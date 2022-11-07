Dubois County Treasurer Kitty Merkley reminded Dubois County taxpayers the fall installment of property taxes is due on Thursday, November 10. Payments can be mailed to the Treasurer’s Office, placed in the drop box located on the corner of the Annex Building (6th and Jackson Street in Jasper) or paid online at www.duboiscountyin.com by going to the Treasurer’s page and choosing Property Tax Payments. If a taxpayer would like a receipt, they must include the taxpayer copy and a self-addressed, stamped envelope with their payment.

DUBOIS COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO