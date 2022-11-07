Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Rufus 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A four-month-old puppy was named CBS 58's Pet of the Week on Friday, Nov. 11. Julia Johns with the Wisconsin Humane Society joined us to introduce Rufus to the world. He is available to adopt, so you fell in love with how adorable Rufus is, pay the WHS Milwaukee Campus a visit for a chance to make Rufus a part of your family.
CBS 58
Temps feeling more like November after a very warm start to the month
Thursday was a day for the record books across southeast Wisconsin! Milwaukee warmed to 77°, breaking the daily record high for November 10th and tying the all-time November record high in the process! We also SMASHED the record warm low temperature for the date by 11 degrees!. Through the...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns is headed to Dousman and West Milwaukee!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- After visiting Racine County's Union Grove on Thursday, the morning team spun to randomly pick next week's two visits for the 58 Hometowns tour!. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, we'll be visiting the Village of Dousman in Waukesha County followed by staying close to home by exploring West Milwaukee on Thursday, Nov. 17.
CBS 58
Wisconsinites enjoy unseasonably warm November day, prepare for the cold
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For just the fifth time in history (1938, 1944, 1950, 2016) Milwaukee hit 77 degrees in the month of November on Thursday, giving many people a reason to get outside and enjoy what could be one of the last warm days of 2022. "Come March and...
CBS 58
Racine fourth grader saves classmate using Heimlich maneuver
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Tuesday Nov.8, nine-year-old Essence Collier from Racine saved her classmate from choking. Collier, a fourth grader at Fratt Elementary School, was having lunch with the rest of her classmates when she noticed her friend was choking on a chip. "Trying to breathe but she couldn’t...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Feel Good Friday: It finally feels like November!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The November warm snap has officially come to a halt in a very major way, so what are some fun things to see and do in the area during our first proper seasonal weekend of the month?. Joe Krauss with B93.3 joined CBS 58 on Friday,...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Union Grove
UNION GROVE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Alex Corradetti and the CBS 58 crew are spending the day exploring the Village of Union Grove on Thursday, Nov. 10 as part of the 58 Hometowns tour!. Reports from Union Grove will be featured on CBS 58 news throughout the day and evening,...
CBS 58
Record highs before a monster cold front
Just a week after we were on record watch, we are doing it again! High temperatures on Thursday will likely warm into the low to middle 70s thanks to sunshine and a gusty southwest wind to 30 mph. A forecast high of 75* in Milwaukee would break the current record of 74* set just two years ago in 2020. Enjoy the warmth because a big drop is coming. Highs for the weekend stay in the 30s!
CBS 58
Fans flock to theaters for release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's a big opening weekend for the anticipated movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Local theaters say they've been busy already. The sequel is bittersweet for many, following the passing of actor Chadwick Boseman in 2020. The original Marvel film which premiered in 2018 became a cultural...
CBS 58
The Hunger Task Force joins CBS 58 to discuss details about next week's Drive-Thru Food Drive
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 is once again working with the Hunger Task Force and the Milwaukee Brewers Community Foundation to make sure local families have a great Thanksgiving dinner this year. This year's Drive-Thru Food Drive is set to take place on Friday, Nov. 18 from 5:00 a.m....
CBS 58
One more day of warmth until colder air settles in for a while
It's been a fantastic Wednesday weather-wise across southeast Wisconsin with sunny to partly cloudy skies and temps well into the 60s. Some spots are even making a run at 70°!. Temps will warm into the low to mid 70s with ease on Thursday thanks to a strong southerly wind...
CBS 58
Pure imagination: Milwaukee Ballet unveils concept for new 'Nutcracker' design in 2023
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- While the Milwaukee Ballet rehearses for next month's run of the Nutcracker, designers shared plans for special updates coming next year. This season's run of the Nutcracker will hold true to tradition for its 25th year in Milwaukee, but 2023's performance will be even bigger and brighter.
CBS 58
Badgers, Brewers fans loving Brew City Battle basketball doubleheader at American Family Field
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For the first time ever, college basketball was played on the Brewers' baseball field as American Family Field hosted a Badgers doubleheader. There were lots of awestruck stares when thousands of fans first caught sight of the court on the field. Regardless of the outcome, fans...
CBS 58
Dinoteers from the Jurassic World Live Tour teach students about science and geology
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Public Museum is a popular place for students to visit on Field Trips. Ahead of the Jurassic World Live Tour kickoff on Friday, Nov. 11, some students got a lesson from special guests with the tour. A group of dinoteers, stunt performers and paleo-veterinarians.
CBS 58
Milwaukee financial expert discusses financial problems faced by veterans
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Armed forces members serve the country every day with honor, but when they leave the service, they often find themselves struggling with money. Local financial professional Tom Neumann from Drake & Associates joined us on Thursday, Nov. 10 to discuss some of the financial obstacles facing veterans.
CBS 58
Future Badger, Brookfield East junior Maggie Wanezek, continues family tradition
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Whenever Brookfield East junior Maggie Wanezek is in the pool, family is always nearby. She spent two seasons swimming with her older sister Abby before she headed to Wisconsin this year. Now she swims with her younger sister Caroline. "I think it's comforting to have...
CBS 58
Sentencing speakers set for Darrell Brooks
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- We have learned who will be speaking on behalf of Darrell Brooks for his sentencing hearing next week. Last month, Brooks was found guilty of killing six people and injuring dozens of others in the Waukesha Christmas parade. A court document obtained by CBS 58...
CBS 58
17-year-old shot near 60th and Congress
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday, Nov. 11 around 12:08 a.m. near 60th and Congress. A 17-year-old Milwaukee male was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee Police continue to look for unknown...
CBS 58
Milwaukee exhibit explores the Jewish legacy in space, from NASA to science fiction
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An exhibit at the Jewish Museum in Milwaukee aims to blend pop culture, film, science and more. "Jews in Space: Members of the Tribe in Orbit" is touted as telling the story of the Jewish relationship with the extraterrestrial, and will be taking place until Feb. 5, 2023.
CBS 58
Lung Cancer Awareness: How a blood donation led to an unexpected diagnosis
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- What was supposed to be a routine blood donation turned into a cancer diagnosis. Lake Geneva resident Sue Ryl was confused when she got a call from her local blood bank saying they would not be using her donation. "Oh, I was so ticked that I...
Comments / 0