Jasper, IN

O’Tannenbaum Season expands on traditional favorite

Great Things To See and Do During O’Tannenbaum Season in Jasper, Indiana. O’Tannenbaum Season will soon be happening in Jasper, Indiana. From the Christmas Open House in the downtown Jasper stores, beginning on Thursday, November 10 until last-minute shopping hours on Christmas Eve – O’Tannenbaum Season has an extended time frame, rather than the one weekend that has been the tradition.
JASPER, IN
Property taxes: Extended hours for Nov. 10 collection

Dubois County Treasurer Kitty Merkley reminded Dubois County taxpayers the fall installment of property taxes is due on Thursday, November 10. Payments can be mailed to the Treasurer’s Office, placed in the drop box located on the corner of the Annex Building (6th and Jackson Street in Jasper) or paid online at www.duboiscountyin.com by going to the Treasurer’s page and choosing Property Tax Payments. If a taxpayer would like a receipt, they must include the taxpayer copy and a self-addressed, stamped envelope with their payment.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
Letter: Thank you

Thank you to all who came out and voted for me yesterday. I am proud and humbled and do not take this duty lightly. I am grateful you have put your trust in me, and I pledge to work hard on your behalf. I look forward to working with you,...
Marvin Louis Walters, 81, Huntingburg

Marvin Louis Walters, 81, of Huntingburg, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at Deaconess Henderson Hospital in Henderson, Kentucky. Marvin was born June 7, 1941, in Henderson, Kentucky, to Lester and Daisy (Todd) Walters. He married Jean Kays on June 14, 1998, in Huntingburg. Marvin was employed at Spencer Plastics...
HUNTINGBURG, IN
James E. Howerton, 83, Huntingburg

James E. Howerton, 83, of Huntingburg, passed away at 12:50 a.m., Saturday, November 5, 2022, at The Waters of Huntingburg. He was born June 12, 1939, in Crawford County, Indiana, to David and Marie (Chumbley) Howerton. He married Patricia Stein on April 28, 1977, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Tell...
HUNTINGBURG, IN
Janice M. Rasche, 83, Boonville

Janice M. Rasche, 83, died peacefully in her sleep on November 10, 2022, in Cypress Grove Rehabilitation Center. She was born March 9, 1939, to Richard C. and Margaret J. (Donahue) Rasche. Janice graduated from Jasper High School in 1957. She worked at the Jasper Phone Company for 12 years,...
BOONVILLE, IN
John “Johnny” R. Luebbehusen, 80, Celestine

John “Johnny” R. Luebbehusen, 80, of Celestine, reunited with his wife at 1:26 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022. John was born in Ferdinand on December 14, 1941, to Paulus and Cecilia (Krampe) Luebbehusen. He married Edna Jane “Janie” Schnell on November 14, 1964, in St. Celestine Catholic...
CELESTINE, IN
Letter: Contesting results before votes even counted?

Has everyone noticed that, even before the elections, a number of Republican candidates across the country declared that they would not accept the results of their elections unless they won. Wow. Two cheers for democracy. What a great value to instill in your children. Admittedly, most of these candidates were...
Randy Lynn Robling, 65, Otwell

Randy Lynn Robling, 65, of Otwell, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at his home. He was born October 10, 1957, in Washington, Ind., to Randall Robling and Eunice (Anderson) Smith. Randy had worked as a truck driver and body mechanic. He was a member of the Jasper American...
OTWELL, IN
Rock Steady: Fighting Parkinson’s a punch at a time

A group of folks fighting the long-term effects of Parkinson’s Disease meets at the Ferdinand YMCA a couple of days a week and beat the crap out of padded posts, speed bags and a dummy named KJ (which stands for Kristen Junior in memory of a previous coach). It’s...
FERDINAND, IN

