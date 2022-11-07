Read full article on original website
William Charles Ward Sr, 100
William Charles Ward Sr. age 100, went to be with his lord and savior on November 8, 2022. He was thirteen days shy of his 101st birthday. William was born on November 21, 1921, in Andalusia, Alabama to his mother and father; Foman Ward and Martha Bass Ward. William fought in World War II, The Battel of The Coral Sea, Battle of Midway, and is a Pearl Harbor Veteran.
Patrick Louise Estes, Harriman
Patrick Louise Estes age 86 of Harriman, TN passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at her home in her sleep. She retired after teaching for 36 years at Harriman High School. She was a member of Morrison Hill Christian Church in Kingston. Pat was an avid University of Tennessee Football and Lady Vols Basketball fan.
FRANCES PAULINE CRASS, 92, Harriman
FRANCES PAULINE CRASS, known to her friends and family as Polly, age 92 of Harriman, TN, passed away November 9, 2022. Polly was a nursing assistant at Shriners Hospital for Children in Lexington, KY for over 40 years. Her love for children was her lifelong passion. She was preceded in...
Douglas Lynn Powell, Clinton
Douglas Lynn Powell, better known as Doug, age 80 of Clinton, TN. passed away on November 7, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. Doug was the son of late Ernest and Molly Powell. In addition to his mother and father, Doug was preceded in death by his son Jeffery Lynn Powell and Grandson Wesley Webb. Doug was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist church for several years where he taught Sunday school. Doug was also an outdoorsman at heart, who loved fishing and hiking. In addition to his adventurous side, Doug was a U.S Navy Veteran, who loved the lord and retired as a dedicated supervisor from CUB.
Leonard Lee “Porky” Johnson, 75
Mr. Leonard Lee “Porky” Johnson entered into heaven Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 11:00 pm. He lived a full and active life, until October 1, 2022, when health issues overcame him, and ended his life. He was saved at Boswell Chapel Baptist Church under the ministry of Brother Jim Phillips in 1979.
Election Results – November 8, 2022
The November Election had a larger than expected turnout in many locations, with Roane County having a 43% voter turnout (15,967 voters out of 36,795 registered voters) compared to only a 27% turnout in August. While in Anderson County they had a voter turnout of 46% (21,629 out of 47,348 registered voters) compared to only a 20% turnout in August.
