Read full article on original website
Related
Washingtonian.com
9 Fun Food Events Around DC
DMV Black Restaurant Week specials are in full effect now through Sunday, November 13. Moi Moi will offer a three-course meal with a glass of wine for $65, Queen Mother’s is selling two sandwiches for $22, and Cork Wine Bar and Market will have discounted wine flights. Several DC...
Washingtonian.com
A Maryland-Themed Wedding With a Fall Color Palette
Mary Beth and Alex held the ultimate Maryland-themed wedding in DC. At the Andrew Mellon Auditorium, the pair exchanged vows underneath an autumn-inspired chuppah, (which they later converted into a photo booth), and then found subtle ways to pay homage to their Maryland roots (including a grapefruit crush bar!) throughout their October celebration, which was designed in a fall color palette.
Washingtonian.com
A Whole Lot More E-Scooters Are Coming to DC
Under new guidelines, DC will allow for the expansion of its electric scooter fleet to 20,000 next year. Right now, scooter companies Bird, Lime, Lyft, Skip by Helbiz, and Spin are operating electric-scooter-rental businesses in the District, with each allowed to keep a fleet of 2,500 scooters, for a total of 11,770 scooters currently zipping around the city. Just one private company—JUMP by Lime—is renting electric bikes, with 2,500 bikes in operation.
Comments / 0