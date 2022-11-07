ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Rufus 🐾

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A four-month-old puppy was named CBS 58's Pet of the Week on Friday, Nov. 11. Julia Johns with the Wisconsin Humane Society joined us to introduce Rufus to the world. He is available to adopt, so you fell in love with how adorable Rufus is, pay the WHS Milwaukee Campus a visit for a chance to make Rufus a part of your family.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Temps feeling more like November after a very warm start to the month

Thursday was a day for the record books across southeast Wisconsin! Milwaukee warmed to 77°, breaking the daily record high for November 10th and tying the all-time November record high in the process! We also SMASHED the record warm low temperature for the date by 11 degrees!. Through the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58 Hometowns is headed to Dousman and West Milwaukee!

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- After visiting Racine County's Union Grove on Thursday, the morning team spun to randomly pick next week's two visits for the 58 Hometowns tour!. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, we'll be visiting the Village of Dousman in Waukesha County followed by staying close to home by exploring West Milwaukee on Thursday, Nov. 17.
WEST MILWAUKEE, WI
Racine fourth grader saves classmate using Heimlich maneuver

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Tuesday Nov.8, nine-year-old Essence Collier from Racine saved her classmate from choking. Collier, a fourth grader at Fratt Elementary School, was having lunch with the rest of her classmates when she noticed her friend was choking on a chip. "Trying to breathe but she couldn’t...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58 Feel Good Friday: It finally feels like November!

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The November warm snap has officially come to a halt in a very major way, so what are some fun things to see and do in the area during our first proper seasonal weekend of the month?. Joe Krauss with B93.3 joined CBS 58 on Friday,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58 Hometowns: Union Grove

UNION GROVE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Alex Corradetti and the CBS 58 crew are spending the day exploring the Village of Union Grove on Thursday, Nov. 10 as part of the 58 Hometowns tour!. Reports from Union Grove will be featured on CBS 58 news throughout the day and evening,...
UNION GROVE, WI
Record highs before a monster cold front

Just a week after we were on record watch, we are doing it again! High temperatures on Thursday will likely warm into the low to middle 70s thanks to sunshine and a gusty southwest wind to 30 mph. A forecast high of 75* in Milwaukee would break the current record of 74* set just two years ago in 2020. Enjoy the warmth because a big drop is coming. Highs for the weekend stay in the 30s!
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fans flock to theaters for release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's a big opening weekend for the anticipated movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Local theaters say they've been busy already. The sequel is bittersweet for many, following the passing of actor Chadwick Boseman in 2020. The original Marvel film which premiered in 2018 became a cultural...
MILWAUKEE, WI
One more day of warmth until colder air settles in for a while

It's been a fantastic Wednesday weather-wise across southeast Wisconsin with sunny to partly cloudy skies and temps well into the 60s. Some spots are even making a run at 70°!. Temps will warm into the low to mid 70s with ease on Thursday thanks to a strong southerly wind...
WISCONSIN STATE
Milwaukee financial expert discusses financial problems faced by veterans

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Armed forces members serve the country every day with honor, but when they leave the service, they often find themselves struggling with money. Local financial professional Tom Neumann from Drake & Associates joined us on Thursday, Nov. 10 to discuss some of the financial obstacles facing veterans.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Sentencing speakers set for Darrell Brooks

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- We have learned who will be speaking on behalf of Darrell Brooks for his sentencing hearing next week. Last month, Brooks was found guilty of killing six people and injuring dozens of others in the Waukesha Christmas parade. A court document obtained by CBS 58...
WAUKESHA, WI
17-year-old shot near 60th and Congress

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday, Nov. 11 around 12:08 a.m. near 60th and Congress. A 17-year-old Milwaukee male was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee Police continue to look for unknown...
MILWAUKEE, WI

