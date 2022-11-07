ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amsterdam, NY

Amsterdam woman arrested, accused of selling drugs

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15vbHX_0j1o9xXB00

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — An Amsterdam woman was arrested on Friday. Marisol Pietri-Santiago, 46, was under investigation for six months for allegedly selling drugs in Amsterdam.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

On November 4, at around 3:25 p.m., Amsterdam Police located Pietri-Santiago on Guy Park Avenue. Police say she was the subject of a six-month-long investigation for selling controlled substances in Amsterdam. During their investigation, police say she sold a controlled substance to an undercover cop. At the time of her arrest, police say they found she had other drug paraphernalia. Police did not specify the types of controlled substances or the drug paraphernalia she allegedly had.

Pietri-Santiago was taken into custody and brought to the Amsterdam Police Department. The investigation of this case is still on-going.

Police conduct underage drinking detail in Saratoga County

Charges:

  • Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance (felony)
  • Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 5

default-avatar
Guest
3d ago

Has nothing to do with Hockul or APD. It's in the United States Constitution. Do you know about the constitution and the 8th Amendment? Didn't think so...

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

More arrests made in Kingsbury gun store heist; 1/3 of guns recovered

First on 13: Eleven of the 32 guns stolen from Calamity Jane’s on Oct. 21 have been recovered, along with the shotgun stolen a week before. More arrests have been made in connection with the heist from the Kingsbury gun store. As of Thursday afternoon, Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy says these are all the arrests made so far:
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Schoharie County Man Arrested After Allegedly Severely Abusing Infant

A Schoharie County man has been arrested by State Police for allegedly severely abusing an infant. According to Troopers, their investigation began on Saturday when they were notified that the child was being treated for serious injuries at Albany Medical Center. They were later able to determine that 32-year-old David Walker of Seward was responsible for hurting the baby who remains in critical condition. After his arraignment on multiple charges, Walker was sent to the Schoharie County Correctional Facility.
SCHOHARIE COUNTY, NY
WNYT

HVCC stabbing case moves to Rensselaer County Court

The case against Zymiere Walton, 20, is moving from Troy City Court to Rensselaer County Court. Investigators say the stabbing was part of a domestic fight. Walton was previously arraigned in Troy City Court to face charges that include attempted murder. Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly says Walton...
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Shots fired in Troy

Shots were fired on 102nd by 5th Avenue in Troy on November 11. Troy police are not aware of any victims yet, and no suspects are in custody.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

40K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy