Kershaw County, SC

WIS-TV

Coroner identifies victim of Lexington Co. collision

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the victim who died after a motor vehicle incident at the intersection of Wescott Road and Bush River Road. The collision occurred on Nov. 10, around 4 p.m. in Lexington County. According to coroner Fisher, Jennifer Oneal Cassidy,...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Single-vehicle crash kills driver south of Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person died in a crash Friday just outside Orangeburg. The wreck happened at 10:15 a.m. on Cannon Bridge Road, three miles south of Orangeburg, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. A Volkswagen Tiguan was traveling south on Cannon Bridge near Rivermont Road when the...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

Multiple teen suspects arrested in Richland County shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrests of multiple suspects in a shooting that happened near Ridge View High School. On Sept. 29 deputies were dispatched on reports of shots fired in a neighborhood adjacent to the school at around 12:30 p.m. Investigators found...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: arrests made in neighborhood shooting incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of three individuals connected to a shooting incident that happened Sept. 29 near Ridge View High School. Brian Samuel Jr., 18, and two unidentified minors were each charged with aggravated breach of peace. Deputies say they reported to...
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

Pedestrian killed in crash in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Tuesday evening in a crash in Laurens. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. on Fleming Street Extension near Exchange Drive. Troopers said the pedestrian was traveling north when hit by a Toyota Camry. The pedestrian died according to troopers. The Laurens […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Manhunt underway for escaped inmate in Clarendon County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A manhunt is underway Thursday morning for an escaped inmate. The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office said the man escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center. Shaun Wayne Wiles is described as being roughly 5′10 in height and approximately 160 lbs with grey hair. He has...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter Road shut down after vehicle hits power pole

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are advising drivers in town that a route is currently shut down due to a crash that took a power line down. According to Sumter Police, the crash happened in the area of McCray's Mill Road and Columbia Circle. Police said that a vehicle veered off the road and hit a power pole and a home.
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

U.S. Marshals take lead in manhunt for escaped Clarendon County inmate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday investigators provided an update on the search for Shaun Wayne Wiles. Wiles is still at large. The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Department said they do not believe Wiles is still in the county. The U.S. Marshals have now become the lead investigating agency. There is...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia man charged after vehicle pursuit, say Lexington deputies

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says 38 year-old Charles Kenneth Meador faces multiple charges after failing to stop for blue lights on Nov. 8. Meador was driving a stolen car in Lexington when he led authorities on a pursuit by going 97 in a 45 mph zone.
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Gas station shooting sends two to the hospital in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Tuesday. RCSD said deputies were sent to the Citgo Gas Station in the 7600 block of Garners Ferry Rd at around 7:15 p.m. Investigators found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to an area hospital by EMS for treatment.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Aiken man dead after motorcycle crash on Howlandville Road in Warrenville

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken man has died after a motorcycle crash according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office. The incident happened Sunday, November 6th at 7:26 P.M. on Howlandville Road near Cemetery Road in Warrenville. Authorities say, Thomas L. Argiro, 50, was traveling south on Howlandville Road in a 2003 Harley Davidson […]
WARRENVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

Orangeburg firefighters respond to mobile home fire

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 100 block of Haddock Road. Firefighters say they responded to reports of a single-wide mobile home engulfed in flames and partially collapsed. According to officials, overhead electrical utility wires were down on...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WBTW News13

Person hit, killed while walking on W. Palmetto Street near Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 44-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed Monday night while walking on W. Palmetto Street near Florence, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 11:40 p.m. while the person was walking near Cashua Drive about two miles west of Florence, Master Cpl. Mitchell Ridgeway said. Florence County […]
FLORENCE, SC
WSPA 7News

Car crashes into Greenwood Co. home

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A car crashed into a home Tuesday morning in Greenwood. The Greenwood City Fire Department said they responded around shortly before 10 a.m. to reports of a car hitting a house on Spring Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found the car resting under the home inside the basement. Responders crawled through […]
GREENWOOD, SC
WIS-TV

Rival motorcycle gang shooting in Lexington County leaves one dead, four arrested

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four men have been charged in a shooting that left one person dead in Lexington County on Oct. 8. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Shane Andrzejewski, 33, of Lexington, Joshua Allen Dutton, 28, of Columbia, Casey Thomas Goodson, 38, of Chapin, and William Douglas McGathen Simpson, 34, of Edgefield are each charged with one count of murder, one count of conspiracy and seven counts of attempted murder.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Father of dead Newberry baby charged with homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Lee Foster said Colie Dawkins has had his charges updated to include homicide by child abuse. Dawkins is the father of six-month-old Legacy, who was found dead in his vehicle after he’d made threats against the baby during a domestic dispute. Dawkins was arrested but released on bond on Oct. 27. He was initially charged with unlawful conduct to a child.
NEWBERRY, SC

