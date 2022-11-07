Read full article on original website
Related
yankodesign.com
Petpartment is a space for both you and your feline buddies
For those who have cats (or any pets for that matter) at home, I can imagine that it’s a constant balance of keeping them entertained and also keeping them from ransacking your space. I am not a pet owner (ooohing and aaahing at cute pets is the only thing I can do) but I see my friends trying to solve this issue by getting all kinds of accessories and tools for their fur babies, including the very instagrammable cat trees. But what if you have a small space and you need something that can be both for you and your cat?
yankodesign.com
Essential camping accessories that every outdoorsman needs
After a tiring week at work, with the weekend joyfully looming ahead of me, I often find myself fantasizing about a short sweet getaway! Just a few days away from my hectic life, and this hectic world, in a bubble of my own, where all my worries are nowhere to be seen. And with the summer season setting in, I’m definitely in the mood to soak up some sun; and, camping could be a great outdoor activity. Although camping does have a few downsides too – I mean, you have to get down and dirty, live life on the road, and tackle the moodiness of the elements. In such a scenario, having a set of trustworthy and handy camping products can make a world of difference! Having the right products by your side can make your life much easier during those crucial moments. From a portable power station to a camping chair that doubles up as a carrying tool – we’ve curated some fun and functional camping designs for you. Enjoy!
yankodesign.com
This transparent glamping pod rotates 360° for a luxurious panoramic view of your surroundings
The term “living in a bubble” may be associated with being disconnected from the harsh realities of the world, but in this case, it’s actually a good thing! The Living O’Pod is an experimental pod house that promotes a better lifestyle through the integration of nature into the home’s design. Designed for two people to comfortably stay in, the pod is shaped like a transparent bubble that sits amongst the wilderness, with a design so minimal, it puts its surroundings front and center. The two-story pod comes with a steel frame as its main structure, and glass panels all around, almost like a glass igloo. While this undeniably does a number on resident privacy, its remote location itself gives you the solitude you need to live with absolute transparency. The obvious benefit? Incredible lighting, stellar views, and probably the best sunrises and sunsets you could enjoy within the comforts of your bed!
yankodesign.com
This McDonald’s Gaming Chair looks so tempting and so wrong at the same time
We’re already nearing the end of the year, but you’d be forgiven if you felt we went back in time to April or moved fast forward to next year’s date. With gaming continuing to be a highly profitable market, more companies are trying to get their toes wet and claim a piece of the pie. That includes companies with totally no direct connection to video games, like fast food chains. Although not as ridiculous as KFC’s “KFConsole” gaming PC, McDonald’s UK office is apparently trying to get its game on with a similarly contentious product aimed at PC gamers. On the one hand, it might hit all the right notes for a gamer’s dream chair. On the other hand, it also checks all the wrong stereotypes and encourages a lifestyle that further paints gamers in a negative light.
yankodesign.com
This zero-waste laptop bag tries to make up for your laptop’s environmental sins
Our civilization now relies heavily on all sorts of computers, but these products are sadly also killing of our planet in the process. From their production to their daily use to their disposal, desktops and laptops contribute to the sad state of our planet. Even worse, we tend to buy accessories for these devices that themselves create more problems for our environment. Fortunately, designers and brands have started to become more conscious of how even small things like accessory can pile up to become a sustainability disaster and are taking steps to minimize their negative impact on the environment. This laptop case, for example, is made from leftover fabric to become something fashionable that also shows a bit of university spirit, too.
yankodesign.com
Cleverly designed flat-packed traffic cone can be assembled in multiple ways, making it more efficient
You’d think traffic cones are already pretty well designed. They’re visible, fairly stable, and stack easily. However the two things they’re not are A. space-efficient, and B. modular. Meet Apiece, a flat-packed traffic cone that can be assembled into individual cones or even a long cone strip to cordon off large areas. With multiple flat triangular panels that lock together, Apiece lets you put your traffic cone together piece by piece. When you’re done, the pieces come apart and become a flat stack that occupies much less space than the traditional stacked conical traffic cones!
yankodesign.com
LG teases experimental transparent OLED TV that doubles as a shelf, notification center, and artificial fireplace
Although transparent OLEDs haven’t really become mainstream yet, it’s worth thinking about some of the places they could actually be useful. Take the OLED Shelf, for example – an award-winning concept from LG. Designed to blend right into your home’s decor, the OLED shelf comes with a mantelpiece on top, and a transparent glass panel on the base, running all the way to the floor. Where reality truly blurs into magic is when a part of the transparent glass panel comes to life with pixels, turning into a television. Designed to be a shelf, television, notification center, or even an ambient light, the OLED Shelf truly puts transparent displays to good use – and with the ability to selectively activate pixels, it really creates an experience that feels magical, with transparent glass suddenly turning into opaque dynamic images!
yankodesign.com
Travel case with built-in baby stroller helps young parents carry their luggage and child together
Here’s an idea that blew my mind. Why hasn’t a travel-case/baby-stroller hybrid existed yet?? It seems like just the kind of thing a parent would buy and use for a good 5-10 years of their life, so it’s surprising something like this was never made or launched. A winner of this year’s Red Dot Design Concept Award, Easy Journey is a travel case with an integrated stroller that pops right out of the front. Its clever hard-shell case design holds luggage but also has a fully equipped stroller with a hood and leg rest, big enough to fit a child up to the age of 18 to 24 months.
yankodesign.com
LG stretchable display could lay the foundations for a very weird future
Ever heard of those fashion shows where designers try to make a statement by including some sort of display or screen on accessories or the dresses themselves? While those eccentric designs are limited to runways, for now, they could also be a preview of our near future. Some companies would paint a future that revolves around the metaverse, but it’s more likely that we will live in a world filled with screens everywhere. Not just on billboards or walls, mind, but on almost everything that can hold a display panel. And if stretchable displays like LG’s ever become commonplace, you can bet it will only be a matter of time before you’ll see patches of screens on clothes as well.
yankodesign.com
Air purification concept uses drone system for bigger spaces
Whether we’re in a pandemic or at the tail end of it, it’s important that we’re breathing in good air even when we’re indoors. Air purification systems have become a necessity, especially for spaces where a lot of people go in and out. Sometimes though just one stationary purifier will not be enough, whether it’s a small place or a big one. What if you could have a couple of air purifiers that can go around the room and do the job?
yankodesign.com
Built to military standard, Garmin’s Instinct Crossover has luminescent analog hands with modern smartwatch features
Smartwatch is a phenomenon that has overpowered traditional watch aesthetics. Hybrid watches present an option that lives in the grays of both worlds, but somewhere these timepieces haven’t clicked with enthusiasts. Offering a watch with little compromises for the collectors and outdoorsy, Garmin has launched an undeniable amalgamation of an analog watch with smartwatch features.
yankodesign.com
This cocoon-shaped hotel in Japan brings the mountain & agricultural life to you
Situated upon a mortar-shaped hill in Kurkku Fields of Kizarazu City, Chiba Prefecture in Japan is ‘Villa Cocoon’. Villa Cocoon brings mountain and agricultural living to the guests of the hotel and invites them to live such a life for the duration of their stay. The hotel draws inspiration from the concept of ‘cocoons’, within which butterflies and moths stay for a few days, and then come out completely bloomed with stunning wings. The same concept was applied to the hotel, wherein guests are encouraged to come, stay, and rejuvenate themselves with the simple mountain and agricultural life.
yankodesign.com
This smart lock concept keeps a watchful eye on sliding doors and windows
Although people have been keeping their valuables at home for ages, our homes themselves have now also become more valuable because of the plethora of advanced devices that power them. Smart locks for smart homes are becoming more common in the market, even though not everyone is still convinced of their foolproof security. That said, threats don’t only come through the front door, though, and typical smart locks can’t do anything about windows or other types of doors, for that matter. There is definitely a market waiting to be conquered here, and this smart lock module concept is designed specifically to target one particular type of door or window, the type that slides open to give access to the people and treasures inside your humble abode.
Comments / 0