Austin, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Naf Naf Grill brings fast casual Middle Eastern cuisine to McKinney

Naf Naf Grill in McKinney held a soft opening on Nov. 4. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) Naf Naf Grill in McKinney held a soft opening on Nov. 4 and is now open to the public, according to franchise owner Aamir Rajan. The restaurant, located at 1801 Hardin Blvd., Ste. 200, is fast casual and offers Middle Eastern food including shawarma, pita, hummus and sauces, according to its website. The restaurant also plans to hold a grand opening event later this year, Rajan said. A Frisco location of the restaurant chain opened in July at the intersection of US 380 and FM 423. 469-905-5200. www.nafnafgrill.com.
Community Impact Austin

TxDOT plans ahead for upcoming winter season

Crews from the Texas Department of Transportation typically prepare their equipment during the fall, so they are ready for action when winter weather arrives. (Community Impact/Hannah Norton) Across the state, the Texas Department of Transportation is preparing for the winter. Following multiple winter storms in 2021 and 2022, crews have...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

