkansas isn’t going to be a good 3-point shooting team. Arkansas is going to rely on mid-range jumpers more than most. Arkansas will accordingly be streaky. Arkansas will not be consistent defensively. Arkansas will turn the ball over with regularity.

These things will be the case through most of the year, but they’ll be especially prevalent during first semester.

Arkansas is going to be explosive. Arkansas is going to be well-coached. Arkansas is going to rebound. Arkansas is going to out-athlete almost every team it plays. Arkansas is going to go on crazy runs.

These things will be the case through most of the year if not all of it, and at the end of the season, come March, the Razorbacks should be hunting for another Elite Eight season.

