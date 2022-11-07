Just a week after we were on record watch, we are doing it again! High temperatures on Thursday will likely warm into the low to middle 70s thanks to sunshine and a gusty southwest wind to 30 mph. A forecast high of 75* in Milwaukee would break the current record of 74* set just two years ago in 2020. Enjoy the warmth because a big drop is coming. Highs for the weekend stay in the 30s!

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO