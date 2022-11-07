ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Teen calls 911 after armed robbery, dispatcher mother answers daughter’s call

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YZAlR_0j1oAZ7T00

A teen who was working at a New Orleans McDonald’s was robbed at gunpoint last month and then was forced into the restaurant’s freezer.

When she was finally able to call 911 for help, she got the one person whom she probably needed to talk to at the time — her mother, who is an assistant operations manager, CNN reported.

Teri Clark knew immediately who she was talking to since her daughter’s phone number appeared on the center’s caller identification. Clark told The Washington Post, “I was seeing her number pop up, and in my mind, I’m like, ‘What’s she calling for?’”

Tinia Hill told her mother, “Mama, please hurry up, she’s got a gun,” WDSU reported.

Clark told her daughter, “We are going to hurry, give me a description.”

It was fortunate that Hill reached her mother during her time of need as Clark was supposed to be off work, but stayed late to help staff, The Washington Post reported.

At one point, Clark said she broke down in tears while trying to handle the situation.

“Where it broke me down was when my child said, ‘We are in the freezer,’” Clark told WDSU. “While I was taking the call tears were coming down my face. I am still trying to do my job, and I did the job to the best of my ability.”

Clark has been on the job for 24 years and told the station that it was the first time she ever got a call from a family member.

When asked about the incident and how well Clark handled it, Tyrell Morris, executive director of the communication district, told CNN, “Teri Clark is a shining example of what our 911 heroes in New Orleans and across the nation do every day. We answer each and every call with passion, purpose and professionalism, even when it is our own family.”

Hill had started the job a week before the armed robbery. She said it was her first “real” job, outside of being a summer camp counselor. She started working at her mother’s urging, to set a goal and work toward it. That goal was to pay for driving school, the Post reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mary Holman

Man Posts Disturbing Content Two Hours After Wife Dies

A Nigerian man has left the internet divided after sharing disturbing content following the tragic death of his wife. Earlier this past week, the wife of popular businessman Ikechukwu Ogbonna, better known as IVD, was taken to the hospital after allegedly setting herself on fire over domestic issues. According to close sources, the two got into a heated argument after Bimbo, the wife, confronted her husband over the constant beatings she received, and a fight ensued; however, it’s unclear what set the house ablaze with her inside.
Black Enterprise

2 Men Charged for Setting 20-Year-Old on Fire Who Told Man’s Wife They Were in Relationship

A family is mourning a young woman who had dreams of becoming an orthodontist, but enrolled in beauty school after discovering she had a talent for making people look good. Criminal charges were filed for the case of a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman who was allegedly shot and burned after telling the wife of a married man she had been seeing about their relationship.
MILWAUKEE, WI
People

Herschel Walker's Mom Calls Claim That His Grandma Was 'Full-Blood Cherokee' into Question

Herschel Walker may have been caught in another lie this week, when his own mother refuted a talking point that the Georgia Senate candidate has been attributing to her. "I found something out. My mom just told me that my mom, grandmother, was full-blood Cherokee," he said at a Sept. 28 campaign stop in Forsyth, Georgia. "So I'm Native American. I was like, whoa, hello! So I'm a super mutt, I don't know what I am."
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

'They Killed My Mama': Fight Between Kids Leads Mom To Fatally Stab Other Parent, Cops Say

After two kids got into a fight, one of their moms stabbed the other parent to death, Radar has learned.Last week, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrested of 31-year-old Kayla Shanee McNeal in connection to the case.On Oct. 13, deputies were called to a home on Fox Avenue around 3:45 p.m. When police arrived, they found Vanessa Wade, 29, in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. McNeal lived across the street from Wade, according to the sheriff’s office.Investigators said McNeal’s 10-year-old daughter was in a fight...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
truecrimedaily

N.Y. mom arrested for allegedly letting 10-year-old son get 'large' tattoo on his arm at motel

LLOYD, N.Y. (TCD) -- A 33-year-old woman faces a child endangerment charge after she reportedly allowed her young son to get a permanent tattoo on his arm. Town of Lloyd Police said in an arrest report officers arrested Crystal Thomas on Oct. 4 on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child because she allegedly allowed her "10-year-old juvenile child to get a large permanent ink tattoo on his body."
LLOYD, NY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
202K+
Followers
140K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy