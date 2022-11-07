Naf Naf Grill in McKinney held a soft opening on Nov. 4. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) Naf Naf Grill in McKinney held a soft opening on Nov. 4 and is now open to the public, according to franchise owner Aamir Rajan. The restaurant, located at 1801 Hardin Blvd., Ste. 200, is fast casual and offers Middle Eastern food including shawarma, pita, hummus and sauces, according to its website. The restaurant also plans to hold a grand opening event later this year, Rajan said. A Frisco location of the restaurant chain opened in July at the intersection of US 380 and FM 423. 469-905-5200. www.nafnafgrill.com.

