Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
duboiscountyfreepress.com
O’Tannenbaum Season expands on traditional favorite
Great Things To See and Do During O’Tannenbaum Season in Jasper, Indiana. O’Tannenbaum Season will soon be happening in Jasper, Indiana. From the Christmas Open House in the downtown Jasper stores, beginning on Thursday, November 10 until last-minute shopping hours on Christmas Eve – O’Tannenbaum Season has an extended time frame, rather than the one weekend that has been the tradition.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Kimball Electronics names winners of 2022 Dubois County Making a Difference awards
Kimball Electronics announced the names of the winning students in the 2022 Dubois County Making A Difference Awards, which took place at the Astra on Oct. 13. Here are the top-place finishers in the essay contest. High School: Avery Schneider (Forest Park) Sixth Grade: First Place, Ayden Stenftenagel (Cedar Crest);...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Property taxes: Extended hours for Nov. 10 collection
Dubois County Treasurer Kitty Merkley reminded Dubois County taxpayers the fall installment of property taxes is due on Thursday, November 10. Payments can be mailed to the Treasurer’s Office, placed in the drop box located on the corner of the Annex Building (6th and Jackson Street in Jasper) or paid online at www.duboiscountyin.com by going to the Treasurer’s page and choosing Property Tax Payments. If a taxpayer would like a receipt, they must include the taxpayer copy and a self-addressed, stamped envelope with their payment.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Letter: Thank you
Thank you to all who came out and voted for me yesterday. I am proud and humbled and do not take this duty lightly. I am grateful you have put your trust in me, and I pledge to work hard on your behalf. I look forward to working with you,...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Marvin Louis Walters, 81, Huntingburg
Marvin Louis Walters, 81, of Huntingburg, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at Deaconess Henderson Hospital in Henderson, Kentucky. Marvin was born June 7, 1941, in Henderson, Kentucky, to Lester and Daisy (Todd) Walters. He married Jean Kays on June 14, 1998, in Huntingburg. Marvin was employed at Spencer Plastics...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
James E. Howerton, 83, Huntingburg
James E. Howerton, 83, of Huntingburg, passed away at 12:50 a.m., Saturday, November 5, 2022, at The Waters of Huntingburg. He was born June 12, 1939, in Crawford County, Indiana, to David and Marie (Chumbley) Howerton. He married Patricia Stein on April 28, 1977, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Tell...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Vietnam War veteran and wife to sign book of love letters at Jasper Library
The authors and editors of “Vietnam War Love Story: The Love Letters of Bill and Nancy Young (1967)” will be speaking and signing their book at the Jasper Public Library, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 22. The non-fiction book, published this year, is summarized this way:
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Janice M. Rasche, 83, Boonville
Janice M. Rasche, 83, died peacefully in her sleep on November 10, 2022, in Cypress Grove Rehabilitation Center. She was born March 9, 1939, to Richard C. and Margaret J. (Donahue) Rasche. Janice graduated from Jasper High School in 1957. She worked at the Jasper Phone Company for 12 years,...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
John “Johnny” R. Luebbehusen, 80, Celestine
John “Johnny” R. Luebbehusen, 80, of Celestine, reunited with his wife at 1:26 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022. John was born in Ferdinand on December 14, 1941, to Paulus and Cecilia (Krampe) Luebbehusen. He married Edna Jane “Janie” Schnell on November 14, 1964, in St. Celestine Catholic...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Letter: Contesting results before votes even counted?
Has everyone noticed that, even before the elections, a number of Republican candidates across the country declared that they would not accept the results of their elections unless they won. Wow. Two cheers for democracy. What a great value to instill in your children. Admittedly, most of these candidates were...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Randy Lynn Robling, 65, Otwell
Randy Lynn Robling, 65, of Otwell, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at his home. He was born October 10, 1957, in Washington, Ind., to Randall Robling and Eunice (Anderson) Smith. Randy had worked as a truck driver and body mechanic. He was a member of the Jasper American...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Rock Steady: Fighting Parkinson’s a punch at a time
A group of folks fighting the long-term effects of Parkinson’s Disease meets at the Ferdinand YMCA a couple of days a week and beat the crap out of padded posts, speed bags and a dummy named KJ (which stands for Kristen Junior in memory of a previous coach). It’s...
Comments / 0