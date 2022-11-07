Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim of Lexington Co. collision
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the victim who died after a motor vehicle incident at the intersection of Wescott Road and Bush River Road. The collision occurred on Nov. 10, around 4 p.m. in Lexington County. According to coroner Fisher, Jennifer Oneal Cassidy,...
WIS-TV
Driver killed after striking tree in single-vehicle collision in Orangeburg Co.
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person is deceased after a collision on Cannon Bridge Road near Rivermont Road, three miles south of Orangeburg. The collision occurred on Nov. 11, around 10:15 a.m. Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said the driver was traveling south on Cannon...
WRDW-TV
Single-vehicle crash kills driver south of Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person died in a crash Friday just outside Orangeburg. The wreck happened at 10:15 a.m. on Cannon Bridge Road, three miles south of Orangeburg, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. A Volkswagen Tiguan was traveling south on Cannon Bridge near Rivermont Road when the...
WIS-TV
Multiple teen suspects arrested in Richland County shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrests of multiple suspects in a shooting that happened near Ridge View High School. On Sept. 29 deputies were dispatched on reports of shots fired in a neighborhood adjacent to the school at around 12:30 p.m. Investigators found...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: arrests made in neighborhood shooting incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of three individuals connected to a shooting incident that happened Sept. 29 near Ridge View High School. Brian Samuel Jr., 18, and two unidentified minors were each charged with aggravated breach of peace. Deputies say they reported to...
New details could help solve year-old Kershaw Co. murder case
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The search continues for those responsible for the shooting death of a Kershaw County woman last year. Investigators say Dena Thames, 37, was shot and killed on Gaines Church Road, less than 10 miles away from Downtown Camden. Reginald Carter was at the BP gas...
South Carolina teenager airlifted after hit by car; driver not charged
According to the Union Public Safety Department, a Honda Accord and a 13-year-old on a bicycle crashed into each other.
Pedestrian killed in crash in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Tuesday evening in a crash in Laurens. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. on Fleming Street Extension near Exchange Drive. Troopers said the pedestrian was traveling north when hit by a Toyota Camry. The pedestrian died according to troopers. The Laurens […]
WIS-TV
Manhunt underway for escaped inmate in Clarendon County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A manhunt is underway Thursday morning for an escaped inmate. The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office said the man escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center. Shaun Wayne Wiles is described as being roughly 5′10 in height and approximately 160 lbs with grey hair. He has...
Sumter Road shut down after vehicle hits power pole
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are advising drivers in town that a route is currently shut down due to a crash that took a power line down. According to Sumter Police, the crash happened in the area of McCray's Mill Road and Columbia Circle. Police said that a vehicle veered off the road and hit a power pole and a home.
WIS-TV
U.S. Marshals take lead in manhunt for escaped Clarendon County inmate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday investigators provided an update on the search for Shaun Wayne Wiles. Wiles is still at large. The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Department said they do not believe Wiles is still in the county. The U.S. Marshals have now become the lead investigating agency. There is...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia man charged after vehicle pursuit, say Lexington deputies
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says 38 year-old Charles Kenneth Meador faces multiple charges after failing to stop for blue lights on Nov. 8. Meador was driving a stolen car in Lexington when he led authorities on a pursuit by going 97 in a 45 mph zone.
WIS-TV
Gas station shooting sends two to the hospital in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Tuesday. RCSD said deputies were sent to the Citgo Gas Station in the 7600 block of Garners Ferry Rd at around 7:15 p.m. Investigators found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to an area hospital by EMS for treatment.
Aiken man dead after motorcycle crash on Howlandville Road in Warrenville
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken man has died after a motorcycle crash according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office. The incident happened Sunday, November 6th at 7:26 P.M. on Howlandville Road near Cemetery Road in Warrenville. Authorities say, Thomas L. Argiro, 50, was traveling south on Howlandville Road in a 2003 Harley Davidson […]
WIS-TV
Orangeburg firefighters respond to mobile home fire
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 100 block of Haddock Road. Firefighters say they responded to reports of a single-wide mobile home engulfed in flames and partially collapsed. According to officials, overhead electrical utility wires were down on...
Person hit, killed while walking on W. Palmetto Street near Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 44-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed Monday night while walking on W. Palmetto Street near Florence, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 11:40 p.m. while the person was walking near Cashua Drive about two miles west of Florence, Master Cpl. Mitchell Ridgeway said. Florence County […]
Car crashes into Greenwood Co. home
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A car crashed into a home Tuesday morning in Greenwood. The Greenwood City Fire Department said they responded around shortly before 10 a.m. to reports of a car hitting a house on Spring Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found the car resting under the home inside the basement. Responders crawled through […]
WIS-TV
Rival motorcycle gang shooting in Lexington County leaves one dead, four arrested
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four men have been charged in a shooting that left one person dead in Lexington County on Oct. 8. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Shane Andrzejewski, 33, of Lexington, Joshua Allen Dutton, 28, of Columbia, Casey Thomas Goodson, 38, of Chapin, and William Douglas McGathen Simpson, 34, of Edgefield are each charged with one count of murder, one count of conspiracy and seven counts of attempted murder.
wach.com
Long-time resident reacts to overnight shooting in Richland County neighborhood
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – Right now, some long-time residents in a Richland County neighborhood are rattled after an overnight shooting sent at least one person to the hospital. Richland County deputies say the shooting happened around 3:30am on Wynn Way. When deputies arrived on scene, they found one...
WIS-TV
Father of dead Newberry baby charged with homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Lee Foster said Colie Dawkins has had his charges updated to include homicide by child abuse. Dawkins is the father of six-month-old Legacy, who was found dead in his vehicle after he’d made threats against the baby during a domestic dispute. Dawkins was arrested but released on bond on Oct. 27. He was initially charged with unlawful conduct to a child.
