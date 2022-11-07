ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdhn.com

Police: 3 injured in Huntsville crash, charges likely

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Three people were injured in a head-on crash on Hobbs Island Road in Huntsville Thursday night. According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department (HPD), three victims were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries. Huntsville Police told News 19 the head-on collision...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wdhn.com

3 teens killed in Cullman County crash identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three minors were killed in a car wreck in Cullman County Friday morning when the car they were travelling in left the road, hit a tree and caught on fire, police report. Adam Hadder, assistant police chief with the Hanceville Police Department, said the accident...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Third arrest made in Jackson County kidnapping, JCSO

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— A third arrest has been made in the case of a weekend kidnapping in Jackson County, per the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, after an investigation, Destiny Star Lewis was arrested on November 9. Lewis has been...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Athens Police investigate shooting at local Walmart

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities are investigating what led to a shooting incident at the Walmart in Athens Tuesday night. According to the Athens Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call at Walmart at 9:40 p.m. Police claim the incident started inside the store before moving to the parking lot where two subjects exchanged gunfire.
ATHENS, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy